Is it Time to Sell Your Spanish Broadcasting System (SBSAA) Stake?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Ravensource Fund, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Ravensource Fund’s (“Ravensource” or the “Fund”) net asset value (“NAV”) per unit increased by 11.9% over 2021, including distributions received by investors. As the fund invests in underfollowed and unloved opportunities, Ravensource’s investments can be particularly exposed to temporary market losses during flights to quality. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q4 2021 investor letter, Ravensource Fund mentioned Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (NYSE:SBSAA) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1983, Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (NYSE:SBSAA) is a Miami, Florida-based radio station operator with a $26.9 million market capitalization. Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (NYSE:SBSAA) delivered a -18.00% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 192.86%. The stock closed at $4.10 per share on April 14, 2022.

Here is what Ravensource Fund has to say about Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (NYSE:SBSAA) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"After years of unproductive negotiations, in February 2021 we entered into the Settlement Agreement with SBS whereby we largely exited the investment. Through the Settlement Agreement, 95.1% of the value we received was in cash with the rest being a small amount of newly issued common equity. While our exit triggered a 52.4% gain over 2021, our investment generated a disappointing 3.1% annualized return over its approximate 4-year life.

After a frustrating four years of attempting to negotiate a restructuring plan with the Company, the strong credit markets of early-2021 provided an offramp to our impasse. Rather than convert our preferred shares into common equity, the company raised a large amount of high yield debt and repaid us primarily in cash. While we still believed SBS’ enterprise value supported a recovery for the preferreds substantially above our cost, the path to realize on that value would continue to be uncertain. Between the costs, potential impact on the business and the fact that we had no sightline to a start date for a restructuring process, the Settlement Agreement was superior on a risk-adjusted basis.

Critical to our investment process is ensuring a high margin of safety. Although our return on SBS was mediocre, we were able to make the most of a difficult situation by receiving such a high- quality recovery that provided a positive overall return, due in large part to the significant discount at which we originally purchased the preferred shares."

12 Royalty Free Background Music Sites for YouTube Videos
12 Royalty Free Background Music Sites for YouTube Videos

Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (NYSE:SBSAA) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (NYSE:SBSAA) delivered a -13.50% return in the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Mid Cap Strategy” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Mid Cap Strategy underperformed its Russell Midcap Index during the first quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had losses across eight of the 11 sectors in which […]

  • Putin signs decree to remove Russian stocks from overseas exchanges in huge blow to the nation's billionaires

    Russian stocks can no longer be listed on foreign exchanges after Putin's new law, and Russian billionaires are set to take a major hit.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 6 Years.

    Investors are digging in for a challenging time as stock market volatility shows no signs of slowing down.

  • Delta Tested Elon Musk’s Wi-Fi Service. That’s Not Why SpaceX Is Worth $100 Billion.

    Delta Air Lines' test showed that SpaceX Starlink internet service for in-flight Wi-Fi could be the most valuable piece of Elon Musk's space company.

  • These are Elon Musk's 3 options now that Twitter has enacted a poison pill to prevent him from taking over the company, according to Wedbush

    "In a nutshell, this week is very important for all the parties involved in this Twitter soap opera with time to get out the popcorn," Dan Ives said.

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • A $30 million fund backed by dozens of VIPs aims to bolster founders of Asian descent

    Four years ago, a nonprofit collective called Gold House was formed to advance the interests -- and safety -- of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent in the U.S. Given the country's long history of anti-Asian racism, it was overdue, argues Bing Chen, a former Google product manager turned YouTube exec turned founder and investor who cofounded the organization. First, it aimed to tackle misconceptions in the media, where Asian women have long been "overly sexualized and Asian men are overly emasculated, which can result in really deleterious treatment," including, in some cases, anti-Asian hate crimes, which spiked during the pandemic. Toward that end, says Chen, Gold House now "culturally consults on the accuracy of scenes, products, and characters [associated with] basically every major Asian film and creative project."

  • Netflix is bleeding subscribers for the first time in over a decade — and it's expecting to lose another 2 million subscribers in coming months

    "The big COVID boost to streaming obscured the picture until recently," Netflix wrote in a letter to shareholders.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $156.35, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day.

  • Elon Musk May Have a Powerful Ally to Buy Twitter

    Tesla CEO has made a $43 billion bid to buy the microblogging website but hasn't given details on how he plans to fund the deal.

  • IMF Says China’s Outflows Show Deepening Divergence With U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor outflows from China reflect a deepening divergence in monetary policy between the world’s two biggest economies.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingThe Federal Reserve has signaled aggressive rate hikes while the People’s Bank of Ch

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy Now and Hold

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor over the past year amid a confluence of risk factors and shifting preferences in the market. With Appian's (NASDAQ: APPN) software, even employees with little or no coding experience can build, deploy, and modify applications. Appian's low-code software allows businesses to easily launch and update internal applications for streamlining functions and improving workflows, and its stock looks like a great buy on the heels of precipitous sell-offs.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Forever

    Here are three dividend stocks that are poised to pay you for the rest of your life. Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) is the largest rural-lifestyle retailer in the U.S., operating a total of 2,003 stores in 49 states at the end of 2021. The pandemic has been a catalyst for the company, pushing more people to focus on their homes and farms, and helping to raise the company's results to new highs.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

    It can be tough to gauge the current stock market. Growth stocks have come down massively from their highs, energy stocks have sought a return to glory, and defensive stocks are again in vogue. The geopolitical situation adds another unpredictable stressor to investors' minds.

  • China Merchants Bank sinks by most in 11 years as damage to shareholders snowballs to US$35 billion in two days

    China Merchants Bank slumped by the most in more than a decade after the nation's biggest retail lender removed its top executive without giving a reason. Investors suffering a US$35 billion beating over two days would be asking for an explanation. The stock tanked 11.5 per cent to HK$52.90 at the close of Tuesday trading in Hong Kong, slicing HK$124.6 billion (US$15.7 billion) from its market capitalisation as trading resumed in the city after a two-day holiday. Tuesday's losses were the worst

  • You need to pay more attention to dividends — this math shows why they beat inflation

    Because the stock market’s dividend yield in recent years has been at record low levels, traders interested in turning a quick buck aren’t interested. Perhaps the best recent example of this comes from Exxon Mobil, (XOM) whose earnings took a big hit during the first months of the pandemic. From earnings per share of $4.88 in 2018, the company’s EPS dropped to minus $5.25 in 2020.

  • 3 Reasons PayPal Is a Golden Buying Opportunity Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shareholders have experienced the best and worst in just a few short years. Much has changed since then -- PayPal shares are down 63% in the past six months versus a 1.9% decline in the S&P 500. PayPal's steep pullback grabbed my attention from the start -- how does the world's largest mobile payments company shed over half of its value in such a short period of time?