Is Time Interconnect Technology Limited’s (HKG:1729) 23% ROCE Any Good?

Today we'll evaluate Time Interconnect Technology Limited (HKG:1729) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Time Interconnect Technology:

0.23 = HK$137m ÷ (HK$1.0b - HK$411m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Time Interconnect Technology has an ROCE of 23%.

Is Time Interconnect Technology's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Time Interconnect Technology's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 7.9% average in the Electrical industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Time Interconnect Technology's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Time Interconnect Technology's current ROCE of 23% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 48%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can see in the image below how Time Interconnect Technology's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:1729 Past Revenue and Net Income April 13th 2020

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Time Interconnect Technology? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Time Interconnect Technology's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Time Interconnect Technology has total assets of HK$1.0b and current liabilities of HK$411m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 40% of its total assets. Time Interconnect Technology has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.