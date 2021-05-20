Time to restart, says global travel industry at pared-down Madrid tourism fair

Nathan Allen
·2 min read

By Nathan Allen

MADRID, May 20 (Reuters) - Representatives from 55 countries gathered at Madrid's FITUR tourism congress this week to promote themselves as safe destinations and kickstart a recovery in global travel, which was brought to a near-standstill by COVID-19 last year.

"It's an inflection point for the industry," said Spain's Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto, opening the event, where just a fifth of the usual pre-pandemic 250,000 attendees are expected, due to travel restrictions.

Fear of contagion and restrictions on movement triggered a 74% contraction in international tourism arrivals in 2020, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (WTO), generating losses of $1.3 trillion in export revenues.

But with vaccination campaigns gathering pace across the globe, tourism-dependent economies are anxious to entice back visitors and believe now is the time for a comeback.

"We cannot remain closed anymore! After a year and a half what people need is to get moving again," said Rodrigo Hurtado Escalante, part of Mexico's 110-member delegation.

A key event for lesser-known destinations to raise their profile and for industry buyers to cut package deals with resorts, this year's installment was "a little decaffeinated," said Hurtado, who first came to FITUR 20 years ago.

Large screens gave attendance figures in real time, while masked Mauritanians in traditional dress mingled with representatives from Colombia and Peru, who argued enthusiastically about the relative merits of their respective cuisines.

Most agreed that even with vaccination certificates, regaining the confidence of prospective travellers will take time and short-distance trips will remain the norm until next year.

"Argentina's big bet in the short term is regional," Tourism Minister Matias Lammens said. "It's the same as what's happening in Europe, what's going to recover fastest is local tourism."

Like most other delegates, Lammens was keen to play up his country's natural credentials, expecting less-populated destinations to outpace demand for city travel in the short-term.

"We're financing several projects in areas related to nature tourism... We have a huge opportunity here," he said in an interview. (Reporting by Nathan Allen; editing by Robin Emmott and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • USA Basketball names TCU coach Jamie Dixon as coach of U19 Team; men’s golf advances

    Jamie Dixon coached the team to a gold medal in 2009.

  • ‘Lori Lightfoot is a monster’: Tucker Carlson compares Chicago mayor to Nazi over policy favouring Black journalists

    ‘Yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved,’ says Carlson

  • France on Northern Ireland protocol: flexibility, perhaps, but it stays

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -France said on Thursday that the European Union could not accept any unilateral move by Britain that threatened the integrity of the single market via the Irish border, calling it dangerous to question the Brexit deal’s Northern Ireland protocol. After the United Kingdom left the European Union's orbit at the end of last year, checks were introduced on some goods moving from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland, which has a land border with EU member Ireland.

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • Nearly half of GOP voters indicate they’d vote for Trump in 2024 Republican primary, according to new poll

    48 per cent of GOP voters say they would vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Republican primary

  • Two former Colorado police officers charged for arresting 73-year-old woman with dementia over $14 Walmart ‘theft’

    Two former Colorado police officers have been charged for arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year for leaving a Walmart store without paying for an item. Former Loveland police department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali arrested and booked Karen Garner as she exited a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise. The body camera footage of Mr Hopp shows him catching up to Ms Garner as she walked through a field after leaving the store.

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Capitol rioter allegedly boasted about pushing female police officer down the stairs as the ‘coolest thing I’ve done’

    FBI reveals Instagram video of alleged Capitol rioter boasting about the insurrection

  • Fox News describes their hosts as ‘responsible journalists’ in defence against Dominion lawsuit

    Citing first amendment rights to free speech, cable network says ‘a free press must be able to report both sides of a story’

  • ‘Sir, we know you are behind the desk’: Interior Secretary’s staffer caught on all fours during live TV interview

    Room Rater Twitter account gives bizarre scene 10 out of 10

  • Texas Rangers didn’t want to pay Corey Kluber big bucks. Neither did New York Yankees.

