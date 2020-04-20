TIME For Kids Partners With Pinna To Produce A Timely, Informative Weekly News Podcast For Kids

Series Kicks Off with a free Pandemic Podcast Special Episode to give kids context about pandemics like the COVID-19 Virus

BROOKLYN, New York, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME for Kids, the school-based publication that has provided quality, trusted journalism to millions of students in elementary classrooms for 25 years, and Pinna , the only on-demand audio entertainment service developed and curated exclusively for kids 3-12, today announced a partnership to produce a weekly news podcast to accompany the new issue of TIME for Kids each week. The introductory special episode, TIME for Kids Explains: Pandemics, launches today as part of the Pinna and TIME For Kids' joint efforts to help families, teachers and students who are adjusting to school closures better understand global pandemics, both the past and the present, and help them understand what is going on around them. The podcast is available for free and can be accessed at pinna.fm/TFK, while the accompanying new issue of TIME for Kids can be accessed at home in the TIME for Kids free digital library .

"This podcast series is an important step for Pinna and our overall mission to create original audio productions that get kids thinking in new ways, where kids can hear themselves in the stories, and to deliver exceptional journalism in a kid-appropriate way through a kid-appropriate lens," said Maggie McGuire, CEO of Pinna. "As a former teacher I have long respected TIME for Kids and the high-quality resources they provide kids and teachers. Partnering with them to create this podcast will help bring a new dimension to these stories, adding an additional level of interactivity and excitement in a way only audio can."

The weekly news podcast will include TIME for Kids Reporters interviewing subjects and presenting the news in a lively, interactive format. Themed to the content of each week's TIME for Kids issue, the podcasts will contextualize the information to bring a broader understanding and allow kids to process and interpret the news. Different segments will give historical context to current news, provide suggestions for how kids can get involved, and highlight the importance of checking your facts.

"Kids need support to understand the world around them, especially in anxiety-producing periods. TIME for Kids has been giving kids age-appropriate, fact-based information for 25 years, and they need it now more than ever," said Andrea Delbanco, editor in chief of TIME for Kids. "Connecting with the voices of other kids and learning while listening is a great way to engage kids who are stuck at home, and we are so excited to partner with Pinna to bring TIME for Kids to life in a whole new dimension."

The new TIME for Kids podcast will be available throughout the school year starting in August. Subscribers can access the podcast at www.pinna.fm

Pinna is available to stream on all iOS and Android devices including tablets and smartphones as well as via desktop browsers. After a current, limited-time promotional offer to listen to Pinna for 60-days free, subscriptions are available for $7.99 per month or an annual plan for $79.99 after a standard 30-day free trial. Visit www.pinna.fm for more details.

About Pinna

Pinna, LLC is the creator of the first and only on-demand audio entertainment service developed and curated exclusively for kids. Pinna LLC is a stand-alone entity backed by Graham Holdings, Inc. With thousands of podcast episodes, audiobooks and songs, Pinna partners with respected children's brands and produces original programming under the Pinna Originals brand. Pinna is available in the iOS and Android app stores both domestically and internationally and on the web at pinna.fm. For more information visit www.pinna.fm.

About TIME for Kids

TIME for Kids is the school-based publication that has provided quality, trusted journalism to millions of students in elementary classrooms for 25 years.

Since 1995, TIME for Kids has delivered current events from TIME news bureaus around the world to millions of students in elementary and middle school classrooms across the U.S. Each week, TIME for Kids presents news in a format that teaches young readers to become critical thinkers and informed citizens. As an educational publication, the mission of TIME for Kids is to help teachers engage students with the world around them and inspire kids to join the conversation about current events.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/time-for-kids-partners-with-pinna-to-produce-a-timely-informative-weekly-news-podcast-for-kids-301043102.html

SOURCE Pinna LLC