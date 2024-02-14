'It's a time of sacrifice': Ash Wednesday marks beginning of Lent for Catholics

Father John Madden, right, places ashes on a worshipper during Ash Wednesday Mass at St. John’s Catholic Church Wednesday.

WORCESTER ― Christians in Central Massachusetts are marking Ash Wednesday, a holy day that is the traditional start of the Lenten season.

Lent is a 40-day season of prayer, fasting and giving, that Catholics and some Christians observe as a time of repentance and closeness to God in preparation for the day of Christ's resurrection, celebrated on Easter.

Ash Wednesday is the kickoff of the season that is one of five on the Catholic liturgical calendar, along with Advent, Christmas, Easter and Ordinary Time.

The Rev. John Madden of Saint John's Catholic Church in Worcester said Lent is a time for Catholics to come back to the church, repent and reconnect with God.

Parishioner Carol O'Connor said that for her, the season of Lent is a time to give back to her community.

"It's a time of sacrifice," O'Connor said. "I'll be donating more food, helping the needy, anything."

Ash Wednesday places Catholics and Christians in the place of Jesus’ entry into the desert before His death. It is a symbolic turning of one's heart towards God, recognizing the brokenness that exists and the need for salvation.

During Mass, priests place crosses made of ashes, which symbolize mortality, on the foreheads of worshipers.

