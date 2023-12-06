'It's about time' - Rep. Mikie Sherrill blasts Tuberville for blocking military promotions

After Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville finally relented after 10 months of blocking military promotions, New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy pilot, took to social media to blast the Republican lawmaker.

"Congratulations to the 425 military officers just promoted by the U.S. Senate. It's about time," Sherrill posted on X, formerly Twitter. "For nearly a year, @SenTuberville disrespected those in uniform -- & hundreds of military families. It was brazenly un-American."

Tuberville, who has been protesting a Pentagon policy on abortion since February, told reporters Tuesday he will be lifting holds on military promotions for nominees three-stars and below. The blockade has prevented more than 400 military jobs from being filled.

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) speaks during the twelfth annual Evangelina Menendez women's history month celebration at Montclair State University on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

"It's been a long fight. We fought hard. We did the right thing for the unborn and for our military," the retired college football coach said on Tuesday.

"@SenTuberville’s dangerous, blanket obstruction of more than 400 military promotions has already jeopardized our national security and inflicted lasting damage to our nation’s military personnel and their families – all to stubbornly advance an extreme, anti-abortion agenda," Sherrill tweeted, who represents the 11th District in New Jersey.

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., speaks to members of the press at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 15, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Tuberville's release on the holds still requires four-star nominees – which currently number 11 – to be voted on individually on the Senate floor.

"Now, confirm the 12 four-stars still on hold," Sherrill tweeted.

USA Today's Rachel Looker contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mikie Sherrill blasts Tuberville for blocking military promotions