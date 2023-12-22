Out of time? Here are last-minute Christmas gift ideas that will arrive on time

We know.

You had good intentions.

You were going to finish your holiday shopping early. Everything was going to be wrapped, labeled, even on its way to a happy recipient by now.

And yet, somehow, here it is a few days before Christmas and your list is devoid of checkmarks. The holiday is looming, you have no time to go out and shop and shipping from online sites will take too long.

Don't worry, we have you covered, with ideas for types of gifts that will "arrive" in plenty of time for the holiday.

Last-minute holiday gifts you don't have to ship

Gift cards - We've all heard "they're so impersonal." But you know what? We've also received gifts that just don't hit the mark. Picking out one's own gift is a great option. Plus, gift cards can be emailed to your recipient, printed out from a website and stuffed inside a card or purchased from anywhere and everywhere, including the grocery store, where we also imagine you'll be making some last-minute purchases.

Donations - Sometimes when people say they have everything they need, they mean it. In that case, there's no shortages of good causes that could use a financial boost during the holiday season or all year-round. Whether they're a sports fan, a nature lover, a musician, a child advocate, a human rights warrior or anything in between, you can find a charity or foundation that aligns with their interests, and an email, printout or handwritten description makes it a complete gift.

Subscription boxes - Whether your recipient is a foodie, a voracious reader, a world traveler, a coffee snob, a plant lover, a crafter or anything in between, you can find a subscription box that will delight them. You can order a one-time box, a monthly or quarterly subscription, a year's worth of boxes or even have a meal kit delivered every week. Heck, you can even order a subscription box for a beloved pet. And best of all, no need to worry about the shipping.

Streaming services - We all know how many streamers there are these days, and if your recipient is a movie fan, television fiend, theater-goer, classics lover or die-hard sports fan, they'd probably a appreciate someone else footing the bill for a subscription to their favorite outlet. Bonus points for knowing it's something they'll actually use! Just make sure your gift can be added onto an existing subscription to extend it.

App subscriptions - We're all spending a lot of time on our phones, and we know doom scrolling shouldn't cut it. Find a game subscription, a reading app, invite your giftee to learn a new language, share your favorite meditation or lifestyle app and more, and you can help bring entertainment, stress relief or new skills to their fingertips.

A letter - Call us old-fashioned, but a handwritten note with thoughts from the heart may just beat any shop-bought gift. Tell someone you love them, share some childhood memories or hopes for the future or just put your best joke down on paper. We have an inkling that may be cherished far longer than a box of chocolates.

Need even more ideas?

Here's a list of 42 more last-minute gifts from our friends at Reviewed with specific suggestions for sites to find the perfect ship-less gift:

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Holiday gift ideas you don't need to ship for 2023 holidays