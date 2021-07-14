Time on their side, Texas GOP waits for Democrats to return

PAUL J. WEBER, ACACIA CORONADO and ASHRAF KHALIL
·4 min read

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — On Day 3 of Texas Democrats hunkering down in Washington to block tighter voting laws, Republicans back home settled into a new routine that boils down to turning the Democrats' gambit into yet another advantage for the GOP in 2022.

With time and a commanding majority on their side, Texas Republicans who began the summer with a long to-do list aimed at pushing the state farther to the right were filling their sudden free time Wednesday hammering Democrats as obstructionists.

Despite being unable to pass any bills, GOP lawmakers promised to keep coming to work at the Texas Capitol. They say Democrats are blocking widely popular measures to lower property taxes and give teachers more money. And they are showing their resolve to eventually pass a new voting bill that includes a raft of changes that on the whole would make it harder to cast a ballot in Texas.

“While these Texas Democrats collect taxpayer money as they ride on private jets to meet with the Washington elite, those who remain in the chamber await their return to begin work on providing our retired teachers a 13th check, protecting our foster kids, and providing taxpayer relief,” Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan said.

The Republican criticism hinted at how the party is hoping to turn the screws on Democrats for the weeks to come. Both parties are mindful that the voting debate and the Democratic walkout are likely to resonate into next year, when the parties are battling over the governors office, as well as dozens of newly drawn statehouse districts.

In Washington, Texas Democrats were also settling into a new routine: meeting with members of Congress to press for action on voting rights at the federal level, but coming away with little signs of movement. President Joe Biden on Tuesday appeared to tacitly acknowledge the fading hopes for voting legislation, saying he would launch a nationwide campaign to arm voters with information on rule changes and restrictions ahead of the midterm elections.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted the Texas Democrats from the floor of the Senate Wednesday, characterizing their flight to Washington, D.C., as an effort to “snap selfies, bask in the limelight, and beg Senate Democrats to take over Texas’ elections.”

“State legislators from Texas decided to grab some beer, hop on a private jet, and flee the state in what they are pretending is some great moral crusade,” the Kentucky Republican said, later adding, “the outrage is completely phony.”

Outside the hotel where the contingent is living and working after flying to Washington on chartered planes Monday, about a dozen demonstrators held signs with messages that included “Do your job!” and “Who paid for the private jet?”

The legislators insisted multiple times that no taxpayer funds were being used. The entire trip, they said, was paid for through donations and out of their own pockets.

The representatives also defended their decision to leave Texas, saying the move had already partially succeeded by shining a national spotlight on voting rights. More than a dozen states this year have already passed tougher election laws in response to former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“We are not here on vacation,” Democratic state Rep. Jose Menendez said. “I’d much rather be home with my family. We are here to do a job.”

Republicans say the voting changes are needed to fight fraud. However, fraud is very rare, and Democrats say the measures target their supporters.

“We will stay here for as long as it takes, and come back as many times as it takes, to give these protections to every Texas voter,” said Republican state Sen. Bryan Hughes, one of the lead GOP authors of the voting bill.

For his part, state Rep. Chris Turner, the Texas House Democratic chairman, said his caucus was “actively raising” funds to sustain a long-term stay in Washington. He said the Democrats fully intend to remain outside of Texas until the current session ends on Aug 7 "in order to kill this bill.”

“And in the meantime," he said, "we are going to shine a harsh national spotlight on Republican voter-suppression efforts.”

Asked how long they could hold out, Turner replied, “We’re not worried about it.”

The agenda Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered at the start of the 30-day session included hot-button conservative priorities such as border security measures and rules over how race can be taught in public schools. Republicans have not given up on those efforts, but since Democrats left, they have instead highlighted more middle-of-the-road issues.

Although Texas Republicans authorized state troopers to find and corral missing legislators, there remained no indication Wednesday that any action was being taken. Abbott has threatened Democrats with arrest once they return, as state troopers have no jurisdiction beyond Texas.

Taking off to Washington is the second time that Democratic lawmakers have staged a walkout over the voting overhaul, which they say will make it harder for young people, people of color and people with disabilities to vote. The legislation would outlaw 24-hour polling places, ban drop boxes for mail ballots and empower partisan poll watchers.

___

Khalil reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Brian Slodysko in Washington contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Democrats dig in after exodus; GOP threatens arrest

    Texas Democrats who hurriedly took off to Washington to block sweeping new election laws urged Congress on Tuesday to quickly pass legislation protecting voting rights, while Republican Gov. Greg Abbott threatened them with arrest the moment they return. Speaking to reporters outside the Capitol, the Democrats were realistic about the limits of their gambit, noting they can hold up the GOP-backed proposals at home for only so long and arguing that only federal legislation would prevent some of the new restrictions from becoming law. In Austin, House Republicans authorized state troopers to find and corral missing legislators, while a depleted but still-working state Senate passed new voting restrictions in a show of GOP resolve.

  • Fox News Personality Reminds 'Fearmongering' Ingraham What She Once Said About Vaccines

    Jonah Goldberg compared Laura Ingraham's current vaccination skepticism with her Operation Warp Speed cheerleading when Donald Trump was president.

  • Democrats' selective arguments against GOP voter laws

    Democrats' selective arguments against GOP voter laws

  • California fires: What happens when fire clouds form above wildfires?

    As wildfires rage across the western US, scientists report the "most extreme" fire clouds they have seen.

