It is time to proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guard

In an extraordinary intervention, officials at the US State Department are now publicly calling on countries around the world to proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a state security body of Iran, as a terrorist group. There are reports from Whitehall that senior US officials have also directly encouraged the UK to do so in behind-the-scenes talks. The United States itself proscribed the IRGC in 2019. The UK should now follow suit.

While the government has brought in a wide range of sanctions against the IRGC, proscription is a far stronger measure. Hamas and Hezbollah are both proscribed in the UK. As a result it is a criminal offence to belong to either group, and also to invite support for them.

This newspaper reported in January that the government was planning to proscribe the IRGC, with the support of security minister Tom Tugendhat and the Home Secretary Suella Braverman. However, despite widespread support for the move from both sides of the House of Commons, the plans fizzled out.

Any proscription decision is made on the advice of the Proscription Review Group, a cross-government committee chaired by the Home Office. The group’s deliberations are classified, but it is believed that Foreign Office concerns stopped plans for proscription from moving forward. One possible worry was that the Iranian response would include the expulsion of the British ambassador from Tehran.

Nevertheless, increasing provocations abroad and also at home continue to show the danger posed by the IRGC. In the wake of the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war, Iran has denied directly assisting the Hamas terror attack. However, some reports have claimed that the IRGC was involved in planning and even approving the atrocity.

As the crisis continues, Iran’s proxies such as Hezbollah are menacing Israel’s borders and threaten a regional escalation of the war. The Foreign Office also admits that since the start of 2022, MI5 and counter-terrorism police have dealt with more than 15 “credible” threats by the Iranian regime to kill or kidnap individuals who were British or UK-based.

In the face of these dangers, a chorus of domestic voices have continued to press for IRGC proscription. Last week, the head of the Commission for Countering Extremism Robin Simcox called for the IRGC to be proscribed, as did a number of senior Conservatives. Mr Simcox also warned that the IRGC’s influence in the UK gave it the capacity to spread extremist views and threaten social cohesion.

Let us hope that the Foreign Office mandarins are finally listening. Britain has been too slow to act on this threat. With the Middle East at war, and protests marred by anti-Semitism filling the streets of our capital city, the government must now proscribe the IRGC.

