Start making a wish list of upgrades for your car.

With everyone trapped in their houses during this COVID-19 pandemic, you probably have a lot of extra time on your hands. Plus, you might be getting a nice deposit in your checking account from Uncle Sam. What better way to stimulate the economy and keep yourself busy than to upgrade your car? Ringbrothers is making that even easier with its spring sale going on right now.

It’s Time For a Ringbrothers Sale More

If you’re still reading and haven’t headed to Ringbrothers’ website, here are some details. The sale means 15% off products and free shipping, which is quite the deal. Of course, this only applies to those living in the continental United States, so sorry to everyone else.

We absolutely love Ringbrothers here at Motorious and know many of our readers are already big fans. You might think the Wisconsin shop just caters to muscle cars, but it does in fact make billet aluminum parts for off-roaders and trucks, like the Ford Bronco. However, it does stick to American steel by catering to owners of Mopars, Fords, and GMs.

Many of the products sold by Ringbrothers are copies of what you see on the shop’s famous builds at SEMA and elsewhere. Among them are door handles, hinges, mirrors, wheels, switchgear, dash gauge bezels, shifter knobs, and all kinds of trim pieces.

And yes, Ringbrothers does more than just its famous billet aluminum parts. For example, you can get carbon-fiber body parts like front splitters or hoods. Other possibilities include a universal battery disconnect switch, universal hi-amp surface mount circuit breaker, or a Terminator touch start. The point is there are a lot of possibilities, so if you want to take advantage of this sale you can.

Apparel and accessories like t-shirts and hats are also available, so you’re able to spread the gospel of Ringbrothers to others while out and about, or just look cool.

No end date for this spring sale has been announced by Ringbrothers, which is likely a tactic to keep people from putting off ordering. Is it working? Considering this sale has been running since early April, don’t expect it to continue much longer.

