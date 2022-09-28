Time to Scoop Up Risk Is Closer, Says $70 Billion Australian Fund

Amy Bainbridge
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australian pension giant UniSuper is ramping up its bargain hunting as global market ructions and the slump in sterling provide a cheaper entry point for riskier assets.

The A$110 billion ($70 billion) fund is holding excess levels of cash and sees investment opportunities “across the full spectrum,” Chief Investment Officer John Pearce said in an interview Tuesday. He hinted that it would be buying sooner rather than later.

“It still feels like the market hasn’t bottomed,” Pearce said. “But at some point, you’ve got to start deploying cash.”

UniSuper has been hoarding cash as the risk of global recession looms larger. Pearce wouldn’t disclose its cash holdings but said they were at “record levels.” The fund’s default strategy held 30% of its A$29 billion of assets in cash and fixed income at June 30 last year, according to its latest financial report.

“We see opportunities in the credit side of things,” Pearce said. “It wasn’t that long ago when trying to get a 2% return on anything fixed interest was a big ask, and now we’re looking at 6.5-7% return.”

Bond yields are soaring globally as central banks unwind years of ultra-easy monetary policy in efforts to battle runaway inflation. UK markets are also in turmoil after the government unveiled sweeping tax cuts that threaten to add to price pressures, sending the currency crashing to a record low level against the dollar.

Pearce said the UK fiscal plan “flied in the face of economics 101.” Though he doesn’t think the Bank of England should intervene to support the pound, an idea that evokes memories of his own time working in the industry.

“I was on a trading desk in the nineties when they tried that strategy,” Pearce said. “It ended very badly.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

