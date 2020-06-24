'Our time is now': I’m running for office because of George Floyd

The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers has sparked a movement to close racial divides worldwide.

But for Zina Fizer, who lives and works in the city where Mr Floyd was killed, the flashpoint for what is now a global movement is acutely personal. Watching Mr Floyd's death, "I saw my 24-year-old black son under that man's knee and my heart broke," Ms Fizer said. "I knew I had to do something."

Now, Ms Fizer is joined by a wave of African-American women motivated by the death of Mr Floyd to seek public office this year. If she is successful in her bid for state Senate, she will be Minnesota's first black female state senator.

One month after George Floyd's death, Ms Fizer and three other candidates tell the BBC why they're running, and how they see black women leading this next chapter in American history.

Marquita Stephens, candidate for Minnesota State Senate, District 53

I've been politically active for years, starting in electoral politics straight out of college. I've been asked several times to run for public office myself and in a moment of prayer, I told my God that the next time I was asked, I would say yes.

I knew I had to come forward when I saw the video of the murder of George Floyd and the knee pressing on his neck as he uttered in his last breaths a call to his mother. During those eight minutes and forty six seconds, I knew that I had to come forward.

I think that this is a moment that has been building over time. The moment that we are all in, I think we have seen it before. But this time it was the callousness that was undeniable. And for whatever reasons that this society has made excuses for its behaviour in the past, it could no longer stand on those excuses.

Together, people of goodwill and of good conscience came out in protest in various ways. I came to make a difference in the laws that govern these moments. The structure that was built on systemic racism in this country was built intentionally. And it has to be dismantled intentionally. It has to be rebuilt, taking into account the needs of the people it actually serves.

My major policy aims would be to craft a constitutional amendment that redefines policing in the state of Minnesota. The focus has been on protecting private property over public safety. And secondly, to take full advantage of the exposure Covid-19 has made on the fact that we don't have healthcare coverage for everyone. This pandemic, I think, lifts that issue to the forefront.

I bring a vision that includes all of us. And I'm hopeful that I'm not alone in that. The vision I can't get out of my mind is with Gianna Floyd, with her arms outstretched saying 'my Daddy changed the world'. And I want to say to her 'yes he did', because he changed me.

Zina Fizer, candidate for Minnesota State Senate, District 44

The moment I decided to run was when George Floyd called out to his mom. I saw my 24-year-old black son under that man's knee and my heart broke. And at that moment I knew I had to do something. Something in me broke. No longer can we just sit here and wait for other people to make changes in our community.

Minnesota has never had a black woman that's been in the Senate. We have four different black women running for Senate. It would be monumental if all four of us were elected to our seats. I think that that's what Minnesota needs to do, just to begin the healing process in our communities. Minnesota is the template. I think the rest of the country will follow suit.

We're in this perfect storm, we're in the middle of a pandemic. We have protests worldwide, civil unrest and it's wind underneath my wings right now.

Why is it such an important time for black women? Because we have supported you. We have encouraged you. So it's like we can be a support, but never the lead. And we haven't gotten any results. It's important for us to take the lead at this point because we actually know what we're doing. We literally and figuratively have birthed the nation. So I think it's time. People are tired and we're tired of the status quo. America needs to be ready.

Laverne McCartney Knighton, candidate for Minnesota State Senate, District 65

I decided to run for office because of the unfortunate circumstances surrounding George's Floyd's murder for all of eight minutes and forty six seconds. I wanted to know that his call to his mother did not go unanswered.