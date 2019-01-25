Time to Invest in the Transportation Sector

Earnings season is a good time to rethink your investments because that’s when companies tell you how the current environment affects them, how they are adapting, whether they see growth slowing or picking up, and so forth. Such guidance is particularly important this earnings season as the U.S. and China are yet to come to an understanding on trade, global trade shrinks (partly impacted by the slowdown in China, which is the lowest in 28 years) even as other international issues like the Brexit adds to uncertainties.

This doesn’t make for the most encouraging backdrop for the transportation sector, which essentially depends on the volume of trade and travel within the country and outside.

The sector, which can broadly be discussed under the airline, rail, shipping, truck and services industries is therefore tied to macro factors like GDP growth, industrial production, construction volumes and trade, as well as consumer demand.

Airlines

The Transportation – Airlines group (Zacks Rank 7 out of 250+, or top 3%) has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, losing 23.6% compared to the S&P’s 7.0% decline.

But results and analyst estimates haven’t deteriorated as much.

Of the four companies that have reported quarterly results this quarter, all have topped analyst expectations.

The earnings estimates for the Dec 2018 and Mar 2019 quarters are up 10.9% and 4.6% in the last 12 months.

Since the volume of business and leisure travel, as well as available capacity determine the load factor, consumer confidence and disposable income play a big role in revenue generation.

The U.S. consumer sentiment for Jan 2019 of 90.7 fell from 98.3 in December to 90.7 -- because of fears regarding the domestic economy -- compared to market expectation of 97%. While down from recent highs, it remains positive. BofA CEO Moynihan says that based on the company’s credit card and bank account information, consumer spending is increasing at 5-6% now and although it was stronger earlier, it is far from negative.

A big positive is the slump in oil prices, which is bringing down operational cost.

There are a large number of buy-ranked stocks here: AZUL SA AZUL, Air France – KLM AFLYY and Spirit Airlines SAVE have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Alaska Airlines (ALK), Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), American Airlines (AAL), Delta Airlines (DAL) and Jet Blue (JBLU) are some of the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stocks.

Rail

The Transportation – Rail group (Zacks Rank 88 out of 250+, or top 35%) has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, gaining 9.4%.