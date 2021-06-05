Time up for the rich and famous? Feminist lawyer revives France's slumbering MeToo movement

Anna Pujol-Mazzini
·6 min read
Gerard Depardieu was charged with rape and sexual assault allegedly committed in 2018 against an actress in her 20s
When the MeToo movement swept across the world, snaring Hollywood producers and British business tycoons, France appeared slow to catch on.

While in America hundreds of often powerful abusers had been charged or forced to step down, there was no such purge in France, with some suggesting the art of Gallic gallantry somehow afforded it special status.

That era now appears well and truly over.

Indeed, not a week goes by without French front pages dissecting the latest allegations of sexual abuse levelled against a prominent figure. Senior ministers, iconic actors and a star anchorman are all being dragged over the coals, often by more than one woman.

At the forefront of this new judicial onslaught is Elodie Tuaillon-Hibon, a feminist lawyer who has helped women rekindle allegations of rape against current interior minister Gerald Darmanin and film icon Gerard Depardieu, two of the most high-profile men embroiled in sex scandals. Both deny wrongdoing.

&#39;There are many things I have lived through myself&#39;
In an interview with The Telegraph in her Paris office the 46-year-old blamed French culture for affording alleged abusers special protection under the myth of the "Latin lover" and the country’s famed "culture of seduction”.

But that is all changing, not least because of her own personal experiences.

"In what the women tell me, in what I see or what I hear, there are many things I have lived through myself," she said.

In her 20-year career, she revealed to The Telegraph that she has been sexually harassed by a client. She has stumbled upon a male colleague's payslip only to discover he was earning 2.5 times her salary. She has been asked in a job interview whether she intended to have children and told it could be an issue.

"Hearing other women talk, whether they are famous or not, is positive, it feels good, it helps.”

Being an openly feminist lawyer in France is not always easy: she has been called hysterical in the courtroom and often has to fight tooth and nail to get her clients’ complaints heard.

Her work also means she works in close proximity with victims of deep trauma, and she regularly receives desperate calls from women in extreme emotional distress who are contemplating suicide.

But each successful prosecution convinces more to come forward. According to the ministry of interior, nearly 23,000 people reported having been raped in 2019 – a 20 per cent rise compared to 2018 which has largely been attributed to #MeToo.

"We have been listening more to women who bring complaints, some women who would not have complained before have found renewed strength," said Ms Tuaillon-Hibon.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin
Her dogged ambition has seen her become the scourge of powerful Frenchmen who thought their status would get them off the hook, going after them sometimes years after dismissals by the justice system.

Take Georges Tron, a former minister in the Sarkozy administration, accused by two former employees of gang rape and sexual assaults: in February, after a ten-year fight for justice, he became the first former minister to be put behind bars for rape in modern French history.

Charges against him had initially been dropped, in 2018, when a court decided there was insufficient evidence the women had not consented to the sexual acts – a common fate for rape cases in France no matter the prominence of the alleged perpetrator.

But Ms Tuaillon-Hibon, who represented a women’s rights group in the case, helped revive it.

In a judicial bombshell, the 63-year-old mayor was given a five-year prison sentence, two years suspended, with the court citing the “moral constraint” he held over the employee in a subordinate role. He denied the charges and has lodged an appeal with France’s highest court.

In a telling sign of his sense of entitlement, feminist groups expressed outrage when it transpired that he was still being allowed to run his town from his prison cell.

Mr Darmanin, 38, was hailed as a rising star in the Macron government after his promotion last summer. He was quizzed in March by judges over accusations of rape and abuse of power and was granted assisted witness status, one step short of bringing charges against him.

Georges Tron leaves the courthouse of Bobigny, northeastern suburbs of Paris
Mr Darmanin insists he is the victim of a “manhunt” in a case that dates back more than a decade but the allegations have undermined the political ambitions of the minister once seen as presidential material.

Prosecutors dismissed the case twice and a judge once. In June, however, the Paris appeal court ordered further investigations, leaving Mr Darmanin to face calls for his dismissal.

As for Mr Depardieu, 72, he was charged with rape and sexual assault of an actress at his home in February.

An initial investigation was dropped in 2019 for lack of evidence but it was reopened last summer, leading to criminal charges being filed in December.

"There is a real problem with French culture," said Ms Tuaillon-Hibon, explaining why many of the cases had previously been dropped.

She partly blamed France's struggle to come to terms with sexism on its proximity with the Catholic church and other harmful myths around the traditional roles of French men and women.

When the first wave of the MeToo movement took hold around the world,100 prominent women including actress Catherine Deneuve wrote an open letter defending the "right to bother women” in early 2019. "Rape is a crime. But insistent or clumsy flirting is not a crime, nor is gallantry a macho aggression," it read.

The days when such claims could be used as a fig leaf for abuse are long gone, said Ms Tuaillon-Hibon.

Tuaillon-Hibon outside her Pairs offices
She said French culture around sex and consent has evolved since she took on her first sexual harassment case nearly ten years ago, albeit slowly.

The MeToo movement in France is picking up pace again.

In January, Camille Kouchner published La Familia Grande (The Big Family), a book accusing her stepfather, Olivier Duhamel, a well-known political scientist and constitutional expert, of sexually abusing her twin brother when he was 14. He denies the accusations.

He resigned as president of the National Foundation of Political Science, the organisation that oversees the prestigious university Sciences Po. Frédéric Mion, the director of the university, was then forced to step down over his handling of the incest allegation. Elisabeth Guigou, a former justice minister and close friend of Duhamel, left her position as the head of a committee on sexual violence against children.

The movement has also broadened to include the experiences of victims of homosexual assaults.

Ms Tuaillon-Hibon also represents the family of a man named as Guillaume T in French media, who was found hanged in his student bedroom after he accused a senior member of the Communist party, Maxime Cochard of rape, in what started a new movement: #MeTooGay. Mr Cochard denies the accusations.

