Is it Time to Secure Profits in Okta Inc. (OKTA)?

Lakehouse Capital, an investment management firm, published its "Global Growth Fund" second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 33.2% net of fees and expenses, was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 27.7% for its benchmark. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Lakehouse Capital, the fund mentioned Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), and discussed its stance on the firm. Okta, Inc. is a San Francisco, California-based IT service management company, that currently has an $38.1 billion market capitalization. OKTA delivered a -2.10% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 12.64%. The stock closed at $248.18 per share on July 29, 2021.

Here is what Lakehouse Capital has to say about Okta, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"The Fund held 20 positions as of the end of June and exited four during the year (including) Okta. The companies we exited were sold almost entirely on the basis of their valuations getting stretched well past their norms and to levels where the return profile no longer offered the asymmetric upside that led us to invest in the first place. We dislike selling on valuation as great growth companies are hard to find and letting winners run is an important facet of a winning growth strategy, however, we’re not gluttons for punishment either and in each of those cases we redeployed capital towards other high-quality growth companies with less demanding valuations."

Based on our calculations, Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. OKTA was in 48 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 61 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) delivered a -7.55% return in the past 3 months.

