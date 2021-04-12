Time to party? Events industry still uncertain about COVID

In this photo provided by Gilded Social, a bridal shop in Columbus, Ohio, owner Tanya Rutner Hartman helps customer Cristin Lee try on a gown at the shop on April 2, 2021. Although weddings and other big celebrations are going back on the calendar in the U.S., business owners who make those events happen expect a slow recovery from the impact of COVID-19. Hartman sees a shift in how couples feel about weddings, a change that can affect other businesses in the events industry as well. (Gilded Social via AP)
JOYCE M. ROSENBERG
·6 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Although weddings and other big celebrations are going back on the calendar in the U.S., business owners who make those events happen expect a slow recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

Lauren Schaefer is getting more inquiries about her wedding coordination services now that President Joe Biden has sped up the timetable for all adults to be eligible for vaccinations. Schaefer’s company, The Get Together Events Co., does business in New York, Chicago and Nashville and has booked 60 weddings for this year, close to the 69 she did in 2019.

But Schaefer still sees a lot of caution; couples whose dream is to have a big wedding aren’t sure about booking a date amid continuing restrictions on the size of gatherings in many parts of the country. Some state and local governments also have limits on wedding traditions like cocktail hours and dance floors.

“I tell clients, if you feel comfortable having a wedding under today’s restrictions, let’s move forward hopefully things will get better from there,” Schaefer says.

Even as inquiries and bookings pick up, uncertainty hangs over event planners, caterers and other businesses involved in putting on events. It’s not just government restrictions — many people are still uneasy about large gatherings.

Many of the new bookings at catering halls and other events spaces are for the end of this year and 2022. These businesses may already have a full calendar for the late spring and summer because weddings and other celebrations were postponed from 2020, but with restrictions on the size of gatherings still on the books in many states, the near future remains uncertain.

“The next few months are still a little vague on events. We have a very slight handful in April and May and although the restrictions have been lifted, clients need time to plan,” says Nick Cascio, co-owner of Giorgio’s, an event space in Baiting Hollow, New York, on Long Island’s East End. Weddings in New York can now have up to 150 people since the state government raised the limit from 50 last month.

Giorgio’s did have 20 weddings with under 50 guests after the pandemic began last year, but that was far below its 500-guest capacity. It has about 150 weddings a year, typically with 200 guests. But Cascio says he’s optimistic that with more people being vaccinated and the infection rate lower, his business will eventually return to normal. It’s gotten about 60 bookings since the start of the year.

As interest in weddings and parties has picked up at 42 North, a planning firm based in Ipswich, Massachusetts, co-owner Francie Dorman finds the pandemic is as much a consideration as food, flowers and music. In some venues, the number of guests at a table is limited to six instead of the usual eight or 10. There may be no bar service in many areas, and the usual cocktail hour where people mingle may need to be a sit-down affair.

“We have to be prepared for many different scenarios going into this spring, summer and fall. Our messaging to clients has been, prepare for the worst, but always hope for the best,” Dorman says.

Dorman’s company began getting a pickup in inquiries and bookings around Jan. 20, the day Biden took office. She’s optimistic that business will continue to improve, although coronavirus experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci warn that another surge is possible.

“A lot of us are just a little too scarred to say, no way it could surge again, Dorman says. “It may cause some older guests who are less comfortable from attending. But I’m hopeful we won’t be shut down again.”

The events industry has also shrunk amid the pandemic — government-ordered shutdowns and restrictions forced some events-related companies out of business, among them venues, flower shops and bridal gown manufacturers. Auction websites are selling banquet tables, chairs and other items, either from venues or rental companies that have failed. While it’s not known how many of these companies have shut down, their loss can mean fewer options for people putting on events.

Heidi Hiller, a planner for corporate events as well as weddings and other celebrations, is concerned about the loss of people with lighting and other technical expertise who have found other work during the pandemic.

“Many of our suppliers have had to downsize their staffs significantly and it will take some time to retrain and ramp up,” says Hiller, owner of Innovative Party Planners, based in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Hiller generally hasn’t seen companies and organizations ready to commit — or even plan events. Many are still trying to determine when and how to bring their employees back to their offices. The events Hiller is working on tend to be hybrids of in-person and virtual; the 60 virtual events like weddings and bar mitzvahs she put together in the second half of 2020 helped keep her company in business.