    The right-hander signed an $11 million deal with the Yankees, who hadn’t had a pitcher throw a no-hitter for them since 1999 before Wednesday’s gem.

  • Tucker Carlson complains that the Pentagon is more interested in diversity than UFOs

    Fox News host asks military to ‘shut up’ about equality and start defending the country

  • Covid vaccine booster shot will likely be needed ‘within a year’ of first dose, says Fauci

    Kids in the US will get vaccinations at the end of 2021 or start of 2022, Fauci says

  • Cohen insists Trump will ‘flip’ on family in New York probe: ‘Don’t take me. Take Melania!’

    Former president brands his former personal fixer a ‘lying, discredited low life’

  • ‘The second bite broke the bones’: Man reveals how he survived horror bear attack

    ‘I realised I was in pretty bad shape because I had all this blood everywhere’

  • Largest container ship hits East Coast as ports see surge

    With the sun gleaming off the Manhattan skyline in the distance, the massive ship passed slowly underneath the Bayonne Bridge on Thursday morning, tooting its horn to the delight of about two dozen onlookers on the bridge deck hundreds of feet up. It's the largest container ship ever to call on the East Coast, and its visit this week to New Jersey; Norfolk, Virginia; Savannah, Georgia; and Charleston, South Carolina underscores both the surging volume handled by ports nationwide as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease, as well as the billions of dollars spent by port systems to accommodate these larger ships. Container volume at U.S. ports lagged a year ago during the height of the pandemic as manufacturing slowed, though the demand for goods remained fairly strong as travel and leisure dollars were shifted to home improvement projects and online purchases.

  • Mischa Barton finally reveals the 'complicated' reasons why she asked to have her character killed off 'The O.C.' - including on-set 'bullying'

    In a new interview with E!, the iconic teen actress from "The O.C." said "there were people on that set that were very mean to [her]."

