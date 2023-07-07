It’s time for short-changed savers to boycott Britain’s contemptuous big banks

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt defended the mortgage charter in the House of Commons - UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA

Thank goodness for the Financial Conduct Authority.

There has been no end of attempts to bring Britain’s banks to heel in recent weeks.

They’ve been hauled in front of the Chancellor and forced to sign up to a pointless mortgage charter; the influential Treasury Select Committee has accused them of profiteering; and even Andrew Bailey has half stuck the boot in, observing that the so-called pass-through of interest rate rises to savings accounts has been “unusually weak” – an understatement by the Governor of the Bank of England if ever there was one.

It was only a matter of time before the City watchdog waded in, in a vain attempt to demonstrate that it wasn’t asleep at the wheel again during a major crisis.

And look at what its grilling of the big banks on Thursday produced: a claim that “those in the room recognised that they needed to do more to help their consumers access the best rates.”

So it was with comic timing that around the same time those bold words were being typed out at FCA headquarters, HSBC pulled all its mortgage products for the third time in a month, meaning it is highly likely to return to the market on Monday with even higher rates again.

At which point, isn’t it fair to conclude two things: firstly, that the big banks are taking us all for fools; and secondly, that it is time for customers to take matters into their own hands, in the form of an old-fashioned boycott?

The behaviour of the industry is contemptuous, even now with the spotlight shining more fiercely on it than ever.

Take Lloyds for example. In a laughable attempt to temper criticism, the bank increased some of its saving rates in the run-up to the FCA showdown.

The return on its Easy Saver and Cash Isa Saver accounts was boosted from 0.9pc to 1.1pc on balances worth between £1 to £9,999. HSBC increased the standard rate on its “Loyalty Isa” from 2.1pc to 2.3pc.

Meanwhile, the average rate of interest charged on a two-year fixed mortgage has jumped to 6.26pc.

What this demonstrates is that the industry knows it has very little to fear. These emergency summits are largely performative – political posturing at its least convincing.

It’s the work of sheepish officials who have failed to hold these companies to account, scrambling to make amends in the face of mounting public outrage.

Number 11’s mortgage charter is voluntary and therefore appears to be mostly unenforceable. Harsh words from MPs and the Governor of the Bank of England are no more than that.

The FCA is unlikely to deliver meaningful change, and in fact has admitted that there is little it can do – they can’t set rates. Besides, there’s a competitive market already.

The big banks are simply taking advantage of customer apathy, as they have always done, only now it’s more glaring.

There are probably only two things that could force change.

One is a windfall tax on the banks, which could yet come. Having nobbled Shell, BP and other North Sea oil producers, it is not unthinkable that high street lenders could be next in the Chancellor’s firing line.

There would probably be strong public support for such a move, particularly given that polls show that perceptions of profiteering are widespread, and there’s a general election around the corner so it certainly cannot be ruled out from a weak government looking for easy vote-winners.

The other is that customers take action into their own hands. The problem is that the average bank account holder is inherently complacent.

When Ed Balls was shadow chancellor, he made the remark that people are more likely to get divorced than switch their current account.

It wasn’t strictly true – the figures Balls was relying on showed that the average person changed providers every 26 years, whereas the typical marriage lasted 11.4 years, which isn’t the same as how likely either is to happen.

Nevertheless it is illustrative of the problem and yet, switching is both relatively easy, and entirely worth doing. Away from the big banks there are countless better deals to be had with the building societies and challenger banks.

Nationwide has a current account paying 5pc; Close Brothers offers a fixed rate bond account with a 6pc interest rate; the Family Building Society will give you 4.35pc on an easy access account; there are assorted ISAs paying between 4pc and 5.25pc with a variety of smaller lenders; and Saffron and Skipton building societies have savings accounts with rates of 9pc and 7.5pc respectively, albeit with caveats.

There is currently an astonishing £250bn sitting in accounts paying no interest at all, and a further £945bn that pay on average 1.3pc, according to research from stockbroker AJ Bell.

Meanwhile, net interest margins – the difference between what banks charge on loans and what they pay for savings and other cash deposits – have gone through the roof.

Customers need to vote with their feet. Only then will the big banks stop taking people for a ride.

