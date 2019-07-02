Dario Leone

History, Middle East

That Time Israel Withdrew from the Red Flag Alaska Wargames Because of Iran

According to the IDF, the incident came after an Israeli AH-64 Apache combat helicopter successfully intercepted an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launched from Syria that infiltrated the country’s airspace.

Israel has decided that its F-15 fighters will not be heading to Alaska for this year’s Red Flag exercise. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) was supposed to be making its debut in the Alaskan edition of the annual air combat exercise. The service may send some representatives instead.

As reported by Haaretz, recent tensions between Israel, Iran and Syria were cited as the reason to keep the planes at home.

Last week Russia and Syria claimed that Israel had attacked Syrian T4 air base near Homs. The Russian army statement said that two IAF fighter bombers had fired eight missiles against the base from Lebanese air space. Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said that the attack on the Syrian base escalates tension in the region. Israel did not respond to this claim.

