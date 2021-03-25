What time is Joe Biden’s first presidential press conference today?

Louise Hall
·2 min read
US President Joe Biden speaks during a listening session with Georgia Asian American and Pacific Islander community leaders at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia on 19 March, 2021

President Joe Biden will hold his first formal news conference this week at the White House following escalating criticism from Republicans for his apparent reluctance to speak directly with reporters.

The backlash comes as Mr Biden became the first president in decades to go this long without holding a formal question and answer session with reporters.

However, this week, he will break the streak and officially hold his first press conference to field questions from the Washington press corps.

When is Joe Biden’s first press conference?

The president’s first formal news conference will take place on Thursday, 25 March at the White House, Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed last week.

Read more:

The press conference will take place at 1.15 pm EST (17.15pm GMT), according to CBS News.

Where can I watch it?

Mr Biden’s press conference will be streamed live on The Independent’s social media channels or on Independent TV here.

Major networks are likely to broadcast the press conference as well both online and on TV.

Why is it significant?

Mr Biden has fielded increasing backlash from Republicans and other critics as to why he has waited so long to host a press conference since starting his term as president.

The delay has sparked a number of attacks from right-leaning media outlets, accusing Mr Biden of avoiding the press.

The president has opted instead to take questions about as often as most of his recent predecessors, but he tends to field just one or two informal inquiries at a time.

By this point in their terms, Donald Trump and George H W Bush had each held five press conferences, Bill Clinton four, George W Bush three, Barack Obama two, and Ronald Reagan one.

The administration continues to provide veritable information at daily briefings and works to provide statements in response to reporters’ queries.

Reports speculate that Mr Biden’s delayed decision to hold a conference comes as part of a media strategy to avoid further division of the nation, reserve major media set-pieces for the celebration of a legislative victory, and limit errors from a historically gaffe-prone politician.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press

