Weather has postponed tonight’s kickoff to Carnival season in Biloxi

The conclusion of the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season this past week can only mean one thing on the Mississippi Coast: It’s time for Carnival season.

Biloxi will usher in the start of the season on Wednesday, Jan. 10, with a Twelfth Night celebration to kick off the 40 days until Fat Tuesday. That celebration was originally scheduled for Jan. 5, but postponed due to the threat of bad weather.

Twelfth Night is traditionally a Christian festival to mark the coming of the Epiphany — which is when, according to Christianity, the three wise men visited the infant Jesus — and celebrate the conclusion of the Twelve Days of Christmas.

A member of a krewe throws beads during a Twelfth Night celebration in Biloxi on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Gulf Coast Carnival Association Flag Bearers at a Twelfth Night celebration in Biloxi on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Twelfth Night marks only the first event in a packed schedule of Carnival parades. Take a look at the full schedule below:

Wednesday, Jan. 10

5 p.m., Twelfth Night Parade, Biloxi

Saturday, Jan. 27

1 p.m., Elks Club and Krewe of Unique Parade, Ocean Springs

1 p.m., Pass Christian Carnival Association Parade, Pass Christian

Saturday, Feb. 3

10 a.m., Children’s Walking Parade, Biloxi.

6 p.m., Long Beach Carnival Association Parade, Long Beach.

6 p.m., Krewe of Neptune Coronation Ball, Coast Coliseum, Biloxi

7 p.m., Gautier Men’s Club Parade, Gautier

Sunday, Feb. 4

12 p.m., Krewe of Nereids Parade, Waveland

Kids dressed in krewe regalia at a Twelfth Night celebration at the Biloxi Welcome Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Friday, Feb. 9

7 p.m., Ocean Springs Carnival Association Night Parade, Ocean Springs

Saturday, Feb. 10

12 p.m., Krewe of Diamondhead Parade, Diamondhead

12 p.m., Jackson County Carnival Association Parade, Pascagoula

2 p.m. Krewe of Gemini Day Parade, Gulfport

5:30 p.m., Krewe of Neptune Night Parade, Biloxi

Sunday, Feb. 11

12 p.m., St. Paul Carnival Association Parade, Pass Christian

1 p.m., Second Street Social Club Parade, Gulfport

1:30 p.m., North Bay Area Mardi Gras Association Parade, D’Iberville

Monday, Feb. 12

5 p.m., Mystic Krewe of the Seashore Parade, Bay St. Louis

Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13

1 p.m., Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade, Biloxi

Partygoers greet royalty of different krewes at during a Twelfth Night Celebration at the Biloxi Welcome Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.