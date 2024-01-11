Time is running out to apply for health insurance through PA marketplace. What to know

If you don't have yet have health insurance — and as of 2022, 4.8% of all adult Pennsylvanians lacked coverage — time is running out to obtain a plan through the state marketplace before the annual enrollment period ends.

For those without a plan, Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration pushed through an extension of the annual open enrollment period for individuals to sign up through Pennie, Pennsylvania's official health insurance marketplace.

Anyone who misses the deadline will need to wait until next November to enroll unless there is a qualifying life event like losing other health coverage or moving.

Here's everything you need to know about this extension and how to obtain health coverage through Pennie.

Shapiro Administration extends Pennie window for one week; act fast for healthcare coverage

Monday, Jan. 15, was the original cutoff date to apply for health care coverage through Pennie. The Shapiro Administration announced Tuesday that the enrollment cutoff date has been pushed back to Friday, Jan. 19.

Pennie Executive Director Devon Trolley, Pennsylvania Insurance Department Commissioner Michael Humphreys, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh, and State Sen. Sharif Street announce an extensiono enroll in 2024 health coverage.

“If you wait until you need medical care, it will be too late,” said Pennie Executive Director Devon Trolley in a statement. “Enrolling in coverage now is the best way to protect your health and your savings in 2024.”

How expensive is Pennie?

The monthly cost for health coverage through Pennie is based on income. Individuals making less will pay less, and in some cases, pay nothing.

Those with higher incomes will pay a higher share of the health insurance premiums, but Pennie administrations said no one will pay more than 8.5% of their household income.

For a general example, according to Pennie's marketplace calculator, a 50-year-old man living in Bensalem and earning $45,000 a year can obtain "Everyday Bronze" health insurance for roughly $100.93 per month.

At the highest end of the scale, the individual in the above scenario would pay $772.12 per month, if the Personal Choice PPO Gold Preferred plan is chosen.

Through its online calculator, Pennie also discloses what health care marketplace shoppers can expect to save between plans, and clearly outlines the costs of copays, deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs.

What happens if I don't have health insurance?

In short, you would be on the hook for all costs, including hospital visits and medication, if you do not have health insurance.

Low-income individuals may qualify for coverage by accessing the COMPASS portal, an online tool for Pennsylvanians to apply for health and human service programs and manage benefit information.

Resident in Bucks County can also access the Bucks County Hub for more information on obtaining free and low-cost healthcare coverage.

