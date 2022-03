Good Morning America

Speaking just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on him to be a "leader for peace," President Joe Biden on Wednesday is expected to detail how much military aid the U.S. is already providing -- or will provide -- to Ukraine. Biden will announce an additional $800 million in military assistance as part of the $13.6 billion aid package for Ukraine contained in the government spending bill Biden signed into law Tuesday, a source familiar told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega, and includes weapons the Ukrainians have been requesting, such as anti-armor and anti-air systems.