The time for questions is over, Columbia City Council. Pass the gun violence prevention office

Sean Rayford/Special to The State
2
David Travis Bland
·5 min read

Let’s make this easy for the Columbia City Council members who are questioning a new proposal to create a gun violence prevention office.

How much money does it need? As much as it can get.

How many people need to work there? As many as its office can hold.

Can you waste more time in acting to reduce gun violence? No. Council members have had almost a year to ask questions about how federal dollars could be spent on gun violence prevention and a month to consider the proposal for a new office.

Council members need to quit with the questions and take some action by approving Mayor Daniel Rickenmann’s plan to put about $800,000 into the new gun violence prevention office.

As reported by The State’s Morgan Hughes, “Columbia leaders likely will move forward with some iteration of a program meant to reduce gun violence in the city. But what form that program takes has stirred conflict on the City Council, where members disagree on how much to spend, how many people to hire and where to direct the program’s efforts.”

“Rickenmann has pitched spending just under $803,000 of federal pandemic dollars on a new office of gun violence prevention that he hopes will cut shootings in half over the next three years,” Hughes reported.

As someone who reported on the devastation to families brought by gun violence in Columbia and Richland County, who at times became nauseous because of having to write about another shooting and who now has an aversion to seeing guns in films and on television because of writing about so many shootings, let me address these council members’ questions to stop any further delays.

Councilman Howard Duvall asked “how closely the mayor’s program mimics a similar violence prevention program in the city run by the organization Serve & Connect. Duvall shared concerns that the city was duplicating existing efforts.”

As a nonprofit, Serve & Connect does not have the leverage of a municipality. Serve & Connect has great initiatives, from supplying groceries to families in need, to helping injured officers and, yes, violence reduction, but it is not solely focused on reducing gun violence as the office Rickenmann has proposed would be.

Duplicating gun violence prevention efforts? Is this serious? Quadruple these efforts. Young people’s lives are at stakes.

In Hughes’ report, Councilman Joe Taylor said “he supports the effort but said the city’s priority should be fully staffing its police department.”

This scenario in which Columbia has to prioritize police retention and recruitment over the violence prevention office presents a false dichotomy. The city can do both simultaneously because the two efforts are funded from different sources: the police department from the city’s general funds and the prevention office from federal money.

If the Columbia Police Department has any staffing issue, it’s because people aren’t exactly lining up to be officers right now. The dangers of the job are one reason for that, including, and maybe most prominently, the potential of being shot. If Columbia reduces shootings, it’ll get more officer candidates in the long run.

But hiring more police officers isn’t the answer to preventing shootings.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, the longest-serving law enforcement leader in the Midlands, has consistently said we aren’t going to arrest our way out of a violence problem. He’s preached that anti-violence education, especially for young children, is the best means of preventing shootings. Solicitor Byron Gipson of the Richland County prosecuting office has said “we can’t prosecute away this problem” of shootings. The proposed gun violence prevention center can help carry out the anti-violence education that’s needed.

In his call for more police, does Taylor think Black teens and young men, who are disproportionately affected by gun violence in Columbia, are running to police officers to try to report a beef that might turn into a shooting? They are not because of long-held mistrust of police, and rightfully so. Might they go to a non-police office? It’s much more likely than a police office.

Councilman Ed McDowell and Councilwoman Tina Herbert, whose districts are most impacted by gun violence, were supportive of the center but had questions and reservations, Hughes reported.

“I think the dollar tag is a lot,” Herbert said. “I don’t know if we need to start off with three people for three years.”

Herbert is hesitant to spend money when Rickenmann, a Republican through and through even if Columbia’s council is nonpartisan, wants to drop more than $800,000? It would be funny if the purpose of the money wasn’t so serious.

Does Herbert understand the scope of the shooting problem Columbia has? Do any of these questioning Council members?

A report from last year by the Columbia Police Department said gun violence has been “severe in the past half-decade” and that it will continue to be “unless there is an effective response to this problem on the part of the City of Columbia and its partners.”

In 2021, 93 people were shot in Columbia, the most in the last five years, according to Columbia Police Department statistics. From Jan. 1, 2022, to Oct. 17, 2022, 82 people have been shot, including nine fatally. In the spring, Columbia had a “running gun battle,” as Chief Skip Holbrook called it, that wounded five and killed one near a Vista apartment complex. A shooting at a mall injured 15. That’s two mass shootings in about month’s time.

Is that enough answers for you, Columbia City Council members? Stop wasting time and fund the gun violence prevention office as proposed.

Recommended Stories

  • Diesel Supply of Just 25 Days Poses Problem for Biden

    (Bloomberg) -- Diesel demand is surging in the US while supplies remain at the lowest seasonal level ever, according to government data released Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Truss’s Government on Brink as Tories Agitate for Her to GoThe shortage of th

  • It's Getting Juicer: LA Council Member Linked to Nury Martinez Mess Won't Leave [Update]

    Updated as of 10/20/2022 at 9:45 a.m. ET

  • Twins suffered horrific abuse, including having to drink own urine before escaping Texas home, neighbor says

    A teen brother and sister whose escape from a Texas home was seen on chilling doorbell camera footage were allegedly handcuffed, zip-tied naked and forced to drink their own urine.

