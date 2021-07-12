It's time for Lisa Murkowski to join the Democrats

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joel Mathis, Contributing Writer
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lisa Murkowski
Lisa Murkowski Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

For Sen. Lisa Murkowski, it must seem like deja vu all over again.

On Saturday, the leaders of the Alaska GOP decided to turn their backs on Murkowski, the moderate Republican incumbent whose seat is up for election in 2022. Egged on by former President Donald Trump, they endorsed a conservative challenger, Kelly Tshibaka, by a 58-17 margin. This was no surprise: Murkowski has increasingly been on the outs with her state party after she voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"Murkowski has got to go!" Trump said last month, endorsing Tshibaka.

If the story seems familiar, it should. Murkowski has held her seat since 2002, when she was appointed by her father, then-Gov. Frank Murkowski. But in 2010, she shockingly lost the state's Republican primary to Joe Miller, a Tea Party candidate who had been endorsed by former Gov. Sarah Palin — the proto-Trumpist politician still at the brief height of her fame and influence. Then, as now, Murkowski was seen as not quite conservative enough for her conservative party. "She's definitely seen as way too left of the right, if you will," one observer told The New York Times. But Murkowski had a surprise of her own: She launched an independent write-in campaign and successfully, but narrowly, retained her seat with the backing of a plurality of Alaskans who thought "too left of the right" was just right.

Over the weekend, Murkowski sounded ready to run it back, 2010-style. "Alaskan voters will decide who represents them in D.C.," she said in a statement, "and I work every day to earn their support."

Things have changed since 2010, though. For one thing, Alaska has adopted a new voting scheme for the 2022 election — instead of party primaries, the top four finishers in an all-comers primary will advance to the general election, where the winner will be chosen by ranked-choice voting of the sort that proved so complicated in the recent New York mayoral primary. That means Murkowski doesn't have to worry so much about whether or not the Republican Party formally backs her, but it also means the political landscape might be less predictable than in the past.

It's also the case that Sarah Palin was no Donald Trump. Palin had a hit-or-miss moment as a kingmaker, but Trump and those who pay fealty to him now dominate the GOP to an extraordinary extent. That raises two questions: How long can Murkowski defy the ever-less-moderate trends in the Republican Party? And after being rejected twice in 12 years by Alaska Republicans, why would she even want to?

Indeed, this seems like an excellent moment for Murkowski to declare her independence and start to caucus with Democrats in the Senate.

She has clearly contemplated the possibility. "I will tell you, if the Republican Party has become nothing more than the party of Trump, I sincerely question whether this is the party for me," she said in January, after the insurrection. Trump had caused enough damage: "I want him out" of the party, she said.

When she made that statement, in the early days following the attacks on the Capitol, it still seemed like there might be a battle for the GOP's soul. Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) let it be known he might support Trump's impeachment. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said to "count me out" of Trump's excesses. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Trump "bears responsibility" for the riot. There was reason to believe, after four long years, that the Republican Party might no longer be the party of Trump.

All three men backtracked from those early signs of independence, of course, and the GOP now is more committed than ever to Trump's false claims that he won the 2020 election — and to ensuring Republicans can't lose the next presidential election. It's Trump's party. The question now is what Murkowski is going to do about it.

After spending her entire political career as a Republican, Murkowski might hesitate to jump ship. But right now, the central question of American politics — the one on which everything else depends — is the future of our democracy: Are you for it or against it? The GOP has taken the side of the insurrectionists. Murkowski hasn't. It seems like an easy call.

Murkowski's plight resembles that of the late Sen. Arlen Specter, the Pennsylvanian who served as a Republican for most of his 30 years in the U.S. Senate — but who flipped to the Democratic Party in 2009 when it became clear he was no longer conservative enough to win another GOP primary. "I know I'm disappointing many of my colleagues," Specter said at the time. "The disappointment runs in both directions." Murkowski probably feels the same way these days. The switch didn't work for Specter, though: He lost the Democratic primary the next year and left office — too left for the right, and too right for the left.

Before Specter, the most famous party switcher in American politics might have been Ronald Reagan, who was a Democrat — and a union leader — for years before he switched to the GOP and launched his political career. "I didn't leave the Democratic Party," he said. "The party left me." It is clear the Republican Party has left Lisa Murkowski. She might as well make it official.

You may also like

Fox News host Tucker Carlson seems scandalized reporters are investigating his NSA spying claims

Fox is launching a weather streaming service, and it's already feuding with The Weather Channel

Britain is going to try to 'live with' COVID. The rest of the world is watching.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alaska GOP leaders endorse challenger to US Sen. Murkowski

    The leaders of Alaska's Republican Party on Saturday endorsed a challenger to incumbent U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who has been one of the GOP's most outspoken critics of former President Donald Trump, the Anchorage Daily News reported. The Alaska Republican State Central Committee endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in the 2022 race for the U.S. Senate seat held by Murkowski.

  • Alaska GOP endorses Trump-backed candidate over incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski in 2022 Senate race

    In a 58-17 vote, the state party voted to support Kelly Tshibaka, the former state commissioner of administration, over the three-term Murkowski.

  • Letters to the Editor: If 'guns don't kill people, people kill people,' let everyone own bombs

    A reader responds to a letter writer who said that an increase in gun sales cannot be connected to the rise in homicides.