  • Where Abortion Access Would Decline if Roe v. Wade Were Overturned

    The Supreme Court’s decision Monday to hear a case about a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks could end up weakening or even overturning Roe v. Wade. Depending on the ruling, legal abortion access could effectively end for those living in much of the American South and Midwest, especially those who are poor, according to an analysis updated this week. In more than half of states, though, legal abortion access would be unchanged, according to the analysis, a version of which we first covered in 2019. (We have updated our reporting along with the analysis.) Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “A post-Roe United States isn’t one in which abortion isn’t legal at all,” Caitlin Knowles Myers, an economist at Middlebury College and a co-author of the research, said in our earlier report. She obtained and analyzed the new data for The New York Times recently. “It’s one in which there’s tremendous inequality in abortion access.” Today there is at least one abortion clinic in every state, and most women of childbearing age live within an hour’s drive or so of one, the analysis found. If Roe were overturned, abortion would be likely to quickly become illegal in 22 states. Forty-one percent of women of childbearing age would see the nearest abortion clinic close, and the average distance they would have to travel to reach one would be 279 miles, up from 35 miles now. As distances to clinics increase, abortion rates decline, research shows. Women who can’t afford to travel to a legal clinic or arrange child care or leave from work for the trip are most affected. Also, remaining clinics would not necessarily be able to handle increased demand. A study from a different research team on the effects of abortion clinic closings in Wisconsin showed a similar relationship between increased drive times and the number of abortions performed at clinics. Without Roe, the number of legal abortions in the United States would be at least 14% lower, Myers and her colleagues estimated. That could mean about 100,000 fewer legal abortions a year, they found. The number is impossible to predict precisely, because new clinics could open on state borders, and some people could order abortion pills by mail, or obtain illegal surgical abortions, which may be dangerous. Ordering pills by mail has become easier during the pandemic: The Biden administration has said doctors can use telemedicine to prescribe pills that cause abortions early in pregnancy. The doctors can then mail the pills directly to patients, easing the usual requirement for an in-person visit. That could increase abortion access in states that continue to allow the procedure, but the policy is tied to the COVID-19 public health emergency, and is not permanent. States that seek to ban or regulate abortions could restrict telemedicine abortions, too, and many already do. The Mississippi law that the Supreme Court will consider would ban most abortions after 15 weeks (women usually find out they’re pregnant after at least four weeks). That is about two months earlier than Roe and later decisions allow a ban (the exceptions are for a medical emergency or “severe fetal abnormality”). The justices will consider whether laws restricting abortions earlier than the Roe threshold of fetal viability are unconstitutional. The court could decide to reaffirm Roe; or to chip away at abortion rights while upholding Roe; or to overturn it completely. Legal scholars said the appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who replaced Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last year, might have changed the calculus of what’s possible, as has the court’s decision to take this case. The decision is likely to be delivered sometime next year. In her confirmation hearings, Barrett declined to give her views on abortion law. If the Mississippi law is upheld, it will allow other states to enact or enforce similar laws. In the last few years, many states have passed laws limiting access to abortion. Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas on Wednesday signed a bill that would ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, and allow individuals to sue abortion providers who break the law. Analysts said that it was a new strategy intended to slow down abortion providers by forcing them to respond to lawsuits. “I think it’s more likely now that we would see them frontally reverse Roe v. Wade than even a year ago,” said Katherine Franke, director of the center for gender and sexuality law at Columbia. “But they don’t need to. They could certainly accomplish the same end by keeping Roe on paper, but they would have hollowed it out so entirely that it would give a green light to conservative state legislatures to enact laws that essentially overrule Roe.” Anti-abortion activists and politicians who have sought the elimination of Roe have long pinned their hopes on this strategy, because passing abortion restrictions through Congress has proved difficult. Nationwide, a majority of Americans support legal abortion access in some or all cases. But in addition to restrictions based on time limits, as in Mississippi, states have passed laws that require abortion providers to have hospital admitting privileges; require women seeking abortions to wait for long intervals; or restrict the kinds of abortion procedures that are allowed. “It would be a whole lot better for abortion policy if the states were allowed to have their regulations stood up and unchallenged,” Charmaine Yoest, a former president of Americans United for Life, said in our earlier report. “You would have the laws reflecting the folks in those states, and that’s what American federalism is supposed to be.” Yoest noted that not every state that would pursue new abortion regulations would necessarily ban the procedure. Long travel distances are already a challenge for women in some areas. In parts of Missouri and Mississippi, where state officials have worked hard to limit abortions, many women live 250 or more miles from the nearest abortion clinic, far enough that their access wouldn’t be changed much if abortion were outlawed. In other parts of the country, like the Northeast and the West Coast, where there isn’t much support for abortion restrictions, abortion access is also unlikely to change. Ten states have passed so-called trigger laws, which would automatically ban all abortions without Roe. An additional 12 states are considered highly likely to pass new abortion bans in a new legal environment, based on recent legislative action and state court rulings. “In a post-Roe United States, greater power to regulate abortion is turned to the states,” Myers said, “and state politics becomes even more important.” ______ The estimates are based on two elements: research of how recent clinic closings in Texas affected abortion rates among women whose driving distance to providers increased, and two sets of assumptions about which states might outlaw abortion if Roe were overturned. The research was published in 2019 in the journal Contraception by economist Caitlin Knowles Myers of Middlebury College; Rachel K. Jones, a sociologist at the Guttmacher Institute; and Ushma Upadhyay, an associate professor at the University of California, San Francisco. It was updated for The New York Times last year by Myers to account for changes in state laws and the locations of abortion clinics. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Where can fully vaccinated Americans travel? Here are a few options

    A small number of destinations are open, although US government warns of ongoing risks

  • Colonial Pipeline plagued by new network outage as DarkSide hackers net $90 million in bitcoin from victims

    ‘Network issues’ are still impacting customers’ ability to access fuel shipments, two weeks after a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline