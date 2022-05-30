Is it Time to Sell Your Evercore (EVR) Position?

Aristotle Capital Management, an independent/employee-owned investment management organization, published its “Aristotle Small Cap Equity Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, the Aristotle Small Cap Equity Composite generated a total return of -5.77% gross of fees (-5.92% net of fees), outperforming the -7.53% total return of the Russell 2000 Index. Try to spend some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Aristotle Capital Management Small Cap Equity mentioned Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1995, Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) is a New York, New York-based global independent investment banking advisory firm with a $4.5 billion market capitalization. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) delivered a -17.67% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by -24.43%. The stock closed at $111.84 per share on May 26, 2022.

Here is what Aristotle Capital Management Small Cap Equity has to say about Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Evercore (NYSE:EVR), a boutique investment bank that provides advisory and wealth management services, was removed from the portfolio due to our belief that shares were fully valued, and we were nearing a cyclical peak in demand for the company's services."

Our calculations show that Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) was in 30 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 28 funds in the previous quarter. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) delivered a -9.62% return in the past 3 months.

In April 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.