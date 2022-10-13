It's time to take Kim Jong Un and his nuclear threats seriously

6
Sung-Yoon Lee, Professor in Korean Studies, Tufts University
·6 min read
Kim Jong Un remains focused on reunifying Korea – on his terms. <a href="https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/people-sit-near-a-television-showing-a-news-broadcast-with-news-photo/1243858058?phrase=Kim%20Jong-un&adppopup=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images" class="link ">Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images</a>
Kim Jong Un remains focused on reunifying Korea – on his terms. Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

As the West frets over the possibility of Vladimir Putin turning to nuclear weapons in Ukraine, there is a risk that similar threats posed by another pariah leader are not being treated as seriously – those of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

The isolationist East Asian nation has conducted seven nuclear-capable missile blasts over the course of 15 days, from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9, 2022. One flew over Japan, plunging into the Pacific after flying 2,800 miles – a distance that puts the U.S. military base in Guam within range.

Then, on Oct. 10 – the 77th anniversary of the founding of North Korea’s communist Workers Party – state media announced that Kim had personally conducted field guidance of his nation’s “tactical nuclear operation units,” which displayed the capacity to “hit and wipe out” enemy targets.

True, Russia’s enormous nuclear arsenal make its threats more credible than North Korea’s. Moscow has the means, and fear over defeat in Ukraine could provide the motive.

There is another reason that Kim’s nuclear threats may sound less ominous, if not entirely hollow. North Korea’s leader strikes many in the West almost as a laughable figure – a narcissistic, well-nourished dictator with, to many, a comical look. Yes, he harbors worrying nuclear bomb ambitions and presides over a desperate state facing widespread hunger. But his occasional threats to nuke his southern neighbor – South Korea – are greeted by many as little more than buffoonish bellicosity. Take, for example, then-President Donald Trump’s 2017 speech at the United Nations in which he belittled Kim as a “Rocket Man on a suicide mission.”

But as a scholar of Korean history who has watched as the North’s regime has threatened to destabilize the region, I believe Kim must be taken seriously. He is deadly serious about completing his grandfather’s and father’s mission of reunification of the Korean peninsula. It is the dynasty’s “supreme national task,” and there is little to suggest that Kim won’t resort to any length to make that happen.

Preemptive nuclear strikes

In 2022 alone, North Korea has fired over 30 missiles, including six intercontinental ballistic projectiles. These activities are in “open breach of United Nations sanctions,” as the U.N. Panel of Experts on North Korea reported in September.

Yet, there has not been a single new United Nations Security Council Resolution passed in response to these serial violations. And I doubt one will be forthcoming even in the wake of a major nuclear test, which is looming. Security Council members Russia and China, which supported previous U.N. sanctions following North Korean missiles and nuclear tests, are unlikely to do so again this time amid the growing geopolitical rift with the West. Both countries actively blocked such moves led by the U.S. earlier in the year.

Worse, recent remarks by Putin and Kim have brought back the once unthinkable notion of a nation preemptively nuking a neighboring state.

In September, North Korea promulgated a new “law on the state policy on the nuclear forces.” It sets out the conditions under which North Korea would use nuclear weapons. In broad and vague terms, the law cites “taking an upper hand in a war” and being “inevitably compelled and cannot help but use nuclear weapons” as reasons to resort to the ultimate weapon.

Reporting of North Korea’s missile launches. <a href="https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/screen-shows-a-news-program-reporting-north-koreas-missile-news-photo/1243843558?phrase=North%20Korea%20missile&adppopup=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images" class="link ">Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images</a>
Reporting of North Korea’s missile launches. Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

In outlining a fairly open-ended approach to nuclear action, Kim has escalated the rhetoric and attempted to normalize the right to strike first. It lays the groundwork for using any “hostile” move by South Korea – which the regime defines broadly as anything between criticism of its human rights violations to combined defensive military exercises with the United States – as as a pretext for preemptive nuclear strikes.

Kim appears to be arguing that it is his right to use nuclear weapons whenever he deems it necessary. It is a truly frightening prospect.

A cycle of escalation

The recent nuclear-capable missile launches, coming just weeks after a new nuclear doctrine and coinciding with Putin’s escalation in Ukraine, looks to paint the U.S. into a corner and seize on the growing Cold War split. Kim is forging new norms in the politics of the region.