  • 'Appalling, inexcusable': FBI admits cascading failures, agent misconduct in Larry Nassar investigation

    After allegations of sexual abuse were brought to the FBI in 2015, investigators allege that an official sought employment with the Olympic Committee.

  • Mom claims teacher is 'ready to give up on' son by placing him in special education

    A mom feels like her 7-year-old's teacher is "giving up on" her son because she's recommending special education. The post was shared to the subreddit r/Mommit. "My son is in 2nd grade. She says he struggles with his work ... She wants to place him in special education," the poster wrote. The post continued, "I refuse to put him in special ed ... I don't think that's necessary for him and I do think he's capable of doing better”. The mom concluded, " I'm trying to figure out options on how I can help him catch on to his work". Reddit users quickly weighed in, gently correcting the mom's perception of special education

  • Runaway Texas Democrats urge filibuster 'carve-out' as GOP seeks their return

    Texas Republicans voted Tuesday to send law enforcement to return the fleeing lawmakers to Austin.

  • Stacey Abrams gets Emmy nomination for appearance in Black-ish election special

    Failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was nominated for an Emmy following her appearance on a comedy series that dedicated a pair of episodes to elections and the democratic process.

  • The chief architect of Central Vista thinks Modi’s project will define “new India”

    "We would like the ongoing transformation of the Central Vista in New Delhi to symbolise that India is confidently resolved to tackle the problems that have plagued it for decades."

  • The 13 Best Deals from J.Crew’s Massive Sale-on-Sale

    Stock up on summer style essentials for a lot less than you'd expect.

  • Biden Calls GOP Laws 'Election Subversion'

    Jul.13 -- President Joe Biden attacked new Republican laws about ballot access in several states. “To me this is simple. This is election subversion,” Biden said Tuesday in Philadelphia.

  • Shane Pow jailed 5 weeks, fined for second drink driving conviction

    Ex-Mediacorp actor Shane Pow was jailed five weeks and fined $6,000 on Wednesday (14 July) after pleading guilty to drink driving – his second such conviction in seven years.

  • U.S. Senate Democrats agree to $3.5 trln for budget reconciliation bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's drive for big new infrastructure investment got a boost on Tuesday when leading Senate Democrats agreed on a $3.5 trillion investment plan they aim to include in a budget resolution to be debated soon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. "We have come to an agreement," Schumer told reporters after more than two hours of closed-door talks that included Senate Budget Committee Democrats and White House officials. Republicans have not been part of these negotiations.

  • George W. Bush refuses to learn the lesson of Afghanistan

    George W. Bush refuses to learn the lesson of Afghanistan

  • U.S. will not give refuge to those fleeing Cuba and Haiti by boat

    "Allow me to be clear: if you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned on Tuesday.

  • Annapolis police make arrest in killing of Michelle Cummings

    Annapolis police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the homicide of Michelle Cummings, who was struck and killed by stray bullets from a nearby shooting. Angelo Harrod, 29, of Annapolis, was arrested on June 29 on an outstanding warrant. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said Harrod was wanted on a warrant after cutting off an ankle device while on home detention on unrelated charges.

  • Fleeing Texas lawmakers beg Congress to pass voter protections

    "More than fifty Democratic members of the Texas House have left Texas to stop Republicans from passing the latest iteration of their voter-suppression legislation," said Chris Turner, who chairs the Texas Democratic state house caucus. Turner was joined by other Texas Democrats outside the U.S. Capitol to make the case for a federal voting rights bill that would expand access to voting.Texas Democratic lawmakers staged a similar walkout on May 30 to boycott a vote on an earlier version of the voting legislation just before the legislature's regular session ended, prompting Republican Governor Greg Abbott to call a special session. "We are happy to work on bipartisan proposals that expand the right to vote, that make it easier to vote and harder to cheat," said Texas state Democratic representative Rafael Anchía. "None of the ammendments offered by my colleagues were considered in committee," he said.Texas is one of a number of Republican-led states pushing new voting restrictions in the name of enhancing election security, citing former President Donald Trump's false claims that his November election defeat was the result of widespread fraud.Democrats and election experts say the proposed changes would disproportionately affect minorities of color that lean Democratic.It's not clear how long this tactic will work. Texas can order lawmakers under penalty of arrest to return to the state."We can't stay here indefinitely to run out the clock to stop Republican anti-voter bills. That's why we need Congress to act now," said Democratic Texas state representative Rhetta Bowers.Before taking questions, the assembled lawmakers sang a chorus of "We Shall Overcome," an anthem of the 1960's civil rights and voting rights struggles.

  • Black England Soccer Players Are Being Racially Abused on Social Media. How Can These Platforms Do Better?

    Users complained that racist comments on the profiles of three Black soccer players were visible for hours

  • Iranian intelligence officials charged with plotting to kidnap a US journalist and activist who was critical of the country's regime, feds say

    The Justice Department did not name the target, but journalist Masih Alinejad confirmed to The New York Times that she was the target of the scheme.

  • Biden to make 'moral case' for voting rights, slam 'authoritarian' state-level GOP voting bills

    With GOP-led legislatures advancing new voting laws and Congress deadlocked over proposed legislation, President Joe Biden will deliver a major speech on voting rights in Philadelphia on Tuesday as his administration wades more aggressively into the fight over ballot access at the urging of civil rights groups and Democrats. Previewing his remarks on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would directly target false claims from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election, and "decry efforts to strip the right to vote as authoritarian and anti-American."