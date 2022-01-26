Time to Make Money Moves: The Best Investment Tools for Beginners in 2022

Taylor Galla
·8 min read

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re calling it: 2022 is the year we’re going to make our money work for us. There are so many financial stressors to navigate as an adult, from paying off your mortgage to navigating life insurance, picking out credits cards to signing up for a 401k — and somehow you have to make sure you’re saving enough, too. It’s overwhelming, but investing your money in a way that serves you doesn’t have to be.

Today's Top Deals

Investment doesn’t have to be scary or involve a ton of risk. Even if you’re being pressured to explore cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, you really can opt for simpler paths. It can actually be easy, empowering and sort of fun. You no longer have to be super wealthy or rich enough to hire a financial advisor in order to invest in the stock market. All you need is some change you’re willing to part with for the time being, and an app you like and trust to help curate your portfolio. We’ve rounded up our favorite investment tools for beginners looking to expand their wealth without risking it all in the process.

If you’re reading to start making money with your money, then read on for the best investment tools and apps for beginners. You got this!

What to Consider Before Choosing an Investment Tool As a Beginner

There are a few important factors to consider before choosing an introductory investment tool. There are, thankfully, many tools out there aimed at making investing and building an investment portfolio easier for everyone. Here are a few factors to consider before picking the app or platform that’s right for you:

How Much Money Do You Have to Invest?

Many of the apps below don’t have a minimum account balance for investing, or if they do, the amount is quite low. This lowers the barrier of entry significantly, and it means you don’t have to be wealthy or have a lot of disposable income to invest. Nonetheless, for financial planning purposes, you’ll want to consider exactly how much money you can afford to invest on a monthly and annual basis.

Which Types of Investment Opportunities Are You Looking For?

Many of the apps below offer a variety of opportunities for investing your money — including stock options, EFTs, IPOs and fractional shares as well. If there’s one or two you’re looking for in particular, you’ll want to choose an app that offers those as an option, and it could help you narrow down your search.

How Much Control Do You Want to Have Over Your Investment Portfolio?

There are some investment tools below, like Motley Fool, that offer expert advice but leave the investment decisions in your hands. There are others that simply take your money and manage your whole portfolio for you. There are some, of course, that do both. Consider how much control and ownership you want to have over our investment opportunities, and choose your platform carefully from there. If letting an expert be in the driver’s seat sounds appealing, there are definitely apps that can make that happen.

Are You Interested in Alternative Investment Vehicles?

If you are interested in investing in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, then some of the retail investment tools featured below will allow you to buy and sell crypto the same way that you would buy and sell traditional stocks. If that feature appeals to you, then you’ll want to pick an app like Robin Hood.

1. Stock Advisor by The Motley Fool

SPONSORED

The Motley Fool is an excellent resource for investors, and Stock Advisor, the company’s stock recommendation service, is perfect for new investors worried about making the wrong stock choices. To date, more than 1 million investors have leveraged Stock Advisor, which has beaten the market for 19 straight years. Let us put it this way: if you had invested $10,000 with Stock Advisor in 2002, you’d have more than $350,000 sitting in your investment account right now. Back in 2002, Stock Advisor recommended investing in Marvel (now owned by Disney), a stock that’s increased 8,567% in the years since.

A Stock Advisor membership is currently 60% off* for new members through February. With a membership you’ll receive two monthly stock recommendations, a regular newsletter, monthly updates from The Motley Fool team on the ten stocks they believe are the best buys of the moment, an annual set of “Starter Stocks” for beginners, and an online platform of updates regarding major company changes, sell recommendations, and more. It’s a no-brainer investment membership for newbies, and it’s currently discounted to just $79/year* for new members.

Read More: What’s Included With a Stock Advisor Membership?

Motley Fool Stock Advisor
Motley Fool Stock Advisor


Buy: Stock Advisor by The Motley Fool $79.00 (orig. $199.00) 60% OFF

Returns as of 1/12/22. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Individual investment results may vary. All investing involves risk of loss.