So far, it’s hard to predict what’s ahead. “All in the same week I had a cancellation for a Labor Day weekend live social event — and another client planning to move forward for a bat mitzvah with 150 people,” Hiller says.

Business at Tanya Rutner Hartman’s bridal shop, Gilded Social, in Columbus, Ohio, is still down more than a third even as more brides plan weddings. Brides whose weddings went on hold last year already have their gowns, and those shopping for later this year or 2022 aren’t planning big weddings with 10 bridesmaids. Hartman is selling fewer dresses.

Moreover, Hartman sees a shift in how couples feel about weddings, a change that can affect other businesses in the events industry as well. For instance, while before the pandemic it was a priority to have unique wedding pictures that got a lot of notice on social media, now brides are more interested in a wedding that is more meaningful, Hartman says.

Hartman doesn’t expect to see her business return to pre-pandemic levels until next year, when the backlog of weddings has been worked through.

Smaller events mean less revenue for people like photographers who are paid by the hour. Anji and Pete Martin are seeing an uptick in inquiries and bookings, but demand for full-size weddings has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. Smaller weddings they’ve photographed with 25 guests have been much shorter than typical pre-pandemic weddings, many of which had 150 to 200 guests and lasted four or five hours.

The Martins, who are based in Washington, D.C., are seeing a mix of bookings — people who are cautious and want a smaller affair, and those who still want that lavish event.

“They’re saying, OK, we wanted to have a big wedding and we’re going to go ahead with it,” Anji Martin says.

Recommended Stories

  • FBI arrest man over alleged Amazon centre bomb plot

    The man allegedly wanted to bomb an Amazon data centre to wipe out 70% of the online world.

  • How many states and provinces are in the world?

    There are so many different states – and provinces, districts, regions and lander! Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How many states, or provinces or other divisions, are there in the world? – Noé, 8, Minneapolis The exact answer is hard to come by – for now. Your question has actually sparked scholars to start talking about compiling an official, authoritative database. Right now the best estimates land somewhere between 3,600 and 5,200, across the world’s roughly 200 nations. It depends on whether you collect data from specific nations’ own information, the CIA World Factbook or the International Standards Organization. There are 195 national governments recognized by the United Nations, but there are as many as nine other places with nationlike governments, including Taiwan and Kosovo, though they are not recognized by the U.N. Most of these countries are divided into smaller sections, the way the U.S. is broken up into 50 states along with territories, like Puerto Rico and Guam, and a federal district, Washington, D.C. They are not all called “states,” though: Switzerland has cantons, Bangladesh has divisions, Cameroon has regions, Germany has lander, Jordan has governorates, Montserrat has parishes, Zambia has provinces, and Japan has prefectures – among many other names. Most countries have some type of major subdivision – even tiny Andorra, tucked in the Pyrenees Mountains between France and Spain, has seven parishes. Slovenia has the most, with 212: 201 municipalities, called “obcine” in Slovenian, and 11 urban municipalities, called “mestne obcine.” Singapore, Monaco and Vatican City, all small city-states, are the three nations that have what are called “unitary” governments that are not divided into smaller sections. Dividing governing power between national and subnational levels is called “federalism.” It lets countries organize large areas of land and large numbers of people, handling different interests of diverse groups, often with different languages, religions and ethnic identities. National governments still control international relations, military power and money and banking systems – things that affect everyone in a country equally. But states, provinces, cantons and the like let more local government groups have some amount of say over health care, education, policing and other issues where needs can vary substantially from one area to another. Variations in laws and regulations benefit people in a couple of different ways. First, people can leave one area and move to another that has laws or policies that are more to their liking. In addition, different regions can try different approaches to solving particular problems – like educating all children or providing health care in rural areas, perhaps identifying which methods are more effective. Federal systems also make it easier for citizens to join government by running for office, including challenging the current officeholders. It is much cheaper and less complicated to seek support from voters in a smaller area. Smaller government agencies can also make better use of local knowledge about geography or historical traditions to govern people in ways that fit their needs. A village council meeting in India. Shagil Kannur via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA There are some drawbacks, too: Some regions may have laws and rules that expand business opportunities or protect the environment – while other regions may have fewer business regulations or more damaged landscapes. Problems like that can mean people who live near one another – but in different states – have unequal qualities of life. And sometimes provincial governments can slow the progress of major national initiatives meant to benefit everyone. But most countries seem to have decided that the positives outweigh the negatives. And in fact, they’ve gone even deeper into federalism. Beyond states and provinces, there are many even smaller units of government. In the U.S., states are made up of counties, which are in turn made up of towns, cities or other municipal governments. There are many more thousands of these – the Database of Global Administrative Areas tallies 386,735. Brazil alone has 5,570 municipalities. India has 250,671 village councils, called “gram panchayats.” But even those are divided into smaller districts called “wards,” each of which votes for its own council member. If you want some more fun, try looking for the flags of each of these subnational governments! Hello, curious kids! Do you have a question you’d like an expert to answer? Ask an adult to send your question to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. Please tell us your name, age and the city where you live. And since curiosity has no age limit – adults, let us know what you’re wondering, too. We won’t be able to answer every question, but we will do our best.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Vasabjit Banerjee, Mississippi State University. Read more:When dogs bark, are they using words to communicate?How do astronauts go to the bathroom in space? Vasabjit Banerjee does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Northern Ireland, born of strife 100 years ago, again erupts in political violence

