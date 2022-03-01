Is it Time to Sell Your Seaboard Corp. (SEB) Position?

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio outpaced the Russell 2000® Index in the quarter, adding to full-year outperformance. Relative performance was aided by our below-benchmark health care exposure, particularly its lack of exposure to biotechnology stocks which were down nearly 13% in the quarter and represent almost half the sector’s weight Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Seaboard Corporation (NYSE: SEB) and discussed its stance on the firm. Seaboard Corporation is a Merriam, Kansas-based multinational conglomerate company with a $4.4 billion market capitalization. SEB delivered a -3.43% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 14.70%. The stock closed at $3,800.04 per share on February 25, 2022.

Here is what Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund has to say about Seaboard Corporation in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Other bottom contributors included Seaboard Corporation. Seaboard, an agribusiness and transportation company, reported fine results in Q3, but did announce plans to cease selling certain pork products in California as a result of increased space requirements for pork producers. Looking forward, we believe Seaboard has invested wisely and anticipate good long-term results."

Our calculations show that Seaboard Corporation (NYSE: SEB) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. SEB was in 14 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 13 funds in the previous quarter. Seaboard Corporation (NYSE: SEB) delivered a -2.60% return in the past 3 months.

