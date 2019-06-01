In a time when life seems to be going off the rails, remember modern life is extraordinary

In 2019, the news can be depressing, but the small and ordinary miracles of the modern world should prompt us to pause and be grateful.

At the halfway point of 2019, the news this year feels like a replay of the last two: all bad, all the time – and even when it’s not bad, we’re told it’s bad. If America isn’t already in hell, so the headlines say, we can at least see it from here.

To be sure, there is pain and suffering and threat. But there is good news out there, too. And the good news about the good news is you don’t have to listen to the news to find it – in fact, you rarely find it there at all. I find my salvation at the grocery store.

Salvation in a Midwestern Kroger

This began in college. When I was facing some particularly difficult challenge, bad news, or general confusion, I would get across the highway to the big Kroger in Murray, Kentucky and walk the aisles. I'd absorb the arctic air, the hum of the refrigerator compressors, the argent glare of the fluorescents, the sweet odor of fresh everything. This environment, I found, calms me, slows me down.

The habit stuck and, over time, I came to see the grocery store not only as a refuge for the senses but also as a temple to possibility. Look! Here are foods from all over the world, fresh and delicious, many carried thousands of miles in temperature-controlled, specialized environments so they might be edible for us on arrival. Kings only a hundred years ago would have trembled at such an insane promise, that the entire world of food would be available, anytime, to them – to anyone! – for relative pennies. The grocery has so embedded and evolved that today even paupers can walk out with something glorious, succulent, or rare.

Did I say we live like kings? Strike that. We stand astride challenge as gods, mastering time and distance and biology. Since the founding of this country, life expectancy has more than doubled, with nearly all of the increase coming since the outset of the 20th century. We can traverse the continent in less than the duration of a workday, a workday considerably shorter than it was a century ago. We can speak with and see anyone, anywhere and in real time, on the black mirror in our pocket. We have temperature-controlled homes, private and protected and our very own, with reliable indoor plumbing, light to extend productivity into the dark, and entertainment at our command to amuse us with worlds we would otherwise never see, or that exist solely in imagination. We work only five of seven days, eight of 24 hours, 50 of 52 weeks. Sometimes not even that.

The extraordinary in the ordinary

All this has transformed the warp and weft not merely of our economy and our culture but also of our mental life. Where once the daily world was not much more than what we could touch, people and things that are far away are now woven into our outlook. In the early 1990s, I remember taking a writing assignment from an editor in England. It arrived by email, I replied by email, and the payment appeared unbidden in my bank account. I had never had a client with whom I had not shaken hands, or at least met over the phone. It was rare and I recall telling everyone about it. Today it is not rare, and I sometimes complain about it. The amazing evolves into the quotidian, and familiarity breeds if not contempt, at least a few yawns. I try not to let that happen, myself. And I’m a more satisfied man when I succeed at that.

Which reminds me again of the grocery story, common and on every corner, unremarkable and unnoticed, utilitarian, flat. But our non-reaction to it does not change the miracle that it is. The moon landing is an exclamation point on the possibility of the mind of man. But we “live” the grocery store -- we live in it, we wander it, and we happily take for granted what we have never even considered, the beautiful ordinary, the wonder that sneaks up on us over time.