Is It Time To Sell PayPal Holdings (PYPL)?

Lakehouse Capital, an investment management company, released its "Lakehouse Global Growth Fund" August 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. August was a quiet month, and the fund returned -1.9% net of fees and expenses compared to -2.0% for its benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Lakehouse Capital discusses the stocks like PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the August 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in San Jose, California, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a financial technology platform. On September 27, 2022, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock closed at $85.75 per share. One-month return of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) was -8.23% and its shares lost 66.89% of their value over the last 52 weeks. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has a market capitalization of $99.168 billion.

Here is what Lakehouse Capital specifically said about PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in its investor letter:

"Lastly, we’ll wrap things up with a comment on our decision to exit our remaining stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), which we had already meaningfully reduced throughout the year. We had owned PayPal since the Fund’s inception as we believed it was well placed to continue gobbling up share in online payments, which in turn, was gaining share from the total payments pie. The company also possessed numerous opportunities to grow beyond its core platform, with the ability to add new tools and functionality (crypto offerings, Pay with Venmo, and Buy Now Pay Later etc) and enjoyed significant competitive advantages from its large two-sided network. The company had been performing well and business momentum accelerated during the pandemic. This led management to provide some ambitious growth targets at its investor day in 2021 calling for 15% user growth and 20% revenue growth on an annualised basis over the next five years." www.BillionPhotos.com / Shutterstock.com

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is in 17th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 97 hedge fund portfolios held PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) at the end of the second quarter which was 100 in the previous quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.