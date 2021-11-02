Time to Sell Agora Inc. (API)?

Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -7.53% was delivered by the fund for the Q3 of 2021, compared to its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index that delivered a -1.26% return for the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their best picks for 2021.

Tao Value, in its Q3 2021 investor letter, mentioned Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) and discussed its stance on the firm. Agora, Inc. is a Shanghai, China-based software company with a $2.6 billion market capitalization. API delivered a -42.01% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -39.34%. The stock closed at $21.80 per share on October 29, 2021.

Here is what Tao Value has to say about Agora, Inc. in its Q3 2021 investor letter:

"As witnessed in the past quarter, the government intervention in Chinese private sector is elevated to an unprecedented level. Given this background, I thoroughly reviewed all our Chinese holdings and made a few changes. We exited Agora (ticker: API) as we estimated that it has 25+% of evaporating revenue tied to online education use cases, but the management seemed to be evasive about the potential impact."

Based on our calculations, Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. API was in 17 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021. Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) delivered a -28.91% return in the past 3 months.

