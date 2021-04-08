‘It’s time’: Horry County is moving forward on impact fees. The big question is when.

J. Dale Shoemaker
·8 min read

Horry County leaders say the time is finally right for them to move forward on adopting impact fees on new development in the county, and that they could begin taking action on such legislation as soon as next week.

“I’m going to start talking about it at our next meeting, the next time we get together, and get staff to tell us where we are and what needs to be done and what can be done,” County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said after the body’s Tuesday meeting this week. “Whatever it takes to get it done, we’ll push for it. I think it’s a really good idea.”

At least half of the council members voiced support for adopting impact fees on Tuesday, and other council members have previously voiced their support, paving the way for legislation to pass once leaders hammer out details.

“At some point in time we’re going to have to expand roads, water and sewer, I could go on and on, but at some point in time we’re going to have to get this impact fee put in place so we have some money to build these roads,” Council member Harold Worley, who represents North Myrtle Beach, said at Tuesday’s meeting. “They’re not going to fall out of the sky.”

Horry County voters have previously voiced support for impact fees. During the 2018 general election, voters were asked to respond to a nonbinding resolution, asking if the county should adopt impact fees, and around 70% said yes.

A number of large housing developments came before council this week — the types of project an impact fee would apply to — prompting complaints of increased traffic and flooding from some nearby residents. Council ultimately approved a 144-home development near Highway 90, a 200-home development along Highway 905 and a 277-unit home and town house development at the intersection of Highway 501 and Highway 31. But those votes, and comments from the public, sparked renewed discussion of impact fees.

“We let this impact fee thing fall by the wayside and I think we need to address some of these concerns through an impact fee, and I think we need to start revisiting that conversation in very short order,” Council member Dennis DiSabatto, who represents part of Myrtle Beach and part of Carolina Forest, said Tuesday.

An impact fee in Horry County would be a one-time fee charged to homebuilders and developers who construct new homes, hotels and other businesses. The county would set a fee amount per home, or per hotel room or per square foot of retail space and the developers would be responsible for paying the additional charge. In late 2019, county leaders considered adopting an impact fee of $4,500 per new home build, for example.

Horry County would then use the impact fee money for infrastructure, per state law. State law restricts what a county can spend impact fee funds on, but the money can generally pay for “public facilities” including roads, bridges, stormwater infrastructure, parks and new fire stations, to name a few examples.

But the law contains several caveats, including that the county must outline in a plan what infrastructure it needs and that the funding be used in a three-year time period; otherwise the county has to repay the money. That would mean, for example, that impact fees paid by developers constructing new subdivisions along Highway 90 could pay for widening that road, or even a full-time fire station in the area, but likely not construction on Interstate 73, because that project may not break ground within the time frame. County leaders in Horry and elsewhere across the state have previously asked the legislature to revisit the time-frame part of the impact fee law, though no action has been taken. According to a 2019 study commissioned by the county about its potential impact fee, Horry County could collect $14 million in a single year for roads. The amount the county collects per year would depend on how much building occurs.

The money can also not be spent on recurring costs, like paychecks for new county employees, because the amount of money collected can fluctuate year to year. Several council members have quipped recently that impact fees can be tricky to spend because they could use the money to build a new fire station but couldn’t use it to hire firefighters or buy equipment for the station.

Time to ‘pick this back up’

Still, council members have said that now is the time to move forward on impact fees. Previously, in late 2019 and early 2020, the council came the closest it had in years to adopting impact fees, but put those efforts on pause when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Council members worried that adding an impact fee on top of a pandemic would cripple the local economy.

“It would have been expected that the building and construction would have been slowed down by COVID-19. We expected it to take somewhat of a nosedive or at least flatten out,” said Council member Johnny Vaught. “But instead it did the opposite. That caught us by surprise.”

Council members have been watching the county’s recovery from the pandemic closely, and have made policy decisions in response. In early February, as South Carolina’s vaccine rollout was in its early stages and the region’s recovery seemed more sluggish, Vaught told The Post and Courier newspaper that Council was likely to wait a year before revisiting the impact fee debate. But he said Thursday that the pace of recovery had sped up faster than expected, meaning Council could revisit the issue this year instead.

“We’ve about come out from under this COVID-19 crisis,” Vaught said. “It’s time to have those discussions and pick this back up.”