​​*Based on $199/year list price. Introductory promotion for new members only. Stock Advisor will renew at the then current list price.

2. Robinhood

RUNNER UP

Robinhood’s active community of users has made major ripples in the past due to the democratic nature of their mission and an ambitious plan to game the Wall Street system. And for people who are just as interested in Bitcoin as they are in traditional investments, it’s a great app. We still think it’s an excellent place to begin investing as a beginner, and it’s very effectively gamified the investment process. Unlike Stock Advisor, which merely recommends stocks and smart investments, Robinhood let’s you purchase stocks and watch the value rise or fall in real time.

The Robinhood app is commission-free and they offer even new investors the ability to get in at the IPO price for newly publicly traded companies. There are no minimum account balances or requirements for special status, and you can request shares in new companies before their stock becomes available for trading with the public. You can invest any amount you wish, customize your portfolio with different types of companies and funds to reduce risk, and trade in real-time.

Read More: The Beginner’s Guide to Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Robinhood app, best investment tools for beginners
Robinhood app, best investment tools for beginners


Buy: Robinhood $0 Fees

3. Acorns

BEST FOR BABY STEPS

If you’re brand new to investing and want (or need) to take things slow, Acorns is the investment platform for you. They’re all about helping you invest with any amount of money, and that a little amounts to a lot over time. Their RoundUps platform allows you to invest any space change you’ve got, a piece of your paycheck or other cash you’ve got lying around and help it grow in real-time. They use bank-level security to protect your funds and personal information, and you can set up accounts for you and your family quickly and easily. They’ve got memberships for $3 or $5 per month, as well as customized options for retirement and children too.

Acorns investment app
Acorns investment app


Buy: Acorns Starting at $3.00/month

4. Betterment

EASY SETUP

Betterment is another investment platform designed to make investing accessible for beginners. They start off with a little information gathering about how much you want to invest, why you want to invest and your timeline. You can start with an investing goal or a general investing account, and then from there they take care of the more complicated parts. Your portfolio will be custom-built using diversified, low-cost EFT’s, and they’ll make recommendations once new, better funds become available.

Betterment investing, best investment tools for beginners
Betterment investing, best investment tools for beginners


Buy: Betterment 0.25% Annual Fee

5. Stash

BEST FOR INVESTORS WHO LIKE CHOICE

If you love investing in certain types of companies or want to use your money to invest in a certain industry, Stash gives you the option to do so. Investors have the option to choose the stocks they want and build their portfolios based on their individual interests. Their platform uses fractional shares to enable you to invest only what you can afford on a set schedule. They also have long-term retirement goal options as well as children’s investment accounts. Like Robin Hood, Stash also lets users invest in alternative investment vehicles such as cryptocurrency.

Stash investing
Stash investing


Buy: Stash Starting at $1.00/month

6. SoFi Invest

FEE-FREE

SoFi’s investing tool comes with options for IPO investing, active investing, automated investing, retirement accounts and even cryptocurrency. You can trade stocks, EFTs and more all in one place. Their investment platform is fee-free and allows you to have as much or as little control over your investment portfolio as you’d like. The minimum to open an account is $5.00 and you can purchase fractional shares making it a beginner-friendly platform no matter what your budget looks like.

SoFi investing
SoFi investing


Buy: SoFi Invest Free

7. Fidelity

GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE

If trading makes you nervous, and you want to be able to talk to a person whenever you need help, Fidelity is the way to go. Their investment platform comes with all sorts of perks like $0 trading fees and a $0 account minimum, and their customer service was ranked top-notch by NerdWallet in 2022. You have a broad choice of investments when you use them, from stock options to EFTs, mutual funds, IPOs and more, and their fractional share trading makes dollar-based investing easy as well.

