Time running out to secure top 6pc savings deals

Savers have been urged to secure the top-paying accounts now, as banks start to pull deals from the market.

After more than a decade of paltry rates, savers can now earn more than 6pc in annual interest on a number of fixed-term bonds. But experts have warned these top deals will soon disappear, as banks readjust their long-term interest rate expectations on the back of better-than-expected inflation data last week.

Some of the top accounts have already been withdrawn. First Save was offering 6.15pc on an online two-year account, with a minimum deposit of £1,000 and a maximum of £2m, but applications for the account were closed this week.

Sarah Coles, of brokers Hargreaves Lansdown, said the fall in rates had been “on the cards” since the inflation figures were announced.

Inflation fell to 8.7pc to 7.9pc in June, a larger drop than anticipated, prompting markets to downgrade their forecasts of future central interest rates.

Mrs Coles said: “Before this, overwhelming pessimism convinced the markets that inflation would be horribly sticky, and rates would need to move much higher, and stay there for a considerable period.

“Since the relief of lower inflation, it has concluded that it was over-egging the pudding, and that while we’re likely to get a rate rise in August, and may well see one in September, the Bank of England base rate is unlikely to go as high as had been anticipated.

“This feeds into fixed-rate savings, because rate expectations drive the swaps market, which influences the pricing of these accounts.”

James Blower, of consumer website Savings Guru, said 6pc deals may soon disappear altogether, although added rates would still be far better than in recent years.

He said: “This isn’t going to be a wholesale collapse of fixed rate pricing – markets are still pricing for base rate to be 5pc or more for most of the next five years, so expect to see competition continue to see healthy rates paid – but the 6pc days are likely to be behind us soon, unless there’s a change in the economic data.”

While there is volatility at the top of the market, the average rate on fixed-term savings accounts has held steady. Since the inflation announcement the average one-year fixed savings rate has jumped from 5.13pc to 5.17pc, according to the financial analysts Moneyfacts.

The fixed rate available on one-year Isas has risen from 4.84pc to 4.94pc. Easy-access rates continue to lag behind central interest rates, with the average savings account earning just 2.75pc.

Rachel Springall, of analysts Moneyfacts, said challenger bank accounts were often offering the best rates and savers should move quickly to lock in top offers.

She said: “This area of the market is brimming with challenger banks, and they traditionally move quickly to attract deposits to fund their future lending. Savers will have to move quickly to grab a top rate from such a volatile market.”

The best rates now

The best easy-access rate on the market at the moment is Sainsbury’s Bank’s 4.53pc, although if a saver makes more than three withdrawals a year from the account the rate drops.

Shawbrook Bank is offering 4.52pc, although you must withdraw at least £500 each time, while challenger Chip is offering 4.51pc.

Top one-year fixes include Beehive Money’s 6.13pc offering on between £500 and £250,000 and Atom Bank’s 6.05pc on between £50 and £100,000.

Two-year fixes are returning up to 6.1pc, with Beehive Money and Melton Building Society offering accounts for up to £250,000 at that rate.

