Time in a Garden: Feels like sunlight

The earth’s slumbers are deepening. Snowfalls blanket the ground with increasing frequency. In just weeks, the northern hemisphere and we Michiganders will experience the shortest day of the year. Until then, darkness reigns.

Mushrooms and fungi thrive in such darkness. But any plants with chlorophyll in their leaves are dependent on plentiful exposure to sunlight. The same can be said of people.

Mary Agria

Medical experts say that on average, we need 10-15 minutes of unprotected sun exposure on our backs, arms, legs and abdomens as a natural source of vitamin D every day: but always with sunscreen SPF 30 or more, of course, to weed out the harmful UV rays.

Sunlight’s benefits are psychological as well. It increases serotonin that wards off depression, feelings of sadness, insomnia, fatigue and general feelings of malaise. Still, there can be too much of a good thing: people who experience excessive sun exposure can bruise more easily and develop permanent damage to skin cells, even cancer, eye damage and heat stroke.

Even as we brace ourselves for the coldest days of the year and the frozen ground of March, April and May, nature gifts us with the growing presence of day light. At first the changes are barely perceptible: only several seconds a day. But as the spring equinox in March approaches, that gift of daylight increases to three-and-a-half seconds per day.

“Stay close to people who feel like sunlight,” urges an article in Psychology Today about a long-term Harvard study of adult relationships. More than food, wealth, fame and even genetics, human health and well-being depend upon quality relationships — the interpersonal equivalent of sunlight in our lives. The study says we can handle 5-15 such "inner circle" relationships at one time (so-called Dunbar numbers). And cultivating them can change our lives even at the bleakest points. Hugs and laughter are all a part of the equation.

Bottom line, while winter does its best to turn us into hermits, now is the time to seek our sunlight not just in the great outdoors but in the homes and hearths of friends and family. It is no accident that the coming transition from winter to spring is the time for holidays — from the religious festivals of the old year to the commercial madhouse of Valentine’s Day. More than obsessing over presents under a tree, now is the time to "reach out and touch someone." It is the human thing to do.

Meanwhile, a bumper crop of salad greens is sprouting away under the grow-lights in our hydroponic counter-top garden. A still to be decorated artificial holiday tree is glowing with lights in our living room. And to all of you reading my column, gardeners or not, I send out my heartiest wishes for a sunny, healthy and happy year’s end.

Author of the 2006 regional best-selling novel "Time in a Garden," Mary Agria has won six consecutive awards from Michigan Garden Clubs for feature writing since 2017. Her "An Itinerant Gardener's Book of Days," gardening novels and books on gardening and spirituality are available online and from local bookstores.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Time in a Garden: Feels like sunlight