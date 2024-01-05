Weather has postponed tonight’s kickoff to Carnival season in Biloxi
The conclusion of the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season this past week can only mean one thing on the Mississippi Coast: It’s time for Carnival season.
Biloxi will usher in the start of the season on Wednesday, Jan. 10, with a Twelfth Night celebration to kick off the 40 days until Fat Tuesday. That celebration was originally scheduled for Jan. 5, but postponed due to the threat of bad weather.
Twelfth Night is traditionally a Christian festival to mark the coming of the Epiphany — which is when, according to Christianity, the three wise men visited the infant Jesus — and celebrate the conclusion of the Twelve Days of Christmas.
Twelfth Night marks only the first event in a packed schedule of Carnival parades. Take a look at the full schedule below:
Wednesday, Jan. 10
5 p.m., Twelfth Night Parade, Biloxi
Saturday, Jan. 27
1 p.m., Elks Club and Krewe of Unique Parade, Ocean Springs
1 p.m., Pass Christian Carnival Association Parade, Pass Christian
Saturday, Feb. 3
10 a.m., Children’s Walking Parade, Biloxi.
6 p.m., Long Beach Carnival Association Parade, Long Beach.
6 p.m., Krewe of Neptune Coronation Ball, Coast Coliseum, Biloxi
7 p.m., Gautier Men’s Club Parade, Gautier
Sunday, Feb. 4
12 p.m., Krewe of Nereids Parade, Waveland
Friday, Feb. 9
7 p.m., Ocean Springs Carnival Association Night Parade, Ocean Springs
Saturday, Feb. 10
12 p.m., Krewe of Diamondhead Parade, Diamondhead
12 p.m., Jackson County Carnival Association Parade, Pascagoula
2 p.m. Krewe of Gemini Day Parade, Gulfport
5:30 p.m., Krewe of Neptune Night Parade, Biloxi
Sunday, Feb. 11
12 p.m., St. Paul Carnival Association Parade, Pass Christian
1 p.m., Second Street Social Club Parade, Gulfport
1:30 p.m., North Bay Area Mardi Gras Association Parade, D’Iberville
Monday, Feb. 12
5 p.m., Mystic Krewe of the Seashore Parade, Bay St. Louis
Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13
1 p.m., Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade, Biloxi