Council members will have a number of details to work out as they continue to debate impact fees, including how much to charge and when to charge the fee — whether when a developer first seeks county permits or after a project is built and sold. The county’s 2019 study found that Horry could charge as much as $4,565 per new home, $7,439 per 1,000 square feet of retail space and $2,587 per room of new hotels. Developers prefer the county charge the fee later, when they sell a project, because it will reduce their up-front costs. When the fees would take affect — meaning which in-the-works projects would face the charge and which wouldn’t — is also an open question.

Vaught added that the county would also have to work out a formula for the impact fees based on the size and location of projects — he said the county wouldn’t want to charge a small business owner in a rural area the same fee that it charges a developer building a major subdivision in Carolina Forest, for example.

“That area is going to require a good bit of study, and I think the impact fees need to be tied to the infrastructure that’s going to be required,” Vaught said.

Developers voice concerns

As expected, developers aren’t thrilled by the prospect of impact fees, and told The Sun News that they’d likely pass on the fee to the landowners they buy from or the home buyers they sell to, thereby driving down land prices or driving up home prices.

“Everything about it concerns me,” said Chris Manning, a developer who’s currently building several large subdivisions near Highway 90. “Why would you want to devalue landowners’ land and why would you want to force higher fees on home buyers?”

Jason Repak, a builder with Hudson Homes, said instead of an impact fee he’d like to see the county study its millage rates for property taxes and figure out if they’re higher or lower than similar areas. If Horry County’s property taxes are lower than comparable counties, Repak said, he’d support an increase to pay for infrastructure, rather than an impact fee. Repak also serves as president of the Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association’s board of directors, but said he was speaking from his perspective as a builder.

“As residents of the county we all benefit from the new infrastructure the impact fees will build,” Repak said. “If you’re pushing for impact fees that the new residents will pay, but everyone benefits from ... that’s just not the proper way to fund that in my opinion.”

New sub-division construction of S.C. 90 is turning this formerly rural area into suburbia. South Carolina Highway 90 is getting more congested with new home subdivisions cropping up at a rapid rate. Some local residents are concerned about the rate of growth and the impact on their community. March 25, 2021.
New sub-division construction of S.C. 90 is turning this formerly rural area into suburbia. South Carolina Highway 90 is getting more congested with new home subdivisions cropping up at a rapid rate. Some local residents are concerned about the rate of growth and the impact on their community. March 25, 2021.

Marlane White, a spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, said the organization is not currently taking a position on impact fees.

Horry County has already completed much of the legwork needed to implement impact fees, council members said, so action could come in short order, especially as the county continues to grow at a rapid pace. By 2040, leaders expect 500,000 or more people to call Horry County home. Council member Danny Hardee, who represents a large rural area between Conway and Loris, said the fees were one way that all the newcomers could contribute to local infrastructure needs.

“You’ve paid taxes all your life, I’ve paid taxes all my life,” he said. “That man moving from New Jersey — or up North, not necessarily from New Jersey — I think he needs some skin in the game.”

Recommended Stories

  • Sean “Diddy” Combs Says Black-Owned Media “Fights For Crumbs” Of GM, Major Advertiser Budgets

    Music icon and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs blasted General Motors and big U.S. companies for scant dollars directed to Black-owned media, saying they “have exploited our culture, undermined our power, and excluded Black entrepreneurs from participating in the value created by Black consumers” by allocating a measly share of ad spending to Black-owned media. His […]

  • Kentucky home with creepy ‘optional room’ hits market for $399,000. Take a look

    “It does not disappoint in a ‘Hannibal Lecter goes Shabby Chic’ sort of way.”

  • Netflix has landed the streaming rights to Sony's future 'Spider-Man' movies and franchises like 'Jumanji'

    The deal means that the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Spider-Man" movies will continue to be absent from Disney Plus.

  • High court won't block Mississippi school disparity lawsuit

    The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday it will not get involved, for now, in a lawsuit that says Mississippi allows grave disparities in funding between predominantly Black and predominantly white schools. Mississippi officials, including Gov. Tate Reeves and state Superintendent of Education Carey Wright, asked the full appeals court to reconsider the ruling by the three-judge panel. The appeals court voted 9-8 in December to reject that request.

  • Biden says gun violence in the US is an 'international embarrassment' as he announces new executive actions

    "Today, we're taking steps to confront not just the gun crisis, but what is actually a public health crisis," Biden said Thursday.

  • Covid patient receives world's first living donor lung transplant

    A woman in Japan becomes the world's first Covid patient to receive a transplant from living donors.

