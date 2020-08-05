    Advertisement

    It’s Time to Rethink Our Russia Policy

    Rose Gottemoeller, Thomas Graham, Fiona Hill, Jon Huntsman, Robert Legvold and Thomas Pickering

    U.S.-Russia relations are at a dangerous dead end that threatens the U.S. national interest. The risk of a military confrontation that could go nuclear is again real. We are drifting toward a fraught nuclear arms race, with our foreign-policy arsenal reduced mainly to reactions, sanctions, public shaming and congressional resolutions. The global Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting serious worldwide economic decline, rather than fostering cooperation, have only reinforced the current downward trajectory.

    Meanwhile, the great challenges to peace and our well-being that demand U.S.-Russia cooperation, including the existential threats of nuclear war and climate change, go unattended. Because the stakes are so high, both in the dangers they entail and the costs they contain, we believe that a careful, dispassionate analysis and change of our current course are imperative.

    We go into this open-eyed. Russia complicates, even thwarts, our actions, especially along its extended periphery in Europe and Asia. It has seized territory in Ukraine and Georgia. It challenges our role as a global leader and the world order we helped build. It interferes in our domestic politics to exacerbate divisions and tarnish our democratic reputation. At best, our relations will remain a mix of competition and cooperation. The policy challenge will be to strike the most beneficial and safest balance between the two. To this end, we offer six broad prescriptions for U.S. policy.

    • We must first find a way to deal effectively with Russian interference in U.S. elections and, most important, block any effort to corrupt the voting process. Hardening our electoral infrastructure, sanctioning Russians who weaponize stolen information and countering Russia’s capacity to hack our systems are all necessary measures. So is exposing Russian disinformation. We must, however, also engage Russia through negotiations out of the public glare, focused on each side’s capabilities to do great damage to the other side’s critical infrastructure.

    • It makes no sense for two countries with the power to destroy each other and, in 30 minutes, to end civilization as we know it to lack fully functioning diplomatic relations. In the wake of the Ukrainian crisis, key governmental contacts were severed, consulates shuttered and embassy staff drastically reduced. Too often we wrongly consider diplomatic contacts as a reward for good behavior, but they are about promoting our interests and delivering tough messages. We need them as a matter of essential security to minimize the misperceptions and miscalculations that can lead to unwanted war. Restoring normal diplomatic contacts should be a top priority for the White House and supported by the Congress.

    • Our strategic posture should be that which served us well during the Cold War: a balanced commitment to deterrence and détente. Thus, while maintaining our defense, we should also engage Russia in a serious and sustained strategic dialogue that addresses the deeper sources of mistrust and hostility and at the same time focuses on the large and urgent security challenges facing both countries:

    ◦ The imperative to restore U.S.-Russian leadership in managing a nuclear world made more dangerous by destabilizing technologies, shifting attitudes toward the use of nuclear weapons, discarded nuclear agreements and new tension-filled nuclear relationships. That means extending the New START Treaty and swiftly moving to a next phase of arms control to strengthen nuclear stability, carefully adjusted to a world of multiple nuclear actors.

    ◦ The imperative to make safer and more stable the military standoff that cuts across Europe’s most unstable regions, from the Baltic to the Black Sea, working vigorously to preserve existing constraints, such as the Open Skies Treaty—now under challenge—and the Vienna Document 2011, and creating new confidence-building measures.

    • The success of U.S.-China policy will in no small measure depend on whether the state of U.S.-Russia relations permits three-way cooperation on critical issues. Our current policies reinforce Russia’s readiness to align with the least constructive aspects of China’s U.S. policy. Moving the needle in the opposite direction will not be easy, but should be our objective.

    • On salient issues where U.S. and Russian interests are in genuine conflict, such as Ukraine and Syria, the U.S. should remain firm on principles shared with our allies and critical to a fair outcome. More attention, however, should be paid to the cumulative effect that measured and phased steps forward can have on the overall relationship, and in turn the opportunity an improving relationship creates for further steps forward.

