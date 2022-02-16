Time to ready global response to crypto risks, regulators say

Huw Jones and Tom Wilson
LONDON (Reuters) - Risks from the $2.6 trillion crypto market could grow quickly and regulators need pre-prepared measures to bring the sector to heel, the Financial Stability Board (FSB), a risk monitoring watchdog for the G20 economies, said on Wednesday.

While cryptoassets like bitcoin remain a small part of the financial system, data gaps make it difficult to assess their full use and many investors don't fully understand what they are buying, the FSB said.

Traditional finance such as big banks and hedge funds are also becoming more involved, along with derivatives that reference cryptoassets in complex investment strategies, the FSB said in a report.

As such, financial stability risks could rapidly escalate, underscoring the need for timely and pre-emptive evaluation of possible policy responses, the report said in a hardening of earlier FSB statements that saw crypto as posing little threat.

"If the current trajectory of growth in scale and interconnectedness of crypto-assets to these institutions were to continue, this could have implications for global financial stability," it said.

Regulators worry increasingly about how a meltdown in cryptoassets - markets which are highly volatile and still opaque - would feed through into the wider financial sector.

Last May, a sharp plunge for bitcoin and ether after China tightened curbs on crypto saw yields on benchmark U.S. and German government bonds fall, as investors dumped digital tokens for perceived safe-haven assets.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said in October that a collapse in cryptocurrencies was a "plausible scenario".

Decentralised finance (DeFi), a crypto offshoot, is also rising up the FSB agenda. It allows users to lend, borrow and save in cryptocurrencies while bypassing the traditional gatekeepers of finance such as banks and exchanges.

DeFi has soared in popularity during the pandemic as rock-bottom interest rates push investors to search for yield. DeFi has become a magnet for scams and other crime, throwing up additional challenges for regulators.

"Without sufficient regulation and market oversight, DeFi and associated platforms might present risks to financial stability," the FSB report said.

Robert Ophele, chair of France's securities watchdog AMF, said last week that regulators were behind the curve and that the FSB might have its first global framework for stablecoins and digital asset service providers within months.

The FSB has no powers to impose binding rules but its members commit to turning agreed principles into national rules.

The European Union is ahead of the pack in approving a new law to regulate markets in cryptoassets but regulators say a global approach is also needed given the sector's cross-border nature.

  • Crypto Could Derail Financial Stability, Global Financial Watchdog Says

    A new FSB report says scale, structural vulnerabilities and increasing interconnectedness with traditional finance could make crypto a threat to global financial stability.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought $1B Worth Activision Blizzard Stock Before Microsoft Lapped It Up

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-B) purchased ~$1 billion worth of shares in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) in Q4, before Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) acquired the video-game publisher for $68.7 billion, CNBC reports. Berkshire owns 14.66 million shares valued at $975 million as of the end of 2021. Microsoft announced its plan to acquire Activision Blizzard in mid-January for $95 per share. Berkshire will make a good profit subject to Microsoft closing the deal. Relate

  • Samsung Electronics unions threaten first-ever strike, impact unclear

    Unionised workers of Samsung Electronics have threatened what would be an unprecedented strike at the tech giant if their demands for higher pay and better working conditions are not met. Union representatives held a rally on Wednesday near Samsung's headquarters in midtown Seoul after government arbitration broke down earlier this week. "There are many options, one of which is a strike," said Kim Hang-yeol, head of one of the four unions representing Samsung Electronics workers.

  • AirAsia to lease at least 100 flying taxis to launch air ridesharing service

    AirAsia Aviation Group on Wednesday unveiled plans for a low-cost air ridesharing service in Southeast Asia after signing a non-binding deal with lessor Avolon for at least 100 Vertical Aerospace VX4 electric vehicles. Tony Fernandes, chief executive of AirAsia parent Capital A, said flights could start by 2025, with regulators in Malaysia and Singapore likely to approve operations far more quickly than in Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. He said the air ridesharing services would be bookable through AirAsia's mobile app and offered at an accessible price point, just as the budget carrier had done for its regular flights.

  • NYSE Files NFT and Metaverse Related Trademark Applications

    As mainstream players embrace NFTs and the marketplace, the world’s largest stock exchange targets NFTs and the Metaverse.

  • Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to Charity

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gifted almost $6 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock to charity late last year in one of the largest philanthropic donations in history.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Sarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceThe world’s richest man don

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Soars Past $44K as Ukraine Tensions Lessen

    Ether and other major altcoins rose sharply after Russia said it would be receptive to a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict.

  • Protesters to End Border Blockades as Trudeau’s Threats Hit Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Vaccine-mandate protesters at two border crossings in Western Canada plan to leave after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government invoked emergency powers that could freeze their bank accounts and suspend their insurance.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accu

  • US Crypto Congressman Introduces ‘Keep Your Coins’ Act

    U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson has introduced a new bill that aims to prevent government agencies from limiting access and use of self-hosted cryptocurrency wallets.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Popped Ahead of Tomorrow's Update

    Wednesday's question-and-answer session could provide insight into the company's path to commercialization.

  • Burger King pulls Whopper off discount menu; parent RBI to hike prices

    (Reuters) -Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International Inc said on Tuesday that it stripped its most famous sandwich, the Whopper, from discount menus and will raise menu prices again this year as to offset higher costs. U.S.-listed shares of the company rose more than 3% after it topped results estimates for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, led by soaring online sales and better-than-expected same-store sales growth at Burger King in the United States and Tim Hortons in Canada. The record inflation levels and staffing disruptions due to the omicron variant dulled profits at McDonald's Corp and coffeehouse chain Starbucks Corp.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It's hard to buy disruptors when the market itself is being upended. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has proven mortal after recording monster gains in 2020, but the widely followed stock picker isn't shifting gears. Ark Invest's CEO and top stock picker added to her positions in Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) on Monday.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • 4 Top-Ranked Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks, namely MaxLinear (MXL), ON Semiconductor (ON), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), which are well poised to benefit from strong chip demand.

  • Nvidia Leads the Nasdaq Higher, But This Winner's More of a Surprise

    As of 2 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was up more than 2%. One key gainer in the Nasdaq was Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which continued to regain ground after a sharp drop since November. Shares of Nvidia were up more than 8% on Tuesday afternoon.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 312%, Says Wall Street

    It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence company, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), might be one candidate.

  • 1 Growth Stock Whose Revenue Just Soared by 190%

    Bill.com estimates its global opportunity could feature 20 million business customers, with $125 trillion in payment volume.

  • If You're an Intel Investor, Here's What I'd Do

    INTC is here to stay but it's a long way from competing effectively against either Nvidia or AMD, or even Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50 a Share

    Investors don't have to shell out a fortune to own shares of these reliable income-producing companies.

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks To Buy Right Now

    Take any stock and combine the price per share at market close for each of the last 200 days that the stock market was open. Now divide this number by 200. This is the stock's 200-day moving average. I've given you the 200-day moving average formula to say this: Roughly 65% of all stocks are currently trading below their 200-day moving average, according to Barchart.