  • Steve Bannon ‘Expressed No Remorse for His Actions,’ Judge Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The judge who will decide Steve Bannon’s sentence for contempt of Congress suggested that the political adviser hadn’t shown remorse for his actions.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis

  • Two Raleigh police officers on administrative leave after teenage suspect allegedly kills five people

    The Raleigh Police Department is placing two officers on administrative leave following an incident on Oct. 13 in which a 15-year-old allegedly killed five people.

  • Sotomayor on Clarence Thomas: ‘I believe not everyone can reach their bootstraps’

    Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday said that fellow Justice Clarence Thomas “cares about legal issues differently than me,” adding that she thinks “not everyone” can pull themselves up by their bootstraps. Sotomayor, speaking at Chicago’s Roosevelt University, praised her colleague and said that he “cares about people.” “He cares about legal issues differently…

  • Neighbor answers handcuffed twins' cry for help after escaping abuse

    Twin brother and sister are in the hospital recovering after law enforcement said they escaped their abusive home in Cypress early Tuesday morning.

  • Emaciated Girl Was Zip-Tied Inside Portland House of Horrors, Cops Say

    Nathan Howard/GettyA 5-year-old girl in Oregon weighed just 29.5 pounds when she was rushed to a Portland hospital last fall—her father allegedly fearing “suffering from seizures or throwing a fit.”But according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Oregonian on Wednesday, doctors allegedly made a harrowing discovery while examining the child. Her ribs and spinal bones were visible, and open sores surrounded her mouth. Her arms were filled with scrapes and cuts. Her feet were swollen, and her a

  • Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Mom and Grandma Have Big Night Out Amid FBI Search

    Chatham County Police DepartmentAs the FBI and police comb through a landfill for the remains of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, his mother was seen drinking at a local bar.Alongside Leilani Simon, who is now the prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance, was her mother, Billie Jo Howell. “They were here, they drank, they left,” a staff member at Sting Ray’s on Tybee Island, Georgia, told The Independent.Waitstaff said the “flirty” group was drinking shots “and demanded a waiter’s number,” ac

  • Gordon Sondland says MAGA 'sycophants' like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Marjorie Taylor Greene don't know how to manage Trump

    Sondland wrote that "in order to survive" in Trumpworld, one must treat him as an equal rather than play roles "that aren't authentic."

  • DOJ Slams Trump Filing Claiming 9 Mar-A-Lago Files Are His 'Personal' Property

    The papers include pardon requests and immigration policy documents, which the DOJ notes were all part of his job.

  • Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

    A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were seen on doorbell video as they sought help in a Cypress neighborhood, just outside Houston. The video, obtained by Houston TV station KHOU, showed the teens walking door-to-door about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday as they sought help.

  • Andy Dick Arrested for Felony Burglary After Allegedly Stealing Power Tools

    Dick pleaded not guilty and remains in jail, his $50,000 bond unpaid. Andy Dick Arrested for Felony Burglary After Allegedly Stealing Power Tools Wren Graves

  • Murky shape seen by drone in forest pond solves 26-year-old mystery, Texas cops say

    Deputies and divers headed “deep” into Davy Crockett National Forest for answers.

  • Day care workers who used horror mask to scare children charged with felony child abuse

    Five day care workers have been charged with child abuse after a video of them terrifying small children with a scary mask -- similar to the one seen in the "Scream" film franchise -- went viral. The incident occurred at Lil' Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton, Mississippi -- approximately 170 miles northeast of the state's capital city of Jackson -- where an undated video of a day care worker wearing a mask can be seen terrorizing children who are screaming and crying and even paralyzed with fear. "We are supposed to be cleaning up, monster," the woman who is filming the video can be heard at one point prompting the woman in the mask who continues stalking the crying and screaming children.

  • New Evidence Revealed in Double Murder Case Against Alex Murdaugh

    Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty ImagesIt took Alex Murdaugh over an hour to call 911 after he allegedly shot his wife Maggie and son Paul near their estate’s hunting dog kennels last June, prosecutors said in court Thursday.That was among several fresh claims made during a hearing in connection with the double murder case that capped the disgrace of a once untouchable legal scion. Investigators are also comparing evidence found at the June 7, 2021, murder scene to DNA from

  • Columbus suspect on trial for rape kills himself during court break, authorities say

    The incident happened Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

  • Trump Claims Clemency Requests as Personal Property, US Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is arguing that clemency requests seized by the FBI from his Florida estate during a search for White House records are his personal property and should be returned to him.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime M

  • Illinois man confronts would-be carjacker with gun before being shot at

    A Skokie homeowner said he heard his garage door being opened early Wednesday morning, grabbed his gun and went outside to find someone inside his car. He said the suspects then fired.

  • Who is the Raleigh mass shooting suspect? Everything to know about Austin Thompson

    Raleigh, North Carolina, officials on Friday identified the victims of Thursday's mass shooting, who include a 16-year-old boy and a police officer who was on his way to work.