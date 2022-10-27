This time, a Kia is reported stolen from University of Dayton campus, Public Safety says

A red Kia Sportage was reported stolen from the University of Dayton campus Wednesday night, the Department of Public Safety said in an email to students, faculty and staff.

The owner of the Kia reported the theft of his vehicle from CH-1 Lot about 7:30 p.m. The owner told Public Safety the vehicle was last seen about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Ch-1 Lot runs along Brown Street, bounded on the north and south by Stonemill Road and Kiefaber Street, near the Caldwell Street Apartments.

Drivers of Kia and Hyundai vehicles are encouraged to purchase and install a steering wheel lock to deter individuals from engaging in a current TikTok challenge to steal these particular vehicle makes. All individuals with vehicles on campus are encouraged to check on their vehicles periodically, Public Safety said in the email.

>> RELATED: Law enforcement agencies team up to battle spike in car thefts

Wednesday was the second consecutive day a Hyundai or Kia was reported stolen from campus.

Tuesday night, a vehicle owner flagged down a Public Safety officer in A Lot when he was unable to locate his Hyundai Sonata.

During the initial investigation, Public Safety determined the vehicle likely was stolen Sunday just before a different Hyundai, stolen from Kettering, was found abandoned in A Lot, off East Stewart and Alberta streets across from the Garden Apartments.

Officer noted broken automobile glass near the stolen vehicle, suggesting the suspects may have stolen the reporting party’s Sonata to get out of the lot.

>> RELATED: Hyundai reportedly stolen from UD campus

Anyone who has additional information regarding this incident, or who is aware of similar incidents, is asked to contact the Public Safety dispatcher at 937-229-2121. Anyone who sees any suspicious or criminal behavior is asked to report it immediately to Public Safety