'Time to get to work': Mark Kelly prepares to join Senate in early December, hopes to use John McCain's desk

As a retired Navy combat pilot and NASA astronaut, Mark Kelly has navigated treacherous airspace and commanded a space shuttle.

But his training didn’t prepare him for navigating the complex corridors, cloakrooms, and centuries-old traditions of the U.S. Senate when he traveled to Capitol Hill to see the chamber where he will serve for the first time.

There Kelly entered the intimate chamber, along with other incoming senators, for an up-close look at the space he will occupy to represent Arizona. With his win over Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., he will join Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Arizonans will be represented by a pair of Democrats for the first time in 67 years.

Before getting lost in the maze of buildings and hallways, Kelly sat in the desk of Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, along with seven members of the freshmen class as he heard from the Senate staffers about the rules and traditions of the Senate.

“I will say after 21 months of campaigning — campaigns are about reaching out to folks in places where they live and work throughout Arizona — it’s sort of abstract,” he told The Arizona Republic on Friday. “And then within a week, I find myself sitting there on the Senate floor and that’s when it becomes just very, very real, that the election is over and now it’s time to get to work.”

Kelly ousted McSally in Arizona’s special Senate election and will serve the remainder of the term initially won in 2016 by the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who died two years later.

Kelly hopes to work at the desk once used by McCain, and before him, the late former Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz.

Kelly said he spoke to McCain’s widow, Cindy McCain, about working from that desk in his eventual Senate office. The history that desk holds — and the seat he will soon occupy — is meaningful to him.

“I mean, this is John McCain, and somebody that I looked up to when I was a 22-year-old pilot in flight school,” Kelly said. “He was the example of how you serve your country under the most challenging circumstances. He was a hero of mine when I was young, and we often don’t get to meet our heroes. It’s also much less often that you eventually get to call them a friend and to be elected to his United States Senate seat, that — that’s a very big deal for me.”

McSally, who was eventually appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey to the seat, called Kelly to concede Friday. Her call came nine days after The Associated Press called the race for Kelly the winner and days after it had become apparent that, despite ongoing vote-counting, she would not pull off a surprise come-from-behind victory.

Kelly was on the other line when her call, from a Tucson-based area code, came through. He dialed the number back.

McSally was on the other end of the line. They spoke for five to 10 minutes, he said.

“It was a good call,” he said. “Really very nice and positive, and we were talking about how we can best work together here over the next three to four weeks.”

Kelly said McSally understood that he and his transition team were working on an accelerated timeline and that he would be sworn into office before the new group of elected senators and wanted to help make the transition as soon as possible.

Kelly is eligible to take the oath of office as soon as Arizona certifies its election results, which is scheduled for Nov. 30. He expects to take office in early December.

Asked if he was surprised that it took McSally so long to concede, Kelly downplayed the weight of the tradition.

“Well, I mean, this concession thing is, I mean, it's not like a formal part of the process,” he said. “I think it's important that people when they're going to make this call, they do it on their own . … That it occurred over a week, you know, 10 days after the election, that’s fine with me.”

Kelly also heard from Ducey on Friday afternoon.

Kelly began transitioning to the Senate last week, after assembling a team he considers representative of the state’s demographics and the issues he wants to confront first. That team is also helping him make staffing decisions for his offices in Washington, D.C., and back home in Arizona.

The team is helping come up with suggestions for the committees he is interested in serving on. He wants his experience as an engineer, veteran, astronaut and gun-safety activist to guide his work in the chamber. Those suggestions will be put forward to Senate leadership in the coming weeks, he said.

“The requests that we make will ultimately be focused on Arizona, but also focused on my own personal experiences,” he said.

The powerful Senate Armed Services Committee is high on his list. When he died, McCain chaired that committee. Goldwater was Armed Services chairman in the 1980s. McSally served on it during her tenure in the chamber.

Kelly’s immediate focus is on advocating for a financial stimulus package to help families, small businesses, local governments, health care workers and tribal communities reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout his campaign, Kelly called on a gridlocked Congress to pass additional relief. He said it is unacceptable for Congress to kick the issue to next year.

“We've got hundreds of thousands of individuals who have families that are trying to get by on $240 a week of unemployment benefits — that doesn't work," Kelly said. " … That’s just not the way our government should function to say, ‘This can wait.’ It can’t wait.”

President Donald Trump’s administration, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and the GOP-controlled Senate should pass a bill to deliver relief as soon as possible, he said.

Kelly will have a vote on the government’s next spending package, and perhaps on judicial nominees.

Though he’s just days out from his own election win, Kelly already has jumped into the fray for others: He is splitting campaign donations to help the Democratic candidates in Georgia’s two runoff races.

Those contests will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate and are crucial to advancing Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s policy agenda.

“They’re going to be very competitive, both of them. And I think the outcome is uncertain,” Kelly said.

It’s also unclear how Kelly will navigate the state’s electoral cross-currents.

His win, along with Biden’s, heartened Arizona Democrats.

At the same time, voters kept the state’s Legislature in GOP control and Republicans beat back efforts to take another congressional seat.

For his part, Kelly sees opportunity.

“I don’t think that partisanship in either side is good,” he said. “I like to see elections that are somewhat close; I always thought our election would be close. I’ve got to convince Republicans and independents and Democrats to vote for me to be successful. … I'm going to represent every single Arizonan to the best of my ability into the United States Senate, regardless of whether or not they voted for me.”

