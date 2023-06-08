This time LAPD didn't blow up a South L.A. neighborhood after seizing tons of fireworks

Summer Lin
·1 min read
The Los Angeles Police Department seized about 38,000 pounds of illegal fireworks Wednesday from a warehouse in South Los Angeles. (OnScene-TV)

The Los Angeles Police Department seized about 38,000 pounds of illegal fireworks Wednesday from a warehouse in South Los Angeles — and this time it didn't blow up a neighborhood.

A vertical frame of view inside a covered truck bed with two large pallets of boxes stacked high.
The LAPD bomb squad hauls away boxes of illegal fireworks. (Los Angeles Police Department)

The large fireworks seizure and updated policy comes after the LAPD blew up a South L.A. neighborhood in June 2021 while trying to detonate a cache of fireworks, injuring 17 people, damaging 35 properties and displacing dozens of residents in the process.

The LAPD removed the fireworks from the 900 block of East 61st Street in Florence, police said in a social media post. Big rigs and box trucks hauled away the fireworks from the warehouse because detonation is required off-site per updated LAPD policy, KCBS-TV Channel 2 News reported.

"Our officers are carefully removing and preparing these dangerous materials for transport, remaining committed to keeping our community members and local businesses safe," the post read on Twitter.