It may be hard to accept that North Korea – a small economic actor compared with the U.S., China, Russia, Japan and South Korea – has outmaneuvered its bigger interlocutors. But, over the past 30 years of nuclear diplomacy, it has been North Korea that has mostly called the shots – from proposing talks, agenda-setting and agenda-shifting to deciding when to walk away.

In the process, Pyongyang has wrested away billions of U.S. dollars’ worth of cash, food, fuel and other goods from other countries while building approximately 50 nuclear bombs, ICBMs and other strategic weapons.

From the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations alone, North Korea received over US$1.3 billion worth in aid in return for repeated false pledges of denuclearization.

North Korea’s strategy throughout has been one that combines calculated provocations, graduated escalation and a post-provocation peace ploy. But the end game for Kim, like his father and grandfather before him, remains the same: triumphing over South Korea and incorporating its people and territory under the North’s jurisdiction.

To enable this, North Korea will need to repeat its cycles of provocations and deescalation while continuing to grow its military arsenal to the extent that it becomes a clear and present nuclear threat to the U.S. mainland and an unbearable regional liability. At that point, so the strategy goes, it can push the U.S. to withdraw forces in South Korea, rendering the South vulnerable to submission to the North’s plans.

Kim’s grand strategy

Reunification under the North’s terms is central to Kim’s plan. As such, international observers might be wise to focus more on the purpose of Kim’s provocations, rather than the cause.

Pondering “What caused Kim to test a nuke?” may lead some into the same trap as asking, “What caused Putin to invade Ukraine?”

Both questions assume the aggressor to be reactive rather than proactive and ignore his grandiose intentions.

Kim Jong Un has a grand strategy. As long as South Korea exists as a richer and more democratically legitimate Korean state that serves as a magnet for his own people, the specter of the German model of reunification – under which the richer Germany absorbed the poorer one – hovers ominously for Kim. And that, he cannot allow.

As such, world leaders must beware: When narcissistic tyrants make nuclear threats, they carry menacing meaning – even when uttered by unusually odd-looking despots.

This article is republished from The Conversation, an independent nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sung-Yoon Lee, Tufts University. Like this article? subscribe to our weekly newsletter.

Read more:

Sung-Yoon Lee does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Sees ‘Decisive Decade’ Ahead in Competition With China, Russia

    The Biden administration released its national-security strategy, a document that attempts to outline the administration’s approach to problems around the world.

  • Nervous About a Bear Market? 1 ETF That Can Keep Your Investments Safe

    A bear market is generally defined as a prolonged drop in stock prices, and it occurs when a broad-market index -- such as the S&P 500 -- falls more than 20% from its peak. Currently, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory. While there's nothing you can do to prevent a bear market, there is one type of investment that is almost guaranteed to survive even the worst periods of volatility -- the S&P 500 ETF.

  • African gas becomes a focus for EU countries trying to replace Russia supply

    A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa’s western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany. The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is expected to contain about 15 trillion cubic feet (425 billion cubic meters) of gas, five times more than what gas-dependent Germany used in all of 2019. “Current world events are demonstrating the vital role that (liquid gas) can play in underpinning the energy security of nations and regions,” he told an energy industry meeting in West Africa last month.

  • Brendan Fraser on His Emotional Reaction to His 'Brenaissance'

    Brendan Fraser is grateful for what fans are calling his 'Brenaissance!' The actor opens up in a new cover story with 'Variety' about his big return to acting and why he got emotional after receiving a six-minute standing ovation for his performance in 'The Whale' at the Venice Film Festival. Brendan says, 'I was emotional because it was acknowledgment that what we did is making an impact. And that kind of response feels completely new in my professional life.'

  • Ukraine Latest: Drone Strikes Near Kyiv; Putin-Erdogan Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Thursday with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan, where the pair discussed a potential Turkish gas hub. Before the meeting Erdogan said Ankara’s goal is to help stop the “bloodshed” in Ukraine, and that “a fair peace can be achieved through diplomacy.” More grain vessels sailed Thursday under the safe-transit deal that Turkey helped to broker. Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird T

  • The best 200+ Prime Day deals you can still shop

    Amazon's October Prime Day is over but you can still find epic deals on home, tech and fashion now. Save on Ninja, Apple, Winix before Black Friday.