Fidelity investing
Fidelity investing


Buy: Fidelity $0 Fees

More Top Deals from SPY

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Simple Ways to Reach Your Money Goals in 2022

    This article was created by SheKnows for NerdWallet. With 2022 in full swing, you can finally start thinking about how you’re going to achieve your New Year’s resolutions. When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, I know I’m guilty of starting off strong and then losing momentum once the clock strikes February, but this time […]

  • Why AT&T (T) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 7 steps to take if you think you'll be laid off so you can have peace of mind if the unexpected happens

    If you're worried about your job security you should gather information about your employer, health insurance provider, 401(k), and more.

  • These People Retired in Their 40s — Here’s How They Did It

    Do you dream of retiring while you're still young enough to enjoy it in middle age or even earlier? Join the club. For most, that dream will always remain a dream, but GOBankingRates...

  • Microsoft's Earnings Are Already Moving the Market

    The stock market had another tough day on Tuesday. Despite the huge reversal that led to positive closes on Monday for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), downward pressure once again asserted itself at the open on Tuesday morning. Despite a similar bounce that sent the Dow briefly into positive territory in the mid-afternoon, Wall Street wasn't able to pull a rabbit out of its hat for a second straight day.

  • 4 Stocks Begging to Be Bought During the January Sell-Off

    A stock market correction is the perfect opportunity to pick up these high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things Americans can do right now as stock markets plunge

    Americans woke up Monday morning to a stock market in sharp decline. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sealed it worst weekly loss since October 2020, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) recorded their worst weekly downturns since March 2020. The latest downturns have come as markets have attempted to recalibrate ahead of policy changes at the Federal Reserve.

  • Bitcoin price worst-case scenario is a $14,000 bottom, strategist says

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss bitcoin's recent price drop, the cryptocurrency’s correlation with equities, and one strategist's note on where bitcoin could go from here.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Ken Fisher is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks. Ken Fisher is perhaps one of the most well known investors and hedge fund managers in the financial […]

  • Dividend Aristocrats Lose AT&T but Gain Church & Dwight and Brown & Brown

    The telecom titan had gone a year without raising its payout and it was due to cut it after Warner Media spinoff.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2022

    Buying into a steep decline in stocks can be a scary prospect, but history suggests it can also be very rewarding.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investing in stocks is one of the best ways to build life-changing wealth. Over the past two decades, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of 7.3%, a pace that would double your money every 10 years.

  • Is IBM ready to make another Red Hat-like deal? What analysts are saying.

    Two and a half years after IBM closed on its $34 billion mega-buy of Raleigh’s Red Hat, could another buyout be on the horizon?

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Here’s the western bank most exposed to Russia and potential sanctions

    A Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger sanctions from the U.S. and Europe, and there's one Western bank particularly exposed.

  • Nasdaq Will Fall Into Bear Market, Wharton’s Siegel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A “rocky” stretch for U.S. stocks is far from over, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes poised to fall into bear markets thanks to the Federal Reserve’s newfound zeal to undercut inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel, finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With Great Buyback Programs

    It’s no secret that we’re seeing a market correction right now, and no real surprise, either. From war drums on the Russia-Ukraine border to rising inflation to the prospect of at least three Fed rate hikes coming sooner rather than late -- all are likely to weigh on investors' sentiment. The recent downturn in the market is giving investors an incentive to move toward two of the value segment’s popular choices, stock in companies offering dividends or corporate buybacks. Both bring value to the

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana All Skyrocketed Higher Today

    Beaten-down crypto investors finally have something to smile about. Today, top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) each soared more than 10% over the past 24 hours, as of 9:20 a.m. ET. This has led to U.S. Treasury yields dropping over the past two trading sessions, a risk-on sign for investors.

  • City of London’s $10 Trillion Chinese Hub Plans for Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s relations with China may be at a low ebb but China Construction Bank Corp.’s City of London outpost is banking on ever closer financial flows between the two countries.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Tumbles 3% Amid Equity Rout; Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Bu

  • Why the Floor for Bitcoin Is Zero

    Our columnist cautions against "buying the dip" in crypto prices. Also: Corporate earnings look wobbly, and healthcare stocks might be cheap.