Time to rethink theme park travel plans as major Florida Turnpike closure to take place

One of the most traveled portions of Florida’s Turnpike in getting to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort will be shut down nightly for a few days, impacting summer travel plans.

Starting Sunday, a full closure has been scheduled for northbound Florida’s Turnpike/State Road 91 at Interstate 4 in Orlando. These overnight closures will take place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday, July 11, to Tuesday July 13.

If needed, officials with Florida’s Turnpike may also keep the closures going from 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, to 5 a.m. Thursday, July 15.

The southbound lanes will remain open.

The closures are part of the work being done for the I-4 Direct Connect Ramps to Florida’s Turnpike/SR-91 and improvements from the Beachline Expressway/SR 528 to I-4 project.

Detours to Florida turnpike closure

Detours are being put in place to keep traffic flowing.

If you want to travel north:

▪ Exit at I-4/Orlando/Tampa (exit 259)

▪ Follow signs for eastbound I-4/Downtown Orlando

▪ Go east on I-4, exiting at Conroy Road (exit 78)

▪ Go west on Conroy Road to westbound I-4 to access northbound Florida’s Turnpike (exit 77)