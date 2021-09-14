Time for iPhone 13? The latest updates, news out of Apple announcement

A screenshot of Apple's event invite.

Will Apple fans get their first look at the iPhone 13 Tuesday?

Apple will broadcastan event announced last week from its headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., where the tech giant is widely expected to unveil its next iPhone, and potentially other refreshed devices.

Although Apple did not confirm through a media invitation whether it would talk iPhone at the event, September has typically been the month when the company releases details about the latest model of its smartphone.

Last year, due to the COVID pandemic, Apple pushed back an announcement and launch of the iPhone 12 to October.

The event starts at 1 p.m. ET. Follow USA TODAY for live updates of the Apple event. Apple is also streaming the event from its website.

'Pent up demand' for a new iPhone

In advance of today's event, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives laid out a synopsis of Apple's position, noting that the company "remains in the midst of its strongest overall product cycle in roughly a decade."

The new line of iPhones, expected to be called the iPhone 13, will be the second model to include 5G wireless connectivity. Apple appears to be boosting production of the new phones beyond that of the iPhone 12, Ives said. His analysis suggests Apple's initial production of about 90 million units surpasses that of the initial iPhone 12 production of 80 million.

The reasoning? "This 5G driven product cycle will extend into 2022 and should also benefit from a post vaccine consumer 'reopening environment,' Ives said.

Beyond that, there is "pent up demand" for new iPhones among current customers because about 250 million of the 975 million iPhones already sold have not been upgraded in more than 3.5 years, he said.

The new wave of iPhones are expected to include "an eye-popping 1 terabyte storage option," twice the highest storage capacity in the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Ives expects.

