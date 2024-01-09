What time is the Republican debate Wednesday night? Start time, channel, candidates

The final GOP debate before the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses is Wednesday night.

Only three candidates qualified for the fifth Republican face-off, including former president and GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.

According to USA Today, Wednesday's broadcast will be the last time candidates will have a chance to win over national viewers before the Jan. 15 meeting, where Republican voters will gather in a series of local meetings throughout Iowa to decide who should represent the party on the presidential ballot.

Are you planning to watch the fifth GOP debate on Wednesday night? Here's everything you need to know.

What time is the Republican debate?

The fifth GOP presidential debate will start at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Where is the Republican debate?

The upcoming GOP debate will be held at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

What channel is the Republican debate on?

Viewers can watch and stream the fifth GOP presidential primary debate live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and Max (formerly HBO Max).

TV subscribers can also watch via CNN.com and the CNN mobile apps. It will also be available the next day On Demand via CNN.com, CNN apps and Cable Operator Platforms, per USA Today.

Who is moderating the Republican debate?

CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the broadcast on Jan. 10. The network will host another GOP debate in New Hampshire on Sunday, Jan. 21, two days before the New Hampshire primary.

Which Republicans qualify for the fourth GOP debate?

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be the only candidates at the fifth GOP debate on Jan. 10, 2024.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and former President Donald Trump were the only three candidates who qualified for the presidential primary debate. However, only DeSantis and Haley will be taking the debate stage in Iowa on Wednesday night.

To qualify for the GOP debate in Iowa, candidates must have gained at least 10% in three different national and/or Iowa polls, made up of primary voters or Republican caucus attendees. One of these polls must have also been an approved CNN poll of Republican caucus-goers.

The three GOP candidates qualified before the window closed on Jan. 2.

Biotech entrepreneur and Cincinnati native Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie did not qualify in time for the debate after appearing at the previous four.

Will Donald Trump be at the GOP debate?

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event on Jan. 6, 2024, in Newton, Iowa.

Trump will not appear in Wednesday's GOP presidential primary debate. Trump also skipped the previous four debates.

Instead, he will participate in a town hall event on Fox News, that, like the debate, will take place in Des Moines on Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the event.

Current GOP polls

As of Tuesday, Jan. 9, Trump leads with 61.8% support, according to the polling and analysis website FiveThirtyEight. DeSantis follows with 12.1%, Haley with 11.2% and Ramaswamy with 4.8%.

When is the 2024 presidential election?

The United States will hold its 60th presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. The winner of the 2024 presidential election will be sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2025.

When is the next GOP debate?

The next GOP debate will take place at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, on Sunday, Jan. 21, two days before the New Hampshire primary.

