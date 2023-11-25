Time to jump for joy! Kangaroo’s escape attempt foiled by north Georgia deputies

Deputies conducted a spur-of-the-moment “hop-eration” to locate a kangaroo who briefly disappeared Friday afternoon while in north Georgia.

Gilmer County sheriff officials said at 1 p.m. Friday, deputies got a call and started a search for “Stevie the kangaroo”, who got away from his owner while they were in the Blackberry Mountain area.

“No folks, this is not a joke!” deputies said on social media.

According to the investigation, Stevie and his owner, who is from Missouri, got loose while near the mountain area and took off into the woods.

Deputies hopped to the task and Sgt. Beavers quickly found the Marsupial not too far from where he went into the woods. The patrol Sargent was able reunite the kangaroo and its owner who were both able to continue on their travel adventure.