    • While sanctions should be a part of our Russia policy, they should be judiciously targeted and used in conjunction with other elements of national power, especially diplomacy. The steady accumulation of congressionally mandated sanctions as punishment for Russian actions in Crimea and eastern Ukraine, the poisoning in Salisbury, violations of the INF treaty and election meddling reduces any incentive Moscow might have to change course since it considers those sanctions permanent. We need to restore flexibility to our sanctions regime, focusing on targeted sanctions that can be eased quickly in exchange for Russian steps that advance negotiations toward acceptable resolutions of outstanding conflicts, including a demonstrable Russian effort to cease interference in our electoral process. Doing so will require political will on the part of both the White House and the Congress.

    Ultimately, the reality is that Russia, under Vladimir Putin, operates within a strategic framework deeply rooted in nationalist traditions that resonate with elites and the public alike. An eventual successor, even one more democratically inclined, will likely operate within this same framework. Premising U.S. policy on the assumption that we can and must change that framework is misguided. Likewise, we would be unwise to think that we have no choice but to stick with current policy. We must deal with Russia as it is, not as we wish it to be, fully utilizing our strengths but open to diplomacy. So focused, we can both cope with the challenge that Russia poses and strive to put the relationship on a more constructive path. Failure to do so carries too high a price.

    Rose Gottemoeller
    Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, 2014-2016


    Thomas Graham
    Senior Director for Russia, National Security Council staff, 2004-07


    Fiona Hill
    Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs, National Security Council staff, 2017-19


    Jon Huntsman Jr.
    Ambassador to Russia, 2017-19


    Robert Legvold
    Columbia University


    Thomas R. Pickering
    Ambassador to Russia, 1993-96


    ***


    George P. Shultz
    Secretary of State, 1982-89


    William Perry
    Secretary of Defense, 1994-97


    Ernest J. Moniz
    Secretary of Energy, 2013-17
    Nuclear Threat Initiative


    Sam Nunn
    United States Senator, 1972-97
    Nuclear Threat Initiative


    Gary Hart
    United States Senator, 1975-87


    John Hamre
    Deputy Secretary of Defense, 1997-2000


    John McLaughlin
    Deputy Director and Acting Director, CIA, 2000-04
    The Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies


    James F. Collins
    Ambassador to Russia, 1998-2001


    John Beyrle
    Ambassador to Russia, 2008-12


    Meghan O’Sullivan
    Deputy National Security Advisor for Iraq and Afghanistan, National Security Council staff, 2005-07
    Harvard Kennedy School


    Richard Burt
    Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Canada, 1983-85
    Global Zero


    Thomas Countryman
    Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation, 2011-17


    J. Stapleton Roy
    Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research, 1999-2000
    Kissinger Institute on China and the United States, Wilson Center


    Joseph S. Nye
    Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, 1994-95
    Harvard University


    Graham Allison
    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Policy and Plans, 1993-94
    Harvard Kennedy School


    Gen. (ret.) Charles Boyd
    Deputy Commander-in-Chief, U.S. European Command, 1992-95
    Center for the National Interest


    George Beebe
    Former Director of Russia Analysis, CIA


    Mark R. Beissinger
    Princeton University


    Richard K. Betts
    Columbia University


    Coit D. Blacker
    Senior Director for Russian, Ukrainian and Eurasian Affairs, National Security Council, 1995-96
    Stanford University


    Barry Blechman
    Stimson Center


    Ian Bremmer
    Eurasia Group


    George Breslauer
    University of California at Berkeley


    Edmund G. Brown, Jr.
    Governor of California, 1975-1983, 2011-2019
    Bulletin of Atomic Scientists


    Larry Caldwell
    Occidental College


    Samuel Charap
    Senior Advisor to the Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, 2011-12


    Peter Clement
    Columbia University, School of International and Public Affairs


    Timothy Colton
    Harvard University


    Keith Darden
    American University


    Jill Dougherty
    Georgetown University


    Daniel Drezner
    The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy


    Gloria Duffy
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, 1993-95


    Susan Elliott
    National Committee on American Foreign Policy


    Robert David English
    University of Southern California


    Brian Finlay
    Stimson Center


    Rosemarie C. Forsythe
    Director for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs, National Security Council staff, 1993-95


    Nancy W. Gallagher
    University of Maryland


    James Goldgeier
    American University


    Thane Gustafson
    Georgetown University


    Sheila Gwaltney
    U.S. Ambassador (ret.)


