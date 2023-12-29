It’s time for lucky black-eyed peas. Also, will Fort Worth get a new Hard Eight BBQ?

Hoffbrau serving up the black-eyed peas

Hey, Bud! We’re struggling to find restaurants serving black eyed peas on New Year’s Day. Please help us.

—Jan, Fort Worth

Black-eyed peas are making a comeback.

All four area Hoffbrau Steak & Grill Restaurants in Benbrook, Granbury, Grapevine and Haltom City will bring back black-eyed peas as of Monday, New Year’s Day, and they’ll stay on the menu.

They’ll be a special of the day Monday at Vickery Cafe, 4120 W. Vickery Blvd.; Texan Diner, 2488 Avondale Haslet Road; and Catfish & Company, 900 Airport Freeway, Hurst. And Arlington has the last Black-eyed Pea Restaurant in Texas, serving them daily at 4000 Bagpiper Way.

Hard Eight BBQ standing pat

Hey, Bud! Know anything about another Hard Eight BBQ opening in north Fort Worth?

—Alliance resident

Hard Eight says no deal.

Yes, there’s a developer’s map out there with a Hard Eight penciled in. But Vicki Nivens says there’s “nothing in writing!! Just looking.”

Hudson House takes walk-ins at bar

Hey, Bud! What’s the deal with Hudson House? They don’t have any reservations for days, and there’s a 2-hour wait if you walk in?

—Rodney, Fort Worth

Tip: You don’t have to book ahead to sit at the bar, although you might have to wait for a seat. Don’t go at a busy time.

Book reservations at hudsonhousehp.com/fortworth-reservations.