  • U.S. consumer prices increase more than expected in September; weekly jobless claims rise

    U.S consumer prices increased more than expected in September and underlying inflation pressures continued to build up, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth 75-basis points interest rate hike next month. The consumer price index rose 0.4% last month after gaining 0.1% in August, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI climbing 0.2%.

  • Chipmaker Intel is planning massive layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs as demand dwindles and the US imposes new curbs against China: report

    The news comes amid a steep erosion of demand for processors for PCs and an industry-wide sell-off following a spate of new US export curbs.

  • Studies show Republicans had higher COVID-19 excess death rates than Democrats

    Two studies show Republicans had a higher COVID-19 excess death rate than Democrats, and researchers are trying to figure out […] The post Studies show Republicans had higher COVID-19 excess death rates than Democrats appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Watch This Brainy Pup Determine the Perfect Angle To Get His Huge Prized Stick Into the Car

    What's he supposed to do, leave it behind? No way.

  • The Onion mounts a defense of parody in Supreme Court amicus brief

    The case before the court involves a man arrested after he spoofed the Parma, Ohio, police force in Facebook posts. After his acquittal, he sued the police for violating his constitutional rights.

  • U.S. House lawmaker pushes Postal Service on $3 billion EV spending details

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The chair of a U.S. House of Representatives committee on Tuesday asked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to detail how the Postal Service (USPS) will spend $3 billion awarded by Congress in August for electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. In a letter seen by Reuters, Representative Carolyn Maloney, chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, asked DeJoy for "a detailed plan and timeline to use the $3 billion in funding provided in the Inflation Reduction Act to increase the number of electric (delivery vehicles) being purchased and necessary support infrastructure." USPS said it is reviewing Maloney’s letter and will respond directly.

  • Belarus army would likely have little impact in Ukraine war

    Statements made this week by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have reignited fears that his army could join Russian forces in Moscow's war against Ukraine, but the authoritarian leader appears reluctant to lend his troops to the effort, despite perceived pressure from Moscow. Russia has already used Belarus, its longtime and dependent ally, as a staging ground to send troops and missiles into Ukraine.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock to Buy With $100 Right Now

    Reaping the best rewards on the way out of this bear market will depend on the quality of the stocks investors buy now.

  • Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett: I’ve seen nothing but a rapid ascent and expect that to continue

    The Steelers got rolled by the Bills in quarterback Kenny Pickett‘s first start, with the quarterback completing 34-of-52 passes for 327 yards with an interception. In some ways, Pickett may have given the Steelers a lift offensively. But the team still scored only a field goal in the 38-3 drubbing at Buffalo. Pickett’s performance is [more]

  • 10-year-old Ohio girl's rape, abortion receive renewed attention amid Senate race. Here are the facts

    A heated debate Monday between Senate candidates Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and JD Vance spotlighted the case of a 10-year-old girl receiving an abortion after she was allegedly raped.

  • Pennsylvania Senate Race May Turn on Supreme Court Order Over Mail Ballots

    (Bloomberg) -- A US Supreme Court order involving the counting of undated mail ballots in Pennsylvania risks a chaotic post-election in a state with a tight race that could determine which party controls the Senate.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesWith ballots already being sen

  • These four countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine annexations

    The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted to condemn Russia’s annexation of four occupied areas of Ukraine amid the ongoing war, but four countries sided with Russia in the vote. Of the U.N.’s 193-member body, 143 voted in favor of the resolution criticizing Russia’s “illegal so-called referendums,” with 35 abstaining, according to an…

  • A Trump aide was caught on security camera moving boxes from a Mar-a-Lago storage room before and after the DOJ subpoenaed Trump for top-secret documents: NYT

    Walt Nauta, a longtime Trump aide, was seen on security footage moving boxes out from a storage room the FBI later searched, per The New York Times.

  • Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

    Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a “broken disgrace" after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s. The outburst late in the day came hours after U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan rejected a request by his lawyers to delay a deposition scheduled for Oct. 19. Kaplan is presiding over the case in which Carroll said Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s.