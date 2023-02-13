'Time to sound the alarm': Surge in babies born with syphilis draws attention to lack of care

A surge in babies born with congenital syphilis in Mississippi calls attention to rising cases throughout the nation, especially the South, experts say.

In 2021, the state saw 106 cases, more than nine times the rate in 2018 when 11 cases were reported, according to a recent analysis of hospital discharge data from Dr. Thomas Dobbs, University of Mississippi Medical Center infectious disease physician, and state epidemiologists Dr. Paul Byers and Manuela Staneva.

The analysis first gained attention when Dobbs, former state health officer, posted the data to Twitter. The preliminary figures haven't yet been published by the state department of health.

The analysis raises concerns about lack of access to prenatal care and persistent disparities, experts say, highlighting the need for better screening protocol. Mississippi is one of six states that does not mandate syphilis screening during pregnancy.

In recent years, syphilis cases have tripled across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2018, the South, a region plagued by structural racism and numerous disparities, accounted for more than half – 52% – of the nation’s 1,300 cases. More than a third were in the West. About 21% were among Hispanic women, and roughly 40% of those cases were among Black women, who already see disproportionate maternal and infant death rates.

Along with the lack of mandated screening, “mothers cannot access prenatal care, either due to difficulties in the system itself, or difficulties that they face on an individual level," said Dr. Charlotte Hobbs, a pediatric infectious disease physician at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

They're "in an area that already has such high prevalence of infection," she said. "It's just a recipe for disaster."

What is syphilis?

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection that can cause severe health problems. It’s curable by antibiotics.

Story continues

Congenital syphilis occurs when a mother with untreated syphilis passes it on to the baby. The disease can cause infant death, stillbirth, miscarriage, low birth weight, as well as developmental problems including bone deformations, and brain and nerve problems such as blindness.

Babies born with syphilis often don’t show symptoms. That’s why the CDC urges testing for syphilis at least once during pregnancy – during the first prenatal visit or during the first trimester, and during the third trimester for high-risk mothers.

Spike in cases indicates lack of access to care and screenings, experts say

In 2018, half of newborn syphilis cases nationwide were linked to gaps in testing and treatment during prenatal care, according to the CDC. That year, roughly 9 in 10 newborn syphilis cases were in the South and West.

The South is home to swaths of rural communities lacking maternal health care. That only worsened during the pandemic, with more obstetric labor and delivery units shutting down and access to prenatal care strapped. Rural Western states that have large populations of Hispanic and Indigenous people also see maternal health care vanishing.

READ MORE: In rural America, maternal health care is vanishing. These moms are most at risk.

Studies have shown those with syphilis are more likely to experience poverty, mental health disorders and intimate partner violence, said Dr. Irene Stafford, an associate professor at UTHealth McGovern Medical School. In Stafford’s Texas, 1 in 750 babies are born with congenital syphilis.

She said screening should be done in the third trimester and delivery to prevent missed opportunities for detection.

“This is a silent, quiet spread. We need to be screening in pregnancy,” she told USA TODAY. “If we just screened and treated in an appropriate fashion, we will be able to reduce that number of congenital syphilis cases."

Along with Mississippi, the states that don't require syphilis screening during pregnancy are Iowa, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

“It's time to sound the alarm,” Stafford said.

Racial disparities persist

Underscoring the racial disparities in cases, syphilis is also a highly stigmatized disease with roots in medical injustice toward Black people, such as the Tuskegee syphilis study that withheld treatment from Black men for over 40 years.

“Unlike other sexually transmitted infections, syphilis bears the stigma of being interlinked with the legacy of Tuskegee, racism, distrust of government, and concerns about privacy or reporting bias. In particular, women with syphilis remain silent without advocacy and representation,” Stafford wrote in a Journal of the American Medical Association editorial.

Dig Deeper

Tuskegee Syphilis Study. How its repercussions are still felt today.

Native Americans given promise of health care. For rural moms, it's an empty one.

Pregnancy screening: Doctors should screen pregnant people for high blood pressure regularly, task force says

Inequities in maternal health care access are not new. They have deep roots in history.

Reach Nada Hassanein at nhassanein@usatoday.com or on Twitter @nhassanein_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Congenital syphilis cases surge among Mississippi babies