    Northern Irish protesters on April 7, 2021, burn the Peace Gate in Belfast, built in the 1990s to separate the city's warring Protestant and Catholic communities. Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesSectarian rioting has returned to the streets of Northern Ireland, just weeks shy of its 100th anniversary as a territory of the United Kingdom. For several nights, young protesters loyal to British rule – fueled by anger over Brexit, policing and a sense of alienation from the U.K. – set fires across the capital of Belfast and clashed with police. Scores have been injured. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, calling for calm, said “the way to resolve differences is through dialogue, not violence or criminality.” But Northern Ireland was born of violence. Deep divisions between two identity groups – broadly defined as Protestant and Catholic – have dominated the country since its very founding. Now, roiled anew by the impact of Brexit, Northern Ireland is seemingly moving in a darker and more dangerous direction. Colonization of Ireland The island of Ireland, whose northernmost part lies a mere 13 miles from Britain, has been contested territory for at least nine centuries. Britain long gazed with colonial ambitions on its smaller Catholic neighbor. The 12th-century Anglo-Norman invasion first brought the neighboring English to Ireland. In the late 16th century, frustrated by continuing native Irish resistance, Protestant England implemented an aggressive plan to fully colonize Ireland and stamp out Irish Catholicism. Known as “plantations,” this social engineering exercise “planted” strategic areas of Ireland with tens of thousands of English and Scottish Protestants. Plantations offered settlers cheap woodland and bountiful fisheries. In exchange, Britain established a base loyal to the British crown – not to the Pope. England’s most ambitious plantation strategy was carried out in Ulster, the northernmost of Ireland’s provinces. By 1630, according to the Ulster Historical Foundation, there were about 40,000 English-speaking Protestant settlers in Ulster. Though displaced, the native Irish Catholic population of Ulster was not converted to Protestantism. Instead, two divided and antagonistic communities – each with its own culture, language, political allegiances, religious beliefs and economic histories – shared one region. Whose Ireland is it? Over the next two centuries, Ulster’s identity divide transformed into a political fight over the future of Ireland. “Unionists” – most often Protestant – wanted Ireland to remain part of the United Kingdom. “Nationalists” – most often Catholic – wanted self-government for Ireland. These fights played out in political debates, the media, sports, pubs – and, often, in street violence. British soldiers suppress a riot in Belfast in 1886. Hulton Archive/Getty Images By the early 1900s, a movement of Irish independence was rising in the south of Ireland. The nationwide struggle over Irish identity only intensified the strife in Ulster. The British government, hoping to appease nationalists in the south while protecting the interests of Ulster unionists in the north, proposed in 1920 to partition Ireland into two parts: one majority Catholic, the other Protestant-dominated – but both remaining within the United Kingdom. Irish nationalists in the south rejected that idea and carried on with their armed campaign to separate from Britain. Eventually, in 1922, they gained independence and became the Irish Free State, today called the Republic of Ireland. In Ulster, unionist power-holders reluctantly accepted partition as the best alternative to remaining part of Britain. In 1920, the Government of Ireland Act created Northern Ireland, the newest member of the United Kingdom. A troubled history In this new country, native Irish Catholics were now a minority, making up less than a third of Northern