    Siegfried S. Hecker
    Stanford University


    Martin E. Hellman
    Stanford University


    Richard E. Hoagland
    Caspian Policy Center


    David J. Holloway
    Stanford University


    Arnold Horelick
    The RAND Corporation


    Edward Ifft
    Deputy Director of the On-Site Inspection Agency, 1991-98
    Stanford University


    Robert Jervis
    Columbia University


    Jan H. Kalicki
    Woodrow Wilson Center


    Michael Kimmage
    Catholic University of America


    Michael Krepon
    Stimson Center


    George Krol
    U.S. Ambassador (ret.)


    Charles Kupchan
    Special Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, 2014-17
    Georgetown University


    Cliff Kupchan
    Eurasia Group


    Melvyn P. Leffler
    University of Virginia


    William Luers
    U.S. Ambassador (ret.)


    Allen C. Lynch
    University of Virginia


    Eileen Malloy
    U.S. Ambassador (ret.)


    Steven Mann
    U.S. Ambassador (ret.)


    Jessica Mathews
    Carnegie Endowment for International Peace


    Richard H. Matzke
    Former Board Member (Chevron, PetroChina, and Lukoil)


    John J. Mearsheimer
    University of Chicago


    Mark Medish
    Senior Director for Russian, Ukrainian and Eurasian Affairs, National Security Council staff, 2000-01


    Rajan Menon
    City College of New York/City University of New York


    Richard Miles
    U.S. Ambassador (ret.)


    Chris Miller
    The Fletcher School


    Matthew H. Murray
    Columbia University


    Allan Mustard
    U.S. Ambassador (ret.)


    Larry C. Napper
    Texas A&M University


    Michael Oppenheimer
    New York University


    Bruce Parrott
    The John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies


    Peter Pettibone
    Pettibone International ADR LLC


    Steven Pifer
    Senior Director for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, National Security Council staff, 1996-97
    Stanford University


    Paul R. Pillar
    Georgetown University


    Barry R. Posen
    MIT


    William Potter
    Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey


    Jon Purnell
    U.S. Ambassador (ret.)


    Brad Roberts
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear and Defense Policy, 2009-13


    Cynthia Roberts
    Hunter College, City University of New York


    Matthew Rojansky
    The Kennan Institute


    Joan Rohlfing
    Nuclear Threat Initiative


    Lynn Rusten
    Senior Director for Arms Control and Nonproliferation, National Security Council staff, 2012-14
    Nuclear Threat Initiative


    Scott Sagan
    Stanford University


    Jeffrey Shafer
    National Committee on American Foreign Policy


    Dimitri Simes
    Center for the National Interest


    Christopher Smart
    Senior Director for International Economics, Trade & Investment, National Security Council staff, 2013-15


    Jack Snyder
    Columbia University


    J. Andrew Spindler
    Financial Services Volunteer Corps


    Adam N. Stulberg
    Georgia Institute of Technology


    Ronald Suny
    University of Michigan


    Daniel Treisman
    UCLA


    Anna Vassilieva
    Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey


    Stephen M. Walt
    Harvard University


    Jon Wolfsthal
    Senior Director for Arms Control and Nonproliferation, National Security Council staff, 2014-17
    Global Zero


    Kenneth Yalowitz
    U.S. Ambassador (ret.)


    Stephen M. Young
    U.S. Ambassador (ret.)


    Donald Zagoria
    National Committee on American Foreign Policy


    Peter B. Zwack
    Brigadier General (ret.), The Kennan Institute


    Note: All signers are acting in their personal capacity. Institutional affiliations are listed for purposes of identification only and do not imply institutional support for the content of the letter.

