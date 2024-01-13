Time in a Garden: Resolved

Resolved in the New Year: to be more ruthless when pruning our bushes. To weed more faithfully early in the season — the garden the rest of the summer, relatively speaking, will take care of itself. Ditto for the garden cleanup at the end of the season which will make the spring all the easier. New Year is the time for resolutions and the life of the garden is no exception.

Gardeners often learn more from their failures, than their successes. For us in 2023, the reverse was wonderfully true. We planted lilies in our tiny 40-gallon pond last summer and stocked it with four goldfish. Too many fish for so small a pond. But in fact they hung in there until a raccoon got them in September. Conventional wisdom says that pond is too small and shallow for lilies. Ours, both a commercial variety and several liberated from a marsh — along with dagger leaf — thrived. All are now happily putting out new leaves in our Arizona container gardens.

Mary Agria

Who knew? Which is exactly the point. I long ago gave up on "exotics" in my gardens. That said, there is something so soul renewing to see all those "ordinary" plants of the Upper Midwest blooming their hearts out in my Michigan gardens. Beauty is in the familiar as well as the rare.

Still, every once in a while it is an exercise in risk and hope for us to try the unwise or unexpected and be pleasantly surprised at the results. Gardens do that to a person. Upon that potentially lush canvas where a muddy wasteland or patch of scraggly grass once struggled, the gardener as artist brings to life the garden that was really there all along in the imagination.

A daggerleaf plant, lilies and a frog raised from a tadpole thrive in the author's tiny pond.

The blank slates in our yard are few and far between now. But even in so-called "maintenance" mode, there is always room for surprise and growth. From one year to the next, the garden never looks quite the same. It is the nature of the art.

Resolved. May you and your garden grow together as never before in the New Year. May it never cease to surprise you. It is every gardener’s dream.

Author of the 2006 regional best-selling novel "Time in a Garden," Mary Agria has won six consecutive awards from Michigan Garden Clubs for feature writing since 2017. Her "An Itinerant Gardener's Book of Days," gardening novels and books on gardening and spirituality are available online and from local bookstores.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Time in a Garden: Resolved