  • Nobody would be talking about independence if it wasn't for me, Salmond claims

    Alex Salmond has declared that his new political party is already a success because he had forced Nicola Sturgeon to make Scottish independence a dominant election issue. The former First Minister said that had it not been for him, nobody would be talking about Scotland leaving the UK and took a series of thinly-veiled swipes at his predecessor for not pursuing secession urgently enough. He also suggested that his Alba Party would see its support surge in future if it wins seats but pro-independence voters decide the SNP has not done enough to deliver on its founding mission.

  • Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it

    LONDON (Reuters) -Italy recommended on Wednesday that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot only be used on those over 60 and Britain that people under 30 should get an alternative, due to possible links between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots. European Union health ministers failed to agree common guidance on the use of the shot, despite calls for coordination across member states to combat public hesitancy over a vaccine set to be a key component of many vaccination programmes. Italy's health authority recommended that the shot only be used on people over 60 years old but said those under 60 who have taken a first AstraZeneca shot can also take a second one.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but its largest manufacturer has said its production is under 'stress'

  • Britain forced to accept dismissal of Myanmar ambassador who defied military coup

    Britain will acknowledge the dismissal of Myanmar's ambassador to London after he was locked out of the embassy for condemning the military coup against Aung San Suu Kyi, despite deploring the move. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, this morning condemned the "bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime" after ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn was kicked out of the country's Mayfair diplomatic mission on Wednesday evening. "I pay tribute to Kyaw Zwar Minn for his courage. The UK continues to call for an end to the coup and the appalling violence, and a swift restoration of democracy," he said. But the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said it would be obliged to accept the move after it received formal diplomatic notification of Kyaw Zwar Minn's dismissal from the Myanmar authorities. "We made clear in our communications with the Myanmar authorities last night that the UK must recieve formal notification of the termination of the Ambassador's position through the appropriate diplomatic channels," an FCDO spokesman said. "That has since been received and we therefore must accept the decision taken by the Myanmar Government regarding Kyaw Zwar Minn's position." Kyaw Zwar Minn is a former colonel in the Myanmar military who had served as ambassador since 2014. He publicly broke with the military authorities in Myanmar last month when he issued a statement condemning the February 1 coup and calling for Aung Sann Suu Kyi's release. He also met with Mr Raab who publicly praised his bravery for taking such a stand.

  • Zach Avery: Hollywood actor arrested over $690m scam scheme

    Zachary Horwitz is accused of scamming investors with fake Netflix deals to fund a lavish lifestyle.

  • Olympic leaders struggle to deal with China's history of human rights abuses

    Regardless of the Biden administration's intention, the debate over boycotting the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing isn't going away.

  • OnPolitics: Biden takes on gun control

    Mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia thrust gun control back into the national conversation in recent weeks.

  • Accused of racism in Facebook post, SC lawmaker draws scrutiny of House speaker

    The move comes as Dabney faces backlash for a post in which he said he planned to vote against a hate crimes bill because he believes that white people have been “vilified by the left.”

  • 15 unexpected items you can buy at Staples

    Some of the surprising items you can get at Staples, including Apple AirPods, face masks, and Logitech gaming headphones.

  • Joe Manchin signals he could torpedo Democratic attempts to bypass Republicans multiple times in a year

    Manchin argued embarking on reconciliation repeatedly would harm the nation's future. Republicans are united in opposing Biden on infrastructure.

  • As cases rise in Puerto Rico, governor announces COVID-19 vaccines for those 16 and up

    Puerto Rico will begin to vaccinate all residents 16 and older against the coronavirus as of Monday, announced Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, a development that comes as the U.S. territory tightens public health measures in response to a new rise in COVID-19 cases.

  • Tahj Eaddy will forego final year at USC and declare for NBA draft

    USC guard Tahj Eaddy, who played a big role in the Trojans' march to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament, is declaring for the 2021 NBA draft.

  • On Holocaust Day, Netanyahu issues warning about Iran

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday urged the world not to revive the troubled international nuclear deal with Iran as he opened Israel's annual memorial day for the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust. Speaking as world powers are launching a new effort to bring the United States back into the foundering 2015 deal, Netanyahu also said that Israel was not obligated to respect it. “History has taught us that deals like this, with extremist regimes like this, are worth nothing,” Netanyahu added.

  • New jobless applications in Florida decline for fourth-straight week

    New applications for unemployment assistance in Florida declined for the fourth-straight week — a sign that vaccine roll-outs and reopenings in the state are leading to fewer layoffs.