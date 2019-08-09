It's about time Peter Strzok sued. Firing him from the FBI was abusive Trump hypocrisy.

I’ve been waiting for former FBI agent Peter Strzok to sue the Department of Justice since the day he was fired last year. After 22 years with the FBI, Strzok was dismissed over a series of texts that were critical of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. On Tuesday, Strzok filed a lawsuit seeking reinstatement and back pay.

Strzok sent the texts to his FBI attorney girlfriend when the two were working on the Russia investigation in 2016. When the personal texts, made on Strzok’s government-issued telephone, were leaked to the press in 2017, he became the scapegoat of President Donald Trump and Republican minions in Congress eager to discredit the Russia investigation.

To be fair, using a work phone to send unflattering texts about someone you are investigating is poor judgment. Strzok has acknowledged as much. But that is not what tagged Strzok with a presidential bullseye.

Investigators are professionals

Always in need of a villain against whom he can channel the blind rage of his base, Trump accused Strzok of initiating the Russia investigation as a “Witch Hunt,” because he doesn’t like Trump. The presidential smear campaign began with Trump calling Strzok “corrupt” and “incompetent” and culminated with Trump declaring: “Strzok should have been fired a long time ago.”

The president’s animus is borne of his claim that Strzok’s texts show a bias that taints the entire Russia investigation. But Trump’s position ignores the fact that investigators and prosecutors are human, and humans have opinions. The question has never been whether an investigator or prosecutor has an opinion, but instead whether he or she can make professional decisions based on the evidence and the law.

If a negative opinion of Trump were disqualifying, only agents and prosecutors who voted for Trump could handle investigations in which he or his administration are implicated.

Why Donald Trump is wrong: My client Peter Strzok is a patriot, not a 'sick loser.'

Before the 2016 election, Strzok could have tilted the election to Hillary Clinton by publicly disclosing Russia’s efforts to get Trump elected. He didn’t. This is a perfect example of personal opinion and work professionalism co-existing.

The agency that investigated Trump’s claims against Strzok made no finding that the personal texts violated FBI policy. Instead, the deputy director of the FBI’s Professional Responsibility Office found Strzok should not have used his work phone for personal communication, should not have forwarded emails to his personal account, and should have conducted a computer search related to the Clinton email investigation sooner than he did.

Staggering twisted hypocrisy

These findings may be technical violations but at least one of them is regularly breached by countless agents and prosecutors. I know a federal prosecutor who, after getting his work iPhone, canceled his personal phone service to save money. No doubt he and thousands of other Justice employees have work phones filled with personal texts discussing everything from politics to extramarital affairs. None have been fired for it.

The professional responsibility investigator recommended that Strzok be demoted and face a short suspension. But the deputy director of the FBI overruled that decision and fired the FBI veteran, citing Strzok’s texts as the cause. Given how unusual it is to overrule a professional responsibility recommendation, it is widely understood that unrelenting pressure from the president and his closest congressional allies was responsible for Strzok’s dismissal.