  • Trump lawyers might be penalized over Michigan election case

    A federal judge is considering whether to order financial penalties or other sanctions against some of former President Donald Trump's lawyers who signed onto a lawsuit last year challenging Michigan's election results. The lawsuit alleging widespread fraud was voluntarily dropped after a judge in December found nothing but “speculation and conjecture” that votes for Trump somehow were destroyed or switched to votes for Joe Biden, who won Michigan by 2.8 percentage points. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the city of Detroit now want the plaintiffs and a raft of attorneys, including Trump allies Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood, to face the consequences of pursuing what they call frivolous claims.

  • Trump says the Supreme Court is issuing unfavorable rulings to deter court-packing

    Former President Donald Trump on Sunday voiced concerns about "unexpected rulings" in the Supreme Court, saying the court has issued rulings unfavorable to the Right "because the nine justices do not want to be packed."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz Lose Rally Venue After It Learned of Their Involvement

    Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s names on the speakers slate for a Southern California “America First” rally scheduled for next weekend was enough for the Orange County venue to cancel the event. “As soon as we found out who the speakers were we immediately canceled it,” Javad Mirtavoosi, general manager of Pacific Hills Banquet & Event Center, said, adding that when the event was booked, they were just expecting “a gathering.” “We just want to stay clear of that,” Mirtavoosi told the Ora

  • Letters to the Editor: Kevin Faulconer voted for Trump. He was also a poor mayor of San Diego

    Republican Kevin Faulconer, who is running in California's recall election, mismanaged important real estate deals when he was mayor of San Diego.

  • Toxic alliance: How anti-vaxxers and antisemites fuel each other's conspiracies

    Science-denial and identity-based hate first converge in digital spaces and then, inevitably, in the real world.

  • Teen charged with trespassing into zoo's rhino enclosure

    A 19-year-old who trespassed into the Singapore Zoo's rhinoceros enclosure to perform a backflip stunt in December last year was on Monday (12 July) charged with criminal trespass.

  • Fauci said there should be vaccine mandates at the local level but that the federal government will not mandate them

    Fauci said some vaccine hesitancy may be because the shots have not been fully approved, but that they "are as good as officially approved."

  • Donald Trump Jr says he 'understands addiction' before attacking former drug addict Hunter Biden in CPAC speech

    Trump Jr calls Hunter Biden a "total waste" whilst stating that he 'totally understands addiction' at CPAC 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

  • Democratic primary in Ohio emerges as test for progressives

    Amid relentless sunshine and intensifying humidity, Nina Turner led a small procession of voters last week to a polling place on Cleveland’s east side, guiding the group down a long block to the crosswalk even though darting across the street would have been easier. Turner built a national reputation as a leading voice for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns, bringing crowds in packed auditoriums to their feet with rousing calls for universal health care and bold action to combat climate change. “Something I can add, whether mainline Democrats get this or not, is I can speak the language of people from all walks of life,” Turner said in an interview.

  • Commander of U.S., NATO forces in Afghanistan is stepping down

    The end of Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller's command of U.S. and NATO forces marks the symbolic end of the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan.

  • Rand Paul seeks investigation into Tucker Carlson’s NSA spying allegations

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is requesting an investigation into allegations by Tucker Carlson that the National Security Agency was spying on him, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The senator sent a letter to Gen. Paul Nakasone of the National Security Agency, casting doubt on the NSA’s public denial of spying on Carlson and defending the Fox News host as a journalist who should be protected by the First Amendment.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the

  • Cunningham announcing plan to legalize marijuana in SC

    Joe Cunningham — the former one-term Democratic congressman now running to unseat South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster — is pushing for medicinal and recreational legalization of marijuana, changes he says would offer health care options and spin off millions in tax revenue for state coffers. “This is going to be a game changer in South Carolina,” Cunningham told The Associated Press last week, several days ahead of Monday's official rollout of his marijuana plan. To Cunningham, legalization solves multiple problems: freeing up police to focus on violent criminals, providing a health care alternative for those who are terminally or chronically ill, and generating millions for a state he says is “dead last” in areas where funding has been a struggle, like education and health care.

  • NBA Finals: Suns done in by Devin Booker’s shooting woes, Deandre Ayton’s foul trouble in Game 3 loss to Bucks

    Devin Booker had his worst shooting night of the playoffs, and Deandre Ayton was limited to just 24 minutes in the Suns' Game 3 loss to the Bucks.

  • Listen up: Biden speaks volumes in a whisper to make a point

    President Joe Biden was at a public transit station in Wisconsin, talking about repairing roads and bridges, when he shifted gears and began defending his plan to send money to parents for each minor child, payments some critics call a “giveaway.” Biden folded his arms, rested on the lectern, leaned into the mic and lowered his voice. “Hey, guys, I think it's time to give ordinary people a tax break," he said, almost whispering as he addressed his critics.

  • Pfizer, health officials to meet about vaccine booster shots; California to require face masks at schools: Latest COVID-19 updates

    Over the past year, about one-third of U.S. states have used federal COVID-19 relief aid to reward essential workers. Live COVID news.

  • Fully vaccinated adults could take Covid tests for five days instead of isolating

    Proposals to allow fully vaccinated adults to take Covid tests for five days instead of isolating are under consideration by ministers, amid warnings that life this summer will be “massively disrupted” by the current rules. On Sunday, Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, signalled that the current requirement for the double jabbed to remain at home for 10 days after being “pinged” by the NHS app needs to be looked at afresh. He stressed that the app had initially been “developed and operational

  • Elon Musk has paid a $10,000 deposit for a ticket to the edge of space with Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic

    Elon Musk is one of 600 people who have put down $10,000 deposit for a future Virgin Galactic flight, Richard Branson told The Sunday Times.