Ireland’s 1.2 million people. Stung by partition, nationalists refused to recognize the British state. Catholic schoolteachers, supported by church leaders, refused to take state salaries. And when Northern Ireland seated its first parliament in May 1921, nationalist politicians did not take their elected seats in the assembly. The Parliament of Northern Ireland became, essentially, Protestant – and its pro-British leaders pursued a wide variety of anti-Catholic practices, discriminating against Catholics in public housing, voting rights and hiring. By the 1960s, Catholic nationalists in Northern Ireland were mobilizing to demand more equitable governance. In 1968, police responded violently to a peaceful march to protest inequality in the allocation of public housing in Derry, Northern Ireland’s second-largest city. In 60 seconds of unforgettable television footage, the world saw water cannons and baton-wielding officers attack defenseless marchers without restraint. On Jan. 30, 1972, during another civil rights march in Derry, British soldiers opened fire on unarmed marchers, killing 14. This massacre, known as Bloody Sunday, marked a tipping point. A nonviolent movement for a more inclusive government morphed into a revolutionary campaign to overthrow that government and unify Ireland. The Irish Republican Army, a nationalist paramilitary group, used bombs, targeted assassinations and ambushes to pursue independence from Britain and reunification with Ireland. The city of Derry effectively became a war zone at times in 1969. Independent News and Media/Getty Images) Longstanding paramilitary groups that were aligned with pro-U.K. political forces reacted in kind. Known as loyalists, these groups colluded with state security forces to defend Northern Ireland’s union with Britain. Euphemistically known as “the troubles,” this violence claimed 3,532 lives from 1968 to 1998. Brexit hits hard The troubles subsided in April 1998 when the British and Irish governments, along with major political parties in Northern Ireland, signed a landmark U.S.-brokered peace accord. The Good Friday Agreement established a power-sharing arrangement between the two sides and gave the Northern Irish parliament more authority over domestic affairs. The peace agreement made history. But Northern Ireland remained deeply fragmented by identity politics and paralyzed by dysfunctional governance, according to my research on risk and resilience in the country. Violence has periodically flared up since. Protesters and police face off in Belfast on April 8, 2021. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Then, in 2020, came Brexit. Britain’s negotiated withdrawal from the European Union created a new border in the Irish Sea that economically moved Northern Ireland away from Britain and toward Ireland. Leveraging the instability caused by Brexit, nationalists have renewed calls for a referendum on formal Irish reunification. For unionists loyal to Britain, that represents existential threat. Young loyalists born after the height of the troubles are particularly fearful of losing a British identity that has always been theirs. Recent spasms of street disorder suggest they will defend that identity with violence, if necessary. In some neighborhoods, nationalist youths have countered with violence of their own. In its centenary year, Northern Ireland teeters on the edge of a painfully familiar precipice. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can read us daily by subscribing to our newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: James Waller, Keene State College. Read more:Brexit is a rejection of the Good Friday Agreement for peace in Northern IrelandFrom certain war to uncertain peace: Northern Ireland’s Good Friday Agreement turns 20 James Waller does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Investigation finds Syria likely behind 2018 chlorine attack

