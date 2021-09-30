Time-lapse video captures glow of Kilauea eruption
This time-lapse video captures the eruption of Kilauea from the Big Island of Hawaii on Sept. 29. You can see the glow coming from the lava beneath the crater.
This time-lapse video captures the eruption of Kilauea from the Big Island of Hawaii on Sept. 29. You can see the glow coming from the lava beneath the crater.
U.S. Geological Survey scientists confirmed that Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano began erupting Wednesday within Halema'uma'u crater, the summit of the volcano.Why it matters: Kīlauea's major eruption in 2018 destroyed more than 700 homes, displacing thousands of people and devastating residential areas in the Puna District on the Big Island, according to the National Park Services. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeKīlauea has erupted a
With Hurricane Larry still on the minds of many on Canada's East Coast, parts of the region are on alert as forecasters eye potential impact from Hurricane Sam into next week.
Hurricane Sam will likely avoid direct impacts in Atlantic Canada, but the region could still feel some effects from the storm early next week.
The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus, the European Union's Earth observation program, said Thursday that its satellite imagery showed a D-shaped tongue of molten rock building up on the island's western shore measured 338 hectares (835 acres) by the end of Wednesday. Trade winds typical of Spain's Canary Islands were helping dispel the plumes of water vapor and toxic gases that result when the lava with a temperature of over 1,000 degrees Celsius (1,800 F) meets the ocean, where the water is 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 F).
Climate change raises unavoidable questions about where it makes sense to live in the United States.
As Hurricane Sam continues its trek in the Atlantic toward Bermuda, its swells, which could bring life-threatening surf and rip currents, are forecast to reach the U.S. East Coast this weekend.
Kim Crumbo, 74, and his brother, Mark O'Neill, 67, were reported missing by a family member on Sep. 19 after they failed to return from their four-night backcountry trip.
The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano began on Wednesday afternoon. While the lava presented no immediate threat to populated areas, residents who live downwind of Kīlauea were warned of possible exposure to sulfur dioxide and other volcanic gases that can irritate the respiratory system. The eruption was taking place within the confines of Hawaiian Volcanoes National Park, which remained open to visitors who wished to observe the lava's glow and the pluming smoke from a safe distance.
One of the most active volcanos on Earth is erupting on Hawaii's Big Island. Officials with the US Geological Survey confirmed Wednesday that an eruption has begun in Kilauea volcano's Halemaumau crater at the volcano's summit. (Sept. 30)
A man in Florida may have revolutionized the way we capture alligators. He used a trash bin.
After a brief respite from heat, SoCal temperatures will soar 10 to 20 degrees and meet gusty winds, elevating fire risk.
Firefighters have struggled for weeks with the twin blazes, which are burning in the Sequoia National Forest and Sequoia National Park.
Imagine a hurricane with 400 mph winds.
Bangkok and other areas of central Thailand received new warnings of possible major flooding, even as disaster relief authorities said Wednesday the threat had eased in 13 of 30 provinces elsewhere that were lashed by seasonal monsoon rains. Seven people have died and two are missing since the weekend from flooding triggered by Tropical Storm Dianmu, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigations said. Bangkok has had no major flooding yet, but many rural areas have been severely affected.
Calmer conditions will briefly take hold for much of B.C. before the next storm system arrives on Friday.
Scientists were baffled when a band of seaweed longer than the entire Brazilian coastline sprouted in 2011 in the tropical Atlantic - an area typically lacking nutrients that would feed such growth. A group of U.S. researchers has fingered a prime suspect: human sewage and agricultural runoff carried by rivers to the ocean. Six scientists told Reuters they suspect a complex mix of climate change, Amazon rainforest destruction and dust blowing west from Africa's Sahara Desert may be fueling mega-blooms of the dark-brown seaweed known as sargassum.
Earthworms are being spotted in places they've never been seen before and are inching closer and closer to new ground. This has caught the attention of climate scientists who say the invasive invertebrates are slowly depleting terrestrial carbon stocks in the boreal forest.
It has been an ongoing problem, Berggren says.
The volcanic lava that devastated a Spanish island this week has now hit the Atlantic Ocean.Billowing clouds of white steam floated above La Palma on Tuesday as lava started sinking into the waters.Officials say it could trigger explosions and toxic gases.Lava has been flowing down the western flank of the Cumbre Vieja volcano for ten days.It's destroyed nearly 600 homes and banana plantations across the island, part of the Canary Islands archipelago off the coast of North Africa.Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate, and the Canary Islands' emergency service has urged anyone outdoors within 2 miles (3.5 kilometers) of the stricken area to seek shelter immediately.No injuries have been reported so far.Spain classified La Palma as a disaster zone on Tuesday in a move that will trigger financial support for the island.A government spokesperson has announced a first package of over $12 million for buying houses, furniture and other essential household goods.
California high schoolers rescue 4,000 endangered salmon