Time-lapse video captures glow of Kilauea eruption

Reuters Videos

The volcanic lava that devastated a Spanish island this week has now hit the Atlantic Ocean.Billowing clouds of white steam floated above La Palma on Tuesday as lava started sinking into the waters.Officials say it could trigger explosions and toxic gases.Lava has been flowing down the western flank of the Cumbre Vieja volcano for ten days.It's destroyed nearly 600 homes and banana plantations across the island, part of the Canary Islands archipelago off the coast of North Africa.Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate, and the Canary Islands' emergency service has urged anyone outdoors within 2 miles (3.5 kilometers) of the stricken area to seek shelter immediately.No injuries have been reported so far.Spain classified La Palma as a disaster zone on Tuesday in a move that will trigger financial support for the island.A government spokesperson has announced a first package of over $12 million for buying houses, furniture and other essential household goods.