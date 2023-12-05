Time to revise Utah’s Clergy law? These lawmakers think so

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Some Utah lawmakers are speaking out on existing laws that prevent religious leaders in Utah from mandatory reporting without the consent of the confessing person.

State Rep. Angela Romero (D-Salt Lake City) says it’s a safety issue.

“I’m not trying to tell people not to practice their faith of choice,” Romero said. “My concern is we’re not doing enough to protect children.”

She’s talking about what’s known as the Clergy Law. It’s come under scrutiny following an investigation published Monday by the Associated Press that involved The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reportedly discouraging a bishop from testifying in a sex abuse case.

The Utah State Legislature says under the law a “member of the clergy or priest cannot, without the consent of the person making the confession, be examined as to any confession made to either of them in their professional character in the course of discipline enjoined by the church to which they belong.”

In other words, religious leaders are not allowed to report a church member’s confession to law enforcement without the consent of the person confessing.

That creates some concerns for Utah State Rep. Phil Lyman (R-Blanding).

“As I read through the law right now, it seems like it creates more questions than answers,” Lyman said. “For me what is lacking in the law is what I would call proportionality.”

Lyman believes there should be a proportionality scale. Rather than lumping every case and confession under the Clergy Law, he believes they should be judged case by case.

“I don’t think the law wants to interfere with religious practices when they’re not rising to the level of criminality,” he said. “By the same token, I don’t think the church wants to defend perpetrators when it rises to the level of criminality, so that’s what we have to define.”

Both representatives drafted bills proposing to revise the law, allowing clergy members to report certain cases or confessions.

Neither bill was passed. Lyman said he hopes to reintroduce a similar bill in the future.

