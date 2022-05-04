Is it Time to Take Some Profits in Alphabet (GOOG)?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% loss for the MSCI ACWI Growth Index, the Fund’s benchmarks. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Baron Global Advantage Fund mentioned Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2015, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a Mountain View, California-based multinational technology conglomerate holding company with a $1.5 trillion market capitalization. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) delivered a -18.35% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 0.35%. The stock closed at $2,343.14 per share on May 02, 2022.

Here is what Baron Global Advantage Fund has to say about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"We have modestly reduced the size of our position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (from 6.5% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 to 5.3% as of the end of the first quarter of 2022), after the stock rallied 64% in 2021 and continued outperforming during the first quarter, declining just 3%."

Biggest Communities on Google Plus
Biggest Communities on Google Plus

Asif Islam / Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) ranks 5th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was in 158 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 156 funds in the previous quarter. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) delivered a -14.32% return in the past 3 months.

In May 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