    An investigation by the global chemical weapons watchdog found “reasonable grounds to believe” that a Syrian air force military helicopter dropped a chlorine cylinder on a Syrian town in 2018, sickening 12 people, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Monday. It is the second time that the OPCW's Investigation and Identification Team has concluded that Syrian government armed forces likely were responsible for a gas attack.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Prince Charles breaks the royal family's public silence after Prince Philip's death: 'I miss my father enormously'

    The Prince of Wales is the first of Queen and Prince Philip's four children to share a statement after the death of their father.

  • Six-figure winning lottery jackpot waiting for lucky person who bought ticket in SC

    The odds of winning the jackpot were 1-in-501,942, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

  • NHL trade deadline tracker: Who’s still available for Panthers after Bruins land Hall?

    Deadline day is here and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting ever for the Florida Panthers.

  • Could public money finance private-school discrimination, religion and fake history?

    If states can't control what's taught with taxpayer money, the upshot could be ending charter schools and public funds for private tuition altogether.

  • Fed's Powell sees US boom ahead, with COVID still a risk

    Chair Jerome Powell, speaking to CBS' “60 Minutes," also said that he doesn't expect to raise the Fed's benchmark interest rate, currently pegged at nearly zero, this year. “We feel like we’re at a place where the economy’s about to start growing much more quickly and job creation coming in much more quickly,” Powell said. In the wide-ranging interview, Powell said that the Fed is closely studying the development of a digital dollar, but hasn't yet made a decision on whether to proceed.

  • Hornets come back from 17 down but can’t hold on in 4th quarter, lose to Hawks

    Hornets lose P.J. Washington to an ankle sprain

  • Angels wait out long rain delay and long review, then are crushed by Blue Jays

    The Angels waited out a rain delay that pushed back the first pitch by more than 2½ hours and then were crushed 15-1 by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

  • Clippers get defensive late to turn back Pistons

    Marcus Morris had 33 points and Paul George added 32 to lead the Clippers to a victory over Detroit that wasn't secured until a late push on defense.

  • Bogdanovic scores 32 as Hawks beat Hornets 105-101

    The Charlotte Hornets hadn't lost a game all season when leading entering the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic put an end to that 22-game streak by scoring 32 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Atlanta Hawks erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Hornets 105-101 Sunday without Trae Young. Clint Capela added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the surging Hawks, who have won six of seven to take sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

  • Bluffton-grown Bryson Nimmer ready for ‘hometown event’ in Hilton Head Heritage debut

    Unlike the other contenders, he’s grown up 20 minutes from the world-renowned course.

  • McConnell praises Biden's response to Myanmar coup

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a longtime advocate of democracy in Myanmar, told Politico Monday the Biden administration is "trying to do the right thing" in responding to the Myanmar military coup.What he's saying: "On the domestic front, I have not yet witnessed something that I’ve been happy about," McConnell said. "But in this area, I think their instincts are good. I think they’re trying to do the right thing."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: President Biden has consulted McConnell on the U.S.' response to the takeover in Myanmar, which has led police and military to kill over 700 people since February, Politico reports. The Republican senator, an ally to Myanmar's democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, called on the Biden administration to address the coup at the United Nations Security Council to ensure international attention.“Our ability to influence this from halfway around the world is limited,” he said. “But we do have tools.”"The lion share of the burden is on the State Department and the administration," he added. "But in any way that congressional action needs to be a part of this: Count me in."A former top State Department official who used to work with McConnell's staff told Politico McConnell has been "frustrated at times that, on both sides of the aisle, the White House and the State Department hasn't always come up with effective Burma policies."The big picture: The Biden administration has meted out a number of sanctions on Myanmar military officials in response, suspending trade engagement and imposing export controls.But the violence hasn't abated in Myanmar. On Saturday, security forces killed at least 82 pro-democracy protesters, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.Go deeper: UN envoy says "a bloodbath is imminent" in MyanmarMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Cyclone Seroja: Storm leaves trail of damage in Western Australia

    Strong winds tore across the state on Sunday and Monday, damaging homes and leaving thousands without power.

  • A former Minneapolis police officer said he quit days before the Derek Chauvin trial because he thinks protesters will 'burn the city down' no matter the case's outcome

    The former sergeant told Insider that he believed there would be rioting at the close of Chauvin's murder trial and that he feared getting killed.

  • People on the Caribbean island where a volcano went off are being evacuated on cruise ships - but not without a COVID-19 vaccine

    The evacuees most have received a vaccination before they board the cruise ships, the prime minister has said.

  • A former Minneapolis police officer said Derek Chauvin violated protocol kneeling on George Floyd's neck, but he doesn't think the officer committed a crime

    The former officer, who spoke with Insider on condition of anonymity, said he believed Floyd died of